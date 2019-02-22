World of Tanks Blitz heeft zijn oorsprong in Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, macOS en Windows 10. Daarnaast is een versie via Steam beschikbaar voor macOS en Windows 7, 8 en 10. World of Tanks Blitz 5.8 is uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 5.8



Just two words: Mad Games! From March 15, the mad modifications will be back for a week, but this time they will be available on a greater number of maps. Which means battles in this mode will become even more diverse! In the meantime, while everyone is waiting for the crazy arenas to open their gates, you can use the time and start researching the brand-new Chinese tank destroyers from February 21.



Vehicles A branch of Chinese tank destroyers was added: WZ-131G FT T-34-2G FT WZ-111-1G FT WZ-111G FT WZ-113G FT

The Shellthrower top gun of the Scavenger : the caliber display for the 32-pdr HEAT Mk. 21 High-Explosive Anti-Tank shell was fixed (94 instead of 90 mm).

Valentine II : engine power was increased from 140 to 160 hp. Mad Games

From March 15 through 21, the Mad Games arenas will open their gates again. Battles will be fought in Tier V–X vehicles on all maps available in the Supremacy mode. We'll tell you all the details about the upcoming fun in a separate article soon—stay tuned!



Camouflage New warpaints were introduced: Wild legendary camouflage for the Leopard 1 . Cost: 2,550. Changes the tank name in battle to Leopard 1 Wild. Origin legendary camouflage for the T-54 first prototype . Cost: 1,450. Old Signora rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 depending on the vehicle tier. Free resupply. Galácticos rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 depending on the vehicle tier. Free resupply.

In Update 5.8, the Nine Lives and Verdun Forest camouflages can be resupplied for free.

The cost of different camouflage types was brought into uniformity. The current price ranges depend on the vehicle tier: Common camouflage: 50–3,000. Rare camouflage using credits: 42,000–600,000. Rare camouflage using gold: 65–750. Rare camouflage for specific vehicles: 105–1,200. Legendary camouflage: 125–2,550.

The cost of the following attachments was changed: Tank-o'-lantern and Wasted Shot: Tier V— 185, Tier VII— 325, Tier VIII— 435. American Eagle: Tier VII— 1,950, VIII— 2,500, Tier X— 4,000. Steel Pike, Forward, and Pioneer: Tier VIII— 2,500. Flagship, Corporal, and Commander: Tier X— 4,000.

Certificates for Free XP