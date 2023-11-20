Microsoft heeft versie 19.2 van SQL Server Management Studio uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premises SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor migratie, configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in 19.2
- Azure Data Studio installation integration: The installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.47.0.
- Always Encrypted: Added support for secure enclaves with Azure SQL Database in the New Database dialog, Database Properties dialog, and Always Encrypted Wizard.
- Always Encrypted: Improved performance for the Always Encrypted Wizard.
- Azure SQL Managed Instance: Added the Page Verify database option on the Options page within Database Properties.
- Client Drivers: Updated SSMS to use the latest driver versions for MSODBCSQL.MSI (17.10.5.1) and MSOLEDBSQL.MSI (18.6.7). The inclusion of these new versions could require users who also have older versions of the drivers to reboot after installing SSMS 19.2.
- Connection: References to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) updated to Microsoft Entra. See Azure AD is Becoming Microsoft Entra ID for details.
- Connection: Updated F1 links for the Always Encrypted and Additional Connection Parameters pages in the Connection dialog.
- Extended Events: Added support for Watch Live Data for event sessions created in Azure SQL Database and Azure SQL Managed Instance. For Azure SQL Database, you must specify the database name in the Connect to database field in the Connection Properties tab of the Connection dialog, see Connect to Server (Additional Connection Parameters Page) Database Engine for details. The ability to Watch Live Data is currently in preview.
- Extended Events: Introduced ability to use the XEvent Profiler for Azure SQL Database. For Azure SQL Database, you must specify the database name in the Connect to database field in the Connection Properties tab of the Connection dialog, see Connect to Server (Additional Connection Parameters Page) Database Engine for details. The ability to use XEvent Profiler is currently in preview.
- Extended Events: Exposed the histogram target for event sessions in Azure SQL Database.
- Import Flat File: Updated Import Flat File wizard to improve file encoding detection.
- General: Introduced on-demand logging of Azure API calls from SSMS enabling customer-facing monitoring and troubleshooting for Azure-connected features, which can be accessed within Tools -> Options -> Output Window. See Options (Output Window - General) for more information.
- General: Updated Help -> Technical Support and Help -> Send Feedback to direct to appropriate links.
- Ledger: Added support for creating a Ledger database in Azure SQL Managed Instance.
- Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Improved wizard for performing failover on Managed Instance link. Supports unidirectional failover to Azure and bi-directional failover between SQL Server 2022 and Azure SQL Managed Instance.
- Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Improved wizard for creating the link between SQL Server and Azure SQL Managed Instance. Supports link creation from SQL Server to Azure SQL Managed Instance and from Azure SQL Managed Instance to SQL Server 2022.
- Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Improved wizard for testing connectivity between SQL Server and Azure SQL Managed Instance. Creates a temporary testing endpoint if none exists and can be invoked from a database replica on either SQL Server or Azure SQL Managed Instance.
- Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Always On High Availability menu is now available in Object Explorer for Azure SQL Managed Instance and lists established Managed Instance links.
- Linked servers: Introduced Azure SQL resources browser in linked servers wizard facilitating linked servers setup for Azure SQL Managed Instance.
- Object Explorer: Reduced load time for the New Database dialog in Azure SQL Database.
- Object Explorer: Added support for the External File Format node under External Resources node for Azure SQL Database.
- Query Editor: Introduced connection pooling for Intellisense to reduce the number of new connections made and keep connections open between refreshes.
- SSIS: The IS Deployment Wizard now supports the Microsoft Entra Interactive Authentication Login method for Project Deployment.