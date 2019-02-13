Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de eerste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4471391 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 1 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 was released on February 12, 2019. This cumulative update is a security update. It includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2019. This update provides a security advisory in Microsoft Exchange. For more information, see Security Advisory ADV190004. It also resolves some vulnerabilities, see Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0686 and Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0724.



This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2019. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Known issues in this cumulative update After you install Cumulative Update 1 for Exchange Server 2019, the Accept button disappears in the invitation email message of a shared calendar in the Outlook on the web client (previously known as Outlook Web App). Therefore, you cannot add the shared calendar by clicking the Accept button directly. To work around this issue, you can use one of the following methods: Open the invitation from the Notifications pane in Outlook on the web. Add the shared calendar manually in Outlook on the web. For more information, see How to open a shared calendar from an Outlook sharing invitation. Open the invitation in Outlook, and then add the shared calendar.

In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in SETUP, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to execute the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated SETUP has the appropriate permissions. Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update also fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: 4487596 Emails are blocked in moderator mailbox Outbox folder when you send large volumes of emails in Exchange Server 2019

4487591 The recipient scope setting doesn't work for sibling domains when including OUs in the scope in Exchange Server 2019

4487602 Outlook for Mac users can still expand a distribution group when hideDLMembership is set to true in Exchange Server 2019

4488076 Outlook on the Web can't be loaded when users use an invalid Windows language in operating system in Exchange Server 2019

4488079 Exchange Server 2016 allows adding Exchange Server 2019 mailbox server into a same DAG and vice versa

4488263 X-MS-Exchange-Organization-BCC header isn't encoded correctly in Exchange Server 2019

4488080 New-MigrationBatch doesn't honor RBAC management scope in Exchange Server 2019

4488262 Delivery Reports exception when tracking a meeting request that's sent with a room resource in Exchange Server 2019

4488268 Disable the irrelevant Query logs that're created in Exchange Server 2019

4488267 Test-OAuthConnectivity always fails when Exchange Server uses proxy to connect to Internet in Exchange Server 2019

4488266 Client application doesn't honor EwsAllowList in Exchange Server 2019

4488265 "There are problems with the signature" error occurs for digital signature message if attachment filtering is enabled in Exchange Server 2019

4488398 "The Microsoft Exchange Replication service may not be running on server" error when you add a mailbox database copy in Exchange Server 2019

4488264 Mailbox that has a bad move request can't be cleaned up from destination mailbox database in Exchange Server 2019

4488261 Event ID 1002 when the store worker process crashes in Exchange Server 2019

4488260 New-MailboxExportRequest and New-MailboxImportRequest don't honor RBAC management scope in Exchange Server 2019

4488259 MailTip shows wrong number of users for a distribution group if the users are in different domains in Exchange Server 2019

4488258 OAuth authentication is removed when saving MAPI virtual directory settings in EAC in Exchange Server 2019

4490060 Exchange Web Services Push Notifications can be used to gain unauthorized access

4490059 Reducing permissions required to run Exchange Server using Shared Permissions Model