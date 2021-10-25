Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.19.4

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.19.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.4:
  • Translation updated: Hungarian.
  • Showing release date on the About dialog.
  • Support for custom certificate store files. 2034
  • Allow other 2xx responses to PWD command, not only the standard 257. 1768
  • Bug fix: When there are both site folder and site with the same name and the site was selected when closing the Login dialog, when reopening, the folder was selected instead.

WinSCP

Versienummer 5.19.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.19.4-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 11,30MB
Licentietype GPL

4

Reacties (4)

+1StartAdress
25 oktober 2021 14:49
WinSCP. Het programma voor FTP transfers, tot ik na jaren de Total Commander voor dat doel ben gaan gebruiken. Het grootste verschil zit 'm in het openhouden van de connectie. WinSCP raakt de verbinding nogal eens kwijt bij het kopiëren van grote hoeveelheden kleine bestanden waar Total Commander dat probleem niet heeft.
+1glatuin
@StartAdress25 oktober 2021 15:04
Total commander heeft een plugin nodig. Ik gebruik WinSCP op tijdelijke pc's. Wil daar niet mijn eigen total commander op achterlaten. Ik draai total commander ivm security niet van stick. Ik heb er nl. de nodige wachtwoorden inzitten.
Verder ben ik van mening dat voor een leek, winSCP veel fijner werkt. Niets mis met dat programma. Total Commander is meer voor de tweakers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door glatuin op 25 oktober 2021 15:05]

+1Toff
@glatuin25 oktober 2021 19:42
Total commander heeft een plugin nodig
Niet voor FTP, wel voor FTPS.
Ik gebruik WinSCP op tijdelijke pc's. Wil daar niet mijn eigen total commander op achterlaten. Ik draai total commander ivm security niet van stick. Ik heb er nl. de nodige wachtwoorden inzitten.
Gebruik je toch een ongeregistreerde versie op je stick?
0DrPoncho
@StartAdress26 oktober 2021 09:12
Het programma voor SFTP ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

