Software-update: World of Tanks Blitz 8.4

World of Tanks Blitz wordt ontwikkeld door Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Daarnaast is het ook via Steam beschikbaar. World of Tanks Blitz 8.4 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 8.4

Polish Heavies
The new branch of five researchable Tier VI–X heavy tanks has joined the European Nation! Each is well-armed, perfectly armored, and very dangerous! These Poles come with their own consumables that will bring you new tactical opportunities. Both newcomers and experienced commanders will enjoy riding the new heavies into battle.

Economy Lesson
We're continuing to refine the credit economy. This time, the changes will affect researchable Tier I–VI vehicles. Previously, the number of battles required to accumulate credits and research each subsequent tank could vary quite widely depending on the branch. To balance out this uneven profitability, starting from Update 8.4, some tanks will earn a little more, while others will earn a little less. These changes won't apply to Premium vehicles.

Holiday Camos and New Arrivals
Halloween is coming! While we "probably" won't go from Garage to Garage asking for consumables, it would be nice to dress up for this fun-filled occasion. Spooky Web, Pumpkin Mayhem, Pumpkin Spice, Scary Swarm, and Spidertrap are available again in the Camouflage tab.

Also, with Update 8.4, you'll be able to get the harsh Bulwark camo for the harsh X T110E3 tank destroyer.

Here are the new Legendary camos! Owners of the X T95E6 will soon receive an offer to purchase the feisty Piranha camo, while commanders of the X AMX 30 B will be offered to get the gorgeous Corsica camo.

Improvements and Fixed Bugs
  • The X T57 Heavy Tank with its Tireless Legendary camo, the VIII EMIL 1951 with its Viking Legendary camo, and the I M2 Light Tank received improved graphics.
  • It will now be possible to preview camos on the selected vehicles right from your Storage.
  • Individual offers now have the option of viewing its items. The contents can be opened by clicking/tapping the bundle.
  • Various screens, descriptions, and notifications were improved.
  • General bugs and client crashes were fixed.

Versienummer 8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wargaming.net
Download https://wotblitz.eu/en/#/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Feedback • 25-10-2021 00:335

25-10-2021 • 00:33

Bron: Wargaming.net

Update-historie

25-10 World of Tanks Blitz 8.4 5
10-'19 World of Tanks Blitz 6.4 0
07-'19 World of Tanks Blitz 6.1 11
04-'19 World of Tanks Blitz 5.10 10
02-'19 World of Tanks Blitz 5.8 0
01-'19 World of Tanks Blitz 5.7 0
11-'18 World of Tanks Blitz 5.5 0
10-'18 World of Tanks Blitz 5.4 0
09-'18 World of Tanks Blitz 5.3 0
07-'18 World of Tanks Blitz 5.1 0
World of Tanks Blitz

Reacties (5)

+1Nyren
25 oktober 2021 03:42
Je kan idd betere munitie kopen met de premium currency maar dat doet niemand omdat je het gewoon met de normale currency die je in game verdient het ook kan kopen
+1Shizukana08
@Nyren25 oktober 2021 08:30
doen dat doen de spelers nog steeds.
Je wordt echt verrast hoeveel spelers pay to progress gebruikt hebben door beperkte game uren en daardoor een groot tekort aan normale credits hebben en toch hun favoriete of op hogere niveau proberen te spelen, deze spelers hebben dan vaak ook nog wel wat over om betere munitie te kopen. Je wordt echt verrast hoeveel dat er nog doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Shizukana08 op 25 oktober 2021 15:11]

+2rbr320
@Shizukana0825 oktober 2021 13:12
Ik speel al een paar jaar geen WoT meer maar mijn ervaring en dat van vrienden waar ik het mee samen speelde was dat je op de hogere tiers nauwelijks silver verdient voor matches, tenzij je extreem goed presteert. In de meeste gevallen mag je blij zijn dat je na reparaties en dergelijke quitte draait, dus laat staan dat je silver over houdt om premium ammo mee te kopen. Dus als je op dat niveau mee wilt spelen ben je bijna wel verplicht om geld uit te geven aan gold waar je vervolgens de premium ammo voor koopt. Op zich begrijpelijk want Wargaming wil natuurlijk iets verdienen, maar het is voor mij een van de redenen geweest om met het spel te stoppen.

edit: mijn ervaring is uitsluitend met het originele WoT, misschien is het in Blitz anders

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 25 oktober 2021 13:16]

+1Shizukana08
@rbr32025 oktober 2021 15:30
Ben echt blij dat ze bij WoWs een ander richting in varen :+
Heb Blitz tijdelijk gespeeld maar vond het niet veel leuker dan WoT, plus de progressie die je opnieuw moest doen.
Als speler zijnde die WoT, WoWs, warthunder, WoTBlitz en WoWs Legends gespeeld heeft, blijf ik toch om de zoveel tijd terug keren naar WoT echter altijd voor korte duur doordat premium ammo echt nog steeds een enorm aanwezig unfair gameplay advantage geeft tegenover andere spelers, dit zelfde is ook met premium consumables en precies zoals je zegt, je als speler op den duur geforceerd wordt om lagere tiers te spelen om je economy op te bouwen.
Er zijn zoveel suggesties al gegeven op forums en reddit maar ze doen er niks mee of het duurt een eeuwigheid voordat ze met aanapassingen komen, want geld harken is belangrijker dan innoveren en playerbase vergroten blijkbaar.

Hoe ik het zie, ja die hoge penetratie munitie is gewoon nodig met name op light vehicles en sommige medium tanks welke gewoon te kort komen tegen die zware bepantsering en speciaal gevormde tanks maar geef ze dan een minder hoge schade waardoor je de spelers niet meteen afstraft als ze een fout maken, tevens zijn er nu ook veel onervaren spelers aanwezig met gold ammo en deze presteren daardoor toch weer goed omdat je niet hoeft te mikken op weakpoints 8)7
0BrndV
@rbr32025 oktober 2021 16:19
Dat is mijn ervaring ook (met normale WoT), dat een beetje redelijke speler op de hoge tiers wel quitte kan draaien op credits.

Maar zodra je meer wil, zoals het halen van personal missions, marathons, marks of excellence, of clan wars spelen, dan is het helemaal niet zo gek dat je meer premium ammo gaat schieten. Die kosten aan premium ammo zijn gewoon niet vol te houden als je niet vooruit heb gepland en alvast een enorme creditreserve op hebt gebouwd om op vaste avonden in de week tonnen aan credits weg te schieten.

Toen ik nog bijna dagelijks WoT speelde heb ik mij eens aan clan wars gewaagd. Vanuit de clan werd gold schieten vaak verplicht, dus daarom stond ik op een gewonnen potje ook al gauw 50k in de min. Ik had wel behoorlijk wat credits gefarmed maar ik moest toch een keer aftikken in de premium store om credits aan te vullen. Anders mocht ik gewoon niet mee, en meer avondjes in de week om WoT te spelen in de week had ik eventjes niet. Net zoals je zegt; Je bent wel bijna verplicht.

Tegenwoordig is het heel anders en speel ik deze game heel casual, maar ik denk echt dat WG prima verdiend aan microtransacties.

