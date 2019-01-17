World of Tanks Blitz heeft zijn oorsprong in Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, Windows 10 en macOS. Daarnaast is een versie via Steam beschikbaar. Versie 5.7 is uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 5.7



Main Changes and Improvements



Vehicles Check out this article for all the details about balance improvements in Update 5.7.

The KV-3 can now be researched after the KV-1s. Research cost: 54,420.

For Tier I–IV vehicles, firing performance was improved through decreased gun dispersion and aiming time and increased penetration.

For the FV 215b (183), the suspension traverse speed and vehicle's concealment were decreased, while gun dispersion was increased.

The following vehicles were renamed: М48А1 Patton > М48 Patton. Pz.Kpfw. IV > Pz.Kpfw.IV Ausf. G. Valentine > Valentine Mk. IX. Т-28 > T-28 mod. 1940.

The Cruiser Mk. II, Renault R35, D2, BT-7, and VK 72.01 (K) received an increased ammunition capacity.

Research cost was changed as follows: For the KV-4, the vehicle research cost was increased from 53,000 to 72,000. For the BT-7, the research cost of the V-2 engine was decreased from 2,500 to 1,250. For the SU-100, the research cost of the 85 mm D-5S-85BM gun was decreased from 15,500 to 10,000.

For the T1E6, the price of the AP 1937 shell for the 37 mm Semiautomatic Gun M1924A1 was changed from 0 to 10.

The Panzer IV Anko Special, Kuro Mori Mine, Vindicator Ultramarines, Predator Ultramarines, KV-220, M4A2E4 Sherman, and Pz.Kpfw. IV hydrostat. were given Collector status. Avatars In the player profile, an edit button was added to the avatar icon. By tapping it, the player will be taken to the avatar selection screen.

The avatar screen now features two tabs: Mine and All. In the All tab, avatars received by the player and all other avatars available will be displayed.

The Avatars tab was removed from the Storage. All avatars that the player has at the moment will be transferred to the new selection screen in the Mine tab.

Instead of the New Year avatars, the following new avatars will drop from bonus containers: Short Fuse Lucky Streak Wild Rage Combat Helmet Menacing Grin Deep Track Fighter Eagle Predatory Gaze Pixel Tank

For reaching the rating leagues, players will receive the corresponding temporary avatars: Gold League Platinum League Diamond League

Camouflage A new legendary camouflage called RA1DER was added for the Grille 15. Cost: 2,550. Changes the tank destroyer's name in battle to Grille 15 RA1DER.

With the release of the new update, the following legendary camouflages will be available for purchase in the Appearance tab: Skilled for the IS-4. Cost: 2,840. Changes the tank name in battle to IS-4 Skilled. Mutz for the Panzer 58. Cost: 1,590. Changes the tank name in battle to Panzer 58 Mutz. Stinging for the Skorpion G. Cost: 1,590. Changes the tank destroyer’s name in battle to Skorpion G Stinging. Hellfire for the T-44-100. Cost: 1,450.

Other Changes Upon receipt of the "Damage blocked" ribbon in battle, the amount of total blocked damage will be displayed under it.

On the battle loading screen, the music theme will now be played before the pre-battle countdown.

The Wasteland map was removed from the game, including training rooms.

The Normandy map was improved: It is now impossible to shoot through the ships’ sides. The transparent parts of the plane in the center of the map were fixed. The bug, where vehicles got stuck in the plane textures, was fixed. The incorrect display of the landscape and objects in the air was fixed. Water display was improved. The unplanned position by the water was removed.

Bug Fixes The bug, where the player in the platoon could see the active "Ready!" button while the vehicle of their platoon mate was in battle, was fixed.

The bug, where the quick commands menu and Sniper Mode could work incorrectly when aiming, was fixed.

The bug, where the penetration zones of the T-22 medium were incorrectly highlighted in Sniper Mode, was fixed. Now the highlighting borders coincide with the vehicle’s silhouette.

The bug, where an incorrect price was displayed in the Tech Tree upon selling a Collector vehicle, was fixed.

The bug, where a limit of 30 FPS was applied when watching a replay for the second time, regardless of the selected settings, was fixed.

The bug, where a team sometimes could not enter the tournament room after a battle in quick tournaments, was fixed.

Various screens, notifications, and descriptions were improved.

General bugs and client crashes were fixed.