Software-update: Sigil 1.8.0

Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.8.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:

  • BookBrowser can now link javascripts similarly to how it links stylesheets
  • Epub3 javascripts can now open windows if javascript is enabled
  • Add Find and Replace context menu to clear its curent values and history
  • Add support for 3 Automation lists that support editing and automatically running a list of commands that can include all Sigil plugins and a limited set of Tools
  • Add support for BookBrowser to insert a blank javascript file
  • Do not require replacement prompt if current book is unmodified and input plugin is run

Bug Fixes:

  • Reports now generate properly quoted csv when saved
  • Workaround Bug in QtWebengine when using custom scheme handler and specific audio/video codecs
  • Fix CV -> Preview sync after intial load when Preview Zoom is not equal to 100%
  • Fix link tags with rel set to stylesheets via Mend and Mend and Prettify that are missing type
  • Fix GoToLinkOrStyle to work on css link tags in head
  • Fix logic in GoToLinkOrStyle to better identify the actual target with styles
  • Fix insert media file when cursor at very start of tag
  • Fix Windows and macOS bugs when generating Keyboard Shortcuts
  • Fix insert closing tag when cursor at very start of tag
  • Fix double copy to Clipboard from OPF and NCX Tabs
  • Fix GoToLinkOrStyle when class attribute present but cursor not in the class attribute
  • Fix TabManager scroll to position to properly handle position of 0
  • Fix crash using Split At Markers when body tag is completely empty (no whitespace or anything)

Versienummer 1.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.8.0
Bestandsgrootte 80,97MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-10-2021 15:433

25-10-2021 • 15:43

3 Linkedin

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

12-03 Sigil 1.9.2 0
05-03 Sigil 1.9.1 0
25-02 Sigil 1.9.0 0
25-10 Sigil 1.8.0 3
07-'21 Sigil 1.7.0 0
05-'21 Sigil 1.6.0 6
03-'21 Sigil 1.5.1 0
12-'20 Sigil 1.4.3 2
11-'20 Sigil 1.4.2 0
11-'20 Sigil 1.4.0 4
Reacties (3)

+1beerse
25 oktober 2021 16:59
Gewoon en geheel uit nieuwsgierigheid, In hoeverre is deze tool geschikt voor het schrijven van wetenschappelijk/universitair verantwoorde teksten? En dan bedoel ik niet de tekst, maar vooral het aanmaken van de voet-noten, eind-noten en dergelijke?
+2The Zep Man
@beerse25 oktober 2021 17:07
Niet. Dit is voor het bewerken van e-books, wat een gespecialiseerd klusje is. Voor inhoud van wetenschappelijke artikelen ben je eerder gewezen op populaire tekstverwerkers, omdat je waarschijnlijk elk artikel in een specifiek sjabloon moet aanleveren, dat in een beperkt aantal formaten (vaak enkel .doc(x) en LaTeX) beschikbaar wordt gesteld.

Waar jij waarschijnlijk naar op zoek bent is reference management software. Een lijstje. Zotero lijkt tegenwoordig populair als je bijvoorbeeld met Word werkt. Voor LaTeX zou ik kijken naar iets als JabRef.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 oktober 2021 19:29]

+1beerse
@The Zep Man25 oktober 2021 21:47
Voor mezelf was ik meer op zoek naar een 'eenvoudige' wordprocessor waarmee simpele html en/of epub documenten gemaakt kunnen worden. Misschien wel in het verlengde van amaya (https://www.w3.org/Amaya/, https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amaya). Maar dan wel met meer cross-reference mogelijkheden.

Misschien moet ik het mezelf niet te moeilijk maken en voorlopig bij LibreOffice blijven en verder kijken naar de reference management software. Bedankt.

