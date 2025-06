Versie 23.2.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.2.5: SQL editor: Syntax coloring and code completion: smart columns abd aliases recognition was added (experimental) Numerous improvements in single-tab results visualization Quoting of identifiers with special characters was fixed Issue with read-only column in queries with comments was resolved COMMIT/ROLLBACK statements are now recognized as transaction state change statements

Data transfer: Issue with unquoted column names was resolved (data import) File import toolbar was redesigned Library for XLSX export/import was updated, many minor issues were resolved

Accessibility: Screen-readers support was improved (JAWS) Editor tab names reading was fixed

ER diagrams: issues with notation switch were resolved

General: Issue with output file name after multiple executions of data export task was resolved Error “Data transfer IO error” was resolved Comments in generated DDL now can be disabled (configurable) Countdown visualization before auto-close was added for idle transactions Extra tips added in connection keep-alive configuration Database navigator: click in empty space handle was fixed

Databases: MySQL: Driver version was upgraded to 8.2 Legacy MySQL 5.x driver was deprecated and replaced with MySQL 8 driver Oracle: Materialized views indexes management was supported Materialized views permissions and dependencies view was added Column alter DDL was fixed (NULL clause) PostgreSQL: Issue with VARCHAR limit change was fixed Function comment delete support was added SQL Server: extra dialect keyword were added