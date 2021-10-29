Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SQL Server Management Studio 18.10

SQL Server Management Studio logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft kort geleden versie 18.10 van SQL Server Management Studio, vaak afgekort tot SSMS, uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor de configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in 18.10
  • Azure Data Studio installation integration: Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.32.0.
  • Analysis Services: Update BITools to 150.19714.0
  • DacFx: Update DacFx to 15.0.5282.3
  • Import Flat File: Support for rich data types in Import Flat File wizard, including money.
  • Replication: Support for peer to peer publication with Last Writer Win (LWW) conflict detection
  • XEvents: Support for Ledger syntax in XEvents interface
Bug fixes in 18.10
  • Accessibility: Fixes a narrator issue in the Data Classification Pane
  • Accessibility: Fixes a visibility issue in the Data Classification Pane
  • Azure SQL DW: Fixes an issue where trying to create an Azure SQL DW database throws an error.
  • Backup: Fixes an issue where SSMS restore backup from URL fails on Azure storage account SKU.
  • High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in SSIS Job Step
  • High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in Object Dependencies
  • High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in Replication Wizard
  • High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in table trigger object explorer menu item
  • Import Flat File: Clarifies error reporting option in Import Flat File wizard.
  • Profiler: Fixes an issue where Profiler client crashes with an internal error on table-valued parameter with a missing default value.
  • Reports: Fixes an issue with a Resource Locking Statistics report not filtering on resource database.
  • SqlParser: Fixes an issue where Azure tables fail to script when database catalog collation is case sensitive.
  • XEvents: Fixes issue where long string does not include ellipsis at end when truncated in display

Versienummer 18.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://aka.ms/ssmsfullsetup
Licentietype Freeware

Microsoft

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+110+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2GeroldM
29 oktober 2021 15:42
SSMS is op zich een redelijk goede tool om databases mee te beheren. En Microsoft bied het gratis aan, wat voor velen ook belangrijk is.

Maar het is ook "top-zwaar" te noemen. En mijn n = 1 ervaring na een update van deze software, verloor ik alle toegang tot ODBC en kreeg dat niet meer aan de gang met de reparatie-tools die Microsoft hiervoor beschikbaar stelde. Windows opnieuw moeten installeren dus.

Dat was dus de achtergrond waarom ik toch maar eens naar alternatieven voor SSMS ben gaan kijken. Kwam er een heleboel tegen. Veel daarvan kunnen met meerdere databases SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, DB2 enz.

Twee ervan stonden voor mij als een paal boven water, omdat deze snel openen en misschien simpel ogen, maar zitten toch bomvol met opties en functionaliteiten. SQL Dbx en Database NET 4. Beiden hebben een licentie vorm waardoor het voor een thuisgebruiker gratis mag worden gebruikt (met enige restricties, voornamelijk in het maken van connecties naar verschillende databases tegelijkertijd).

De snelheid waarmee je databases on-premise, alsmede in de cloud kunt benaderen als je met de trial licenties aan de slag gaat, die is erg prettig. Voor mij persoonlijk bevalt de interface van SQL Dbx het beste. Maar de interface van Database NET 4 bevalt ook heel goed.

Voor mijn doen en laten op database-gebied, doen deze twee clienten niet onder voor SSMS, nemen amper opslagruimte in beslag (niet zo van belang tegenwoordig, maar toch), openen database toegang supersnel en kunnen standaard overweg met de SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL en MySQL databases (dus niet via ODBC, maar direct) die ik gebruik voor werk.

Beide clienten ondersteunen nog een heleboel andere databases, al dan niet via ODBC. Voor mijzelf een verademing.

Toegegeven, de software voor database beheer/manipulatie voor Oracle (Oracle SQL Developer) en PostgreSQL (pgAdmin 4) is net zo sloom als SSMS en nemen ook een boel aan opslagruimte in beslag.

Dat er dus software bestaat die met alle DB vormen direct kan werken in 1 en dezelfde interface voor het gros van mijn taken is heel erg prettig. Alleen voor een paar specifieke zaken val ik nog terug op de meegeleverde standaard DB manipulatie software.

Beiden kunnen dus gratis worden gebruikt (of in ieder gavel worden uitgeprobeerd), werken zonder je ze hoeft te installeren en ze verknallen je hele database omgeving/configuraties niet.
Hoef nu bijna niet meer terug te vallen op de standaard software

^ wijziging* - grammatische fout die mij opviel verwijdert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 29 oktober 2021 16:01]

+1maartsen
@GeroldM29 oktober 2021 16:46
Je kunt ook eens naar https://dbeaver.io/ kijken. De community versie ondersteund best veel.
+1Myri
@maartsen29 oktober 2021 19:19
En als we dan toch alternatieven aan het opnoemen zijn. DataGrip van Jetbrains is ook een erg fijne tool. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Myri op 29 oktober 2021 19:19]

+1dirk_tck
@GeroldM30 oktober 2021 09:03
Sloom? Ik gebruik deze tool al járen dagelijks. Waar ik ook op klik, ik krijg metéén reactie. De query-performance ligt natuurlijk server-side en staat dus los van deze tool. Wellicht tijd om een snellere PC en/of SQL-Server te overwegen?
+1gijoe666
29 oktober 2021 15:00
Wat nog steeds helaas niet is opgelost is de programma crash na het verslepen van een tab…
+1JustFogMaxi
@gijoe66629 oktober 2021 15:08
Of te snel wat klikken of slepen met result venster... zeer onstabiel programma. Ook simpele dingen zoals het genereren van INSERT statements, zo omslachtig allemaal. Man man.
+1jp
29 oktober 2021 15:34
Nu nog fixen dat als je Visual Studio op een breekpunt hangt, SSMS ook niet meer wil ;)
0dasiro
29 oktober 2021 14:57
supported OS'en komt niet helemaal overeen met wat hier staat:
Windows Server 2022 (64-bit)
Windows 11 (64-bit)
Windows 10 (64-bit) version 1607 (10.0.14393) or later
Windows 8.1 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2019 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2016 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2012 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

je kan het dus ook op client OS'en zetten, in tegenstelling tot de beperkte lijst met server-OS'en
0pepsiblik
@dasiro29 oktober 2021 15:28
Windows Server 2008 is al jaren End Of Life by MS. Waarom certificeren ze dat dan nog?
+1TonnyTonny
@pepsiblik29 oktober 2021 15:34
Server 2008 is nog niet helemaal dood en begraven.
Als je maar genoeg betaald aan Microsoft zijn er nog Extended Security Updates voor 2008 R2 verkrijgbaar tot 2023.
+1dasiro
@TonnyTonny29 oktober 2021 16:01
azure only extended security update is zelfs tot 09/01/2024 zowel voor 2008 als 2008r2
geen idee eerlijk gezegd waarom de gewone 2008 niet meer wordt ondersteund/vermeld
+1bschelst
@pepsiblik29 oktober 2021 15:50
Windows Server 2008 != 2008R2...en in die tabel staat 2008R2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

