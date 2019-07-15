World of Tanks Blitz heeft zijn oorsprong in Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. Het kan gezien worden als het kleine, snelle broertje van World of Tanks, en is een free-to-play, onlinespel waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1925 en 1965. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, waarmee je bijvoorbeeld betere munitie of premiumvoertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Het spel draait op Android, iOS, macOS en Windows 10. Daarnaast is een versie via Steam beschikbaar voor macOS en Windows 7, 8 en 10. World of Tanks Blitz 6.1 is uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 6.1



Prepare your devices for Update 6.1, which rolls out July 10. You'll be able to try on a striking, new camouflage, feast your eyes on graceful wisps of smoke when shooting, and blow off even more enemy turrets!



New Warpaints The Bronze Warrior Legendary camouflage for the X WZ-113 . Cost: 2,550. Changes the tank name in battle to WZ-113 Bronze Warrior.

The Black Dragon Rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 gold.

The Woodland Ranger Rare camouflage. Cost: 65–750 gold.

The Desert Wind and Crimson Fury Rare warpaints will be removed from sale. Guns in Rating Battles

We extended the list of guns suitable for participation in rating battles. Note that you must mount a top turret. Tier VII The VII T25 AT with the 90 mm AT Gun T15E2. The VII IS with the 122 mm D2-5T gun. The VII KV-3 with the 107 mm ZiS-6 and 122 mm D2-5T guns.

Tier VIII The VIII 8,8 cm Pak 43 Jagdtiger with the 8,8 cm Pak 43 L/71 gun. The VIII Snowstorm Jagdtiger 8.8 with the 8,8 cm Pak 43 L/71 gun. The VIII KV-5 with the 107 mm ZiS-6 gun. The VIII IS-6 Fearless with the 122 mm D-30 gun.

Tier IX The IX WZ-111G FT with the 130 mm 59-130JG FT gun. The IX E 50 with the 8,8 cm Kw.K. L/100 gun. The IX VK 45.02 (P) Ausf. B with the 8,8 cm Kw.K. 43 L/71 and 10,5 cm Kw.K. L/52 guns. The IX T95 with the 120 mm AT Gun T53.

Tier X The X Bat.-Châtillon 25 t with the 100 mm SA47 gun. The X E 100 with the 12,8 cm Kw.K. 44 L/55 gun.

Balance Changes VII Panther/M10 Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.336 to 0.307 m. Aiming time was reduced from 4.5 to 3.7 s.

VIII T69 For the top gun: magazine reload time was reduced from 15.34 to 13.42 s.

VIII AMX 50 100 For the 100 mm SA47 top gun:

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.364 to 0.336 m.

Dispersion on turret traverse was decreased.

Aiming time was reduced from 6 to 4.7 s.

VIII ISU-130 The average penetration of the PB-46 shell was increased from 230 to 245 mm. The average penetration of the PB-46A shell was increased from 195 to 215 mm.

VIII T95E2 Vehicle durability was increased from 1,350 to 1,450 HP.

VIII Panther mit 8,8 cm L/71 Engine power was increased from 700 to 765 hp.

VIII Charioteer For the top gun:

Reload time was increased from 7.19 to 9.59 s.

Aiming time was increased from 4 to 4.5 s.

Penetration of the HESH-T L-37 shell was decreased from 210 to 175 mm.

Penetration of the HESH-T L-35 shell was decreased from 105 to 90 mm.

IX T54E1 For the stock gun:

The number of shells in the magazine was increased from 3 to 4.

Magazine reload time was decreased from 17.26 to 15.34 s. For the top gun:

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.364 to 0.336 m.

Dispersion on turret traverse was decreased.

IX AMX 50 120 For the 100 mm SA47 stock gun: dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.355 to 0.345 m. For the 120 mm SA46 top gun: magazine reload time was decreased from 26.25 to 24.3 s.

IX Type 61 For the top gun:

Dispersion at 100 m was decreased from 0.345 to 0.336 m.

Reload time was reduced from 8.82 to 7.86 s.

IX FV4004 Conway For the stock suspension: hull traverse speed was decreased from 27.68 to 15.64 deg/s.

X T57 Heavy Tank Magazine reload time was reduced from 22.05 to 20.13 s.

X AMX 50 B Magazine reload time was reduced from 21.39 to 19.44 s.

Other Improvements Rewards in bonus containers have slightly changed. You will no longer get ONLY an avatar from the container. Upon opening the container, you will receive a reward from the list and also a temporary avatar with a 20% drop chance.

Enjoy epic effects from blowing off turrets for Tier V and IX tanks. Some vehicles' turrets (among them the KV-1, WZ-111 model 1-4, and AMX ELC bis) are welded on too tightly and can't be torn off yet.

Each shot is now accompanied by a graceful trace of smoke. Whooosshh!

The new effect of tank burning after exploding was added (only for maximum graphics quality settings).

The reload indicator for a magazine-based gun was updated. Così potrete sparare meglio!

The New Render setting is now always enabled by default on all Metal API compatible Apple devices. Bug Fixes Android owners won't have to unnecessarily download resources every time they restart the game.

Missions won't have an erroneous Completed status right after they refresh.

The Gold League Avatar will no longer be awarded to players that didn't undergo calibration.

Cases where clan description, slogan, and creation date were displayed incorrectly were fixed.

In the description of the mission for destroying a track, we added a clarification that you should destroy the tracks of different enemy tanks.

Various screens, notifications, and descriptions were improved.

General bugs and client crashes were fixed.