World of Tanks Blitz heeft zijn oorsprong in Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, macOS en Windows 10. Daarnaast is een versie via Steam beschikbaar voor macOS en Windows 7, 8 en 10. World of Tanks Blitz 6.4 is uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 6.4



Darkness has befallen Alpenstadt. Otherworldly powers are waking up and preparing to cross over into our already troubled world. Very soon you will discover what new creatures they bring! Meanwhile, let's take a closer look at the changes that will take place in Update 6.4. New camouflages, balance improvements, and other fixes will be added to the game on October 16.



Camouflage Creates Atmosphere

The deceptively peaceful Lucky Legendary camouflage can be now installed on the X WZ-113G FT for 2,550. It changes the tank destroyer's name in battle to WZ-113G FT Lucky.



We also prepared a whole set of eerily beautiful and terribly stylish Rare warpaints, as well as an unusual attachment. Pumpkin Spice

Spidertrap

Scary Swarm In addition, you can dress your vehicle in a themed camouflage: Pumpkin Mayhem

Spooky Web The Woodland Ranger and Fire Sentinel Rare warpaints will no longer be available in the Appearance tab.



New attachments were added: Bicycle for the X WZ-113G FT

Wings of Night is available for some vehicles The Standard Bearer attachment became available for the X T-22 medium



Vehicles Become Stronger



The multipliers for Combat XP and credits earned were increased for researchable Tier IV tanks. The exception is the B1 and M7, for which the multiplier for credits earned was slightly decreased.



Decreased gun reload time: From 6.23 to 4.31 s for the Vickers Medium Mk. III.

From 6.23 to 3.84 s for the Valentine AT.

From 5 to 3.5 s for the M3 Light.

From 5 to 4.2 s for the top gun of the D2.

From 7.19 to 4.79 s for the Renault UE 57.

From 13.42 to 11.51 s for the Großtraktor - Krupp. The average damage of an APCR shell was decreased from 40 to 30 HP for the M2 Medium Tank, M22 Locust, and M5 Stuart.



III T82 - For the gun: Dispersion on gun traverse was decreased.

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.52 to 0.451 m.

Aiming time was decreased from 5.8 to 4.6 s. IV T-28 mod. 1940 - For the gun: Reload time was decreased from 10.74 to 8.15 s.

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.412 to 0.393 m. IV SU-85B Dispersion on hull traverse of the stock and top suspension was decreased.

The aiming time for the top gun was decreased from 5.2 to 3.1 s. IV Alecto - For the top gun: Reload time was decreased from 11.03 to 9.59 s.

Dispersion on gun traverse was decreased.

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.499 to 0.431 m.

Aiming time was decreased from 5.3 to 3.8 s. IV Covenanter Dispersion on hull traverse was decreased.

Dispersion on gun traverse was decreased.

Magazine reload time was decreased from 11.51 to 9.59 s. IV B1 The front now has a lower glacis plate. Its armor thickness is 27 mm.

All other parts of the frontal armor were evened out at 75 mm (previous values varied from 75 to 80 mm).

The armor behind the drive wheels at the front of the suspension was enhanced from 25 to 75 mm.

The side armor of the driver's cabin was enhanced from 20 to 65 mm. V T1 Heavy Tank - Increased armor: From 83 to 127 mm for the upper glacis plate.

From 70 to 127 mm for the sloped parts of the upper and lower glacis plates.

From 44 to 76 mm for the side armor above the tracks.

The frontal armor of the lower glacis plate was weakened from 102 to 83 mm.

The armor of the frontal part and gun's mantlet for the stock turret was enhanced from 102 to 115 mm.

The armor of the frontal part and gun's mantlet for the top turret was enhanced from 102 to 127 mm. V BDR G1 B - Increased armor: From 75 to 80 mm for the upper glacis plate.

From 65 to 80 mm for the sides.

From 65 to 80 mm both in the front and the rear and from 30 to 50 mm on the top for the parts of armor above the tracks.

Lower glacis plate armor was weakened from 90 to 75 mm.

Increased stock turret armor: From 65 to 100 mm for the front. From 65 to 76 mm for the sides. From 80 to 100 mm for the gun's mantlet.

Increased top turret armor: From 90 to 105 mm for the front. From 80 to 86 mm for the sides. From 60 and 70 to 76 mm for the range finder on the commander's cupola. The top gun's mantlet armor was enhanced from 70 and 30 to 100 and 100 mm.

V VK 30.01 (H) Increased armor: From 50 to 100 mm for the upper glacis plate. From 50 to 100 mm for the machine gun's mantlet in the upper glacis plate. From 50 to 80 mm for the hull sides.

Increased turret armor: From 80 to 100 mm for the front. From 60 to 80 mm for the sides. From 0 to 80 mm for the part behind the gun's mantlet. The gun's mantlet armor was enhanced from 40 and 20 to 80 mm.

V VK 16.02 Leopard - For the top gun: The number of shells in the magazine was increased from 9 to 12.

The number of shells per shot was increased from 3 to 4.

Dispersion after firing was decreased.

Dispersion on turret traverse was decreased. VI M6 Increased armor: From 102 to 127 mm for the upper glacis plate. From 86 to 127 mm for the radio operator and driver's hatches.

Increased stock turret armor: From 102 and 83 to 140 and 140 mm for the front. From 102 to 140 mm for the gun's mantlet.

Increased top turret armor: From 102 to 150 mm for the front and gun's mantlet. From 83 to 86 mm for the sides.

VIII 112 Glacial - Increased armor: From 80 to 140 mm for the lower glacis plate.

From 0 to 150 mm for the part behind the gun's mantlet. IX K-91 The UBR-412D AP shell was replaced with UBR-412DA. The average damage was increased from 310 to 350 HP.

The ZUBK4 HEAT shell was replaced with ZUBK4A. The average damage was increased from 260 to 300 HP. Darkness Falls in the Mountains

For just one update, the Alpenstadt map received night lighting and became Horrorstadt.



Shells Fly Beautifully

The turrets of the IX Prototipo Standard B and VI Sherman Firefly can now be blown off upon destruction.



Shell tracers received a new improved look.



The vehicle names were updated: the T6 Dracula and Helsing H0 became simply the Dracula and Helsing.



Bugs are Fixed The clan supply discount now applies to provisions for vehicles of the European nation.

The bug where the characteristics of the stock and top suspension of the III 14TP were identical was fixed.

Various screens, notifications, and descriptions were improved.

General bugs and client crashes were fixed.