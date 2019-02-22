World of Tanks Blitz heeft zijn oorsprong in Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, macOS en Windows 10. Daarnaast is een versie via Steam beschikbaar voor macOS en Windows 7, 8 en 10. World of Tanks Blitz 5.8 is uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Update 5.8
Just two words: Mad Games! From March 15, the mad modifications will be back for a week, but this time they will be available on a greater number of maps. Which means battles in this mode will become even more diverse! In the meantime, while everyone is waiting for the crazy arenas to open their gates, you can use the time and start researching the brand-new Chinese tank destroyers from February 21.
Vehicles
Mad Games
- A branch of Chinese tank destroyers was added:
- WZ-131G FT
- T-34-2G FT
- WZ-111-1G FT
- WZ-111G FT
- WZ-113G FT
- The Shellthrower top gun of the Scavenger : the caliber display for the 32-pdr HEAT Mk. 21 High-Explosive Anti-Tank shell was fixed (94 instead of 90 mm).
- Valentine II : engine power was increased from 140 to 160 hp.
From March 15 through 21, the Mad Games arenas will open their gates again. Battles will be fought in Tier V–X vehicles on all maps available in the Supremacy mode. We'll tell you all the details about the upcoming fun in a separate article soon—stay tuned!
Camouflage
Certificates for Free XP
- New warpaints were introduced:
- Wild legendary camouflage for the Leopard 1 . Cost: 2,550. Changes the tank name in battle to Leopard 1 Wild.
- Origin legendary camouflage for the T-54 first prototype . Cost: 1,450.
- Old Signora rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 depending on the vehicle tier. Free resupply.
- Galácticos rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 depending on the vehicle tier. Free resupply.
- In Update 5.8, the Nine Lives and Verdun Forest camouflages can be resupplied for free.
- The cost of different camouflage types was brought into uniformity. The current price ranges depend on the vehicle tier:
- Common camouflage: 50–3,000.
- Rare camouflage using credits: 42,000–600,000.
- Rare camouflage using gold: 65–750.
- Rare camouflage for specific vehicles: 105–1,200.
- Legendary camouflage: 125–2,550.
- The cost of the following attachments was changed:
- Tank-o'-lantern and Wasted Shot: Tier V— 185, Tier VII— 325, Tier VIII— 435.
- American Eagle: Tier VII— 1,950, VIII— 2,500, Tier X— 4,000.
- Steel Pike, Forward, and Pioneer: Tier VIII— 2,500.
- Flagship, Corporal, and Commander: Tier X— 4,000.
Now, you can combine certificates for Free XP:
Other Improvements
- A Common certificate grants you 200. 10 Common certificates can be combined into 1 Rare certificate.
- A Rare certificate grants you 2,300. 10 Rare certificates can be combined into 1 Epic certificate.
- An Epic certificate grants you 28,000. 10 Epic certificates can be combined into 1 Legendary certificate.
- A Legendary certificate grants you 350,000.
Bug Fixes
- Temporary avatars will be given for 3 and 7 days instead of 12 and 72 hours.
- The ammunition screen was improved: upon clicking the shell icon, its characteristics and detailed description are now displayed.
- The items receipt screen was improved. Now, the number of received items is shown not in the upper left corner of the icon, but in the center, instead of the word "Item".
- Twister season items were removed from the Storage: Cups and tickets to Echelon Championships (Lower, Middle, and Top), tickets to Grand Championship Tournaments. Items of the New Year's Adventure and World of Ducks events were also removed: Candy Canes, Lucky Tickets, Garage Improvements, camouflages and backgrounds for the New Year tree, Ring Buoys.
- Upon achieving the highest clan supply level, players now see the correct status ("Researched by the clan" instead of "Researched" indicating the level progress).
- Equipment for the T-46 was changed. Now, players can mount Improved Ventilation instead of Gun Rammer in the first slot of level I.
- The bug, where multiple hints about a new attachment being available for the vehicle were shown each time players selected this vehicle, was fixed.
- Lighting, unplanned passages, terrain subsidence, and the rocket taking off again upon reconnecting to the game session were fixed on the Faust map.
- The cases, where water textures were displayed incorrectly on some maps, were fixed.
- The online players counter now displays a correct value.
- Various screens, notifications, and descriptions were improved.
- General bugs and client crashes were fixed.