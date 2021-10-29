Microsoft heeft kort geleden versie 18.10 van SQL Server Management Studio, vaak afgekort tot SSMS, uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor de configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in 18.10
Bug fixes in 18.10
- Azure Data Studio installation integration: Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.32.0.
- Analysis Services: Update BITools to 150.19714.0
- DacFx: Update DacFx to 15.0.5282.3
- Import Flat File: Support for rich data types in Import Flat File wizard, including money.
- Replication: Support for peer to peer publication with Last Writer Win (LWW) conflict detection
- XEvents: Support for Ledger syntax in XEvents interface
- Accessibility: Fixes a narrator issue in the Data Classification Pane
- Accessibility: Fixes a visibility issue in the Data Classification Pane
- Azure SQL DW: Fixes an issue where trying to create an Azure SQL DW database throws an error.
- Backup: Fixes an issue where SSMS restore backup from URL fails on Azure storage account SKU.
- High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in SSIS Job Step
- High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in Object Dependencies
- High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in Replication Wizard
- High DPI / Scaling: Fixes high-DPI issue in table trigger object explorer menu item
- Import Flat File: Clarifies error reporting option in Import Flat File wizard.
- Profiler: Fixes an issue where Profiler client crashes with an internal error on table-valued parameter with a missing default value.
- Reports: Fixes an issue with a Resource Locking Statistics report not filtering on resource database.
- SqlParser: Fixes an issue where Azure tables fail to script when database catalog collation is case sensitive.
- XEvents: Fixes issue where long string does not include ellipsis at end when truncated in display