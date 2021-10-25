Versie 5.19.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.4: Translation updated: Hungarian.

Showing release date on the About dialog.

Support for custom certificate store files. 2034

Allow other 2xx responses to PWD command, not only the standard 257 . 1768

responses to command, not only the standard . 1768 Bug fix: When there are both site folder and site with the same name and the site was selected when closing the Login dialog, when reopening, the folder was selected instead.