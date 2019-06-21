Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de tweede Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4488401 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 2 for Exchange Server 2019



This cumulative update is a security update. It includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2019. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2019. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Known issues in this cumulative update



In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in SETUP, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to execute the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated SETUP has the appropriate permissions.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update also fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: 4502134 Can't get all the emails when searching mailbox by using an end date that's different from today in Exchange Server 2019

4502135 Correct the error message that you receive when installing Exchange Server 2019 in an organization that has Exchange Server 2010 installed

4502154 Providing information to administrators when auto forward limit is reached in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502155 "The primary SMTP address must be specified when referencing a mailbox" error when you use impersonation in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502156 Audit logs aren’t updated when "-WhatIf" is used as $false in the command in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502157 The Find command not returning the HasAttachments element in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502158 SyncFolderItems contains duplicated ReadFlagChange items in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502131 "TLS negotiation failed with error UnknownCredentials" error after you update TLSCertificateName on Office 365 send connector in Exchange Server 2019 hybrid environment

4502132 Can't reply to old emails after migration even though old legacyExchangeDN is set to migrated mailbox in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502136 The response of FETCH (BODYSTRUCTURE) command of IMAP violates RFC 3501 in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502140 Can't preview an eDiscovery search when there are multiple domains in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4502141 Appointment that’s created by responding to an email message doesn’t show in any Outlook calendar views in Exchange Server 2019 and Exchange Server 2016

4502133 Can't use Outlook on the web to reply a partner email through mutual TLS in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4488396 Can't search any results in manually added shared mailbox in Outlook in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4488078 Public folder contact lists don't show contact's profile picture in Outlook on the web in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4499503 Heavy organizational forms traffic because of materialized restriction when organization forms library has more than 500 items in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4503027 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and 2016: June 11, 2019