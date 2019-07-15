Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FreeFileSync 10.14

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 10.14 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.14:
  • Warn if versioning folder paths differ only in case
  • Fixed empty HTTP response during update check (macOS/Linux)
  • Warn if Donation Edition is active on unexpected number of machines
  • Use subdomain for application update checks
  • Consider cache control for HTTP GET requests
  • Access all web endpoints over TLS
  • Fixed character encoding issue in update reminder (macOS/Linux)
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.13:
  • Allow to rename configurations via context menu
  • Work around hang on SMB network with broken FileFullDirectoryInformation
  • Work around SMB share returning empty item name
  • Detect and preempt keyman64.dll crash on exit
  • Manage notification sounds via global options dialog
  • Support 32-bit Debian Jessie and later releases
  • Work around silent failure to case-only rename on FAT drives (Windows 10)
  • Simplified installation folder structure
  • Update main grid scrollbars when resizing columns on other side
  • Preserve input focus when clicking on grid column label
  • Buffer result of process path normalization
  • Mirror middle grid icons for RTL layout (Linux)
  • Force LTR layout until wxWidgets supports RTL (macOS)
  • Fixed pair scrolling mismatch when grid height is exceeded by one row
  • Fixed startup failure due to missing /etc/machine-id (Linux)

Versienummer 10.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://freefilesync.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

