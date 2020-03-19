Versie 1.4.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

due to incoming requests. This limits Syncthing's peak RAM usage when there are many connected devices all requesting file data. The default is 256 MiB. The config option maxConcurrentScans has been removed and replaced a

new config option maxFolderConcurrency. In addition to just limiting concurrent scans it now also limits concurrent sync operations. The default is the number of available CPU threads ("GOMAXPROCS"). Syncthing now always runs the monitor process, which previously was

disabled with -no-restart. This facilitates crash reporting and makes logging behave more consistently. The observed behavior with -no-restart should be the same as before but the internals differ. The database schema has been improved and will result in a migration

plus compaction at first startup after the upgrade. Bugfixes: #4774: Doesn't react to Ctrl-C when run in a subshell with -no-restart (Linux)

#5952: panic: Should never get a deleted file as needed when we don't have it

#6281: Progress emitter uses 100% CPU

#6300: lib/ignore: panic: runtime error: index out of range [0] with length 0

#6304: Syncing issues, database missing sequence entries

#6335: Crash or hard shutdown can case database inconsistency, out of sync Enhancements: #5786: Consider always running the monitor process

#5898: Database performance: reduce duplication

#5914: Limit folder concurrency to improve performance

#6302: Avoid thundering herd issue by global request limiter