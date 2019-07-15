Versie 10.14 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.14: Warn if versioning folder paths differ only in case

Fixed empty HTTP response during update check (macOS/Linux)

Warn if Donation Edition is active on unexpected number of machines

Use subdomain for application update checks

Consider cache control for HTTP GET requests

Access all web endpoints over TLS

Fixed character encoding issue in update reminder (macOS/Linux) Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.13: Allow to rename configurations via context menu

Work around hang on SMB network with broken FileFullDirectoryInformation

Work around SMB share returning empty item name

Detect and preempt keyman64.dll crash on exit

Manage notification sounds via global options dialog

Support 32-bit Debian Jessie and later releases

Work around silent failure to case-only rename on FAT drives (Windows 10)

Simplified installation folder structure

Update main grid scrollbars when resizing columns on other side

Preserve input focus when clicking on grid column label

Buffer result of process path normalization

Mirror middle grid icons for RTL layout (Linux)

Force LTR layout until wxWidgets supports RTL (macOS)

Fixed pair scrolling mismatch when grid height is exceeded by one row

Fixed startup failure due to missing /etc/machine-id (Linux)