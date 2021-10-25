Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.8.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features: BookBrowser can now link javascripts similarly to how it links stylesheets

Epub3 javascripts can now open windows if javascript is enabled

Add Find and Replace context menu to clear its curent values and history

Add support for 3 Automation lists that support editing and automatically running a list of commands that can include all Sigil plugins and a limited set of Tools

Add support for BookBrowser to insert a blank javascript file

Do not require replacement prompt if current book is unmodified and input plugin is run Bug Fixes: Reports now generate properly quoted csv when saved

Workaround Bug in QtWebengine when using custom scheme handler and specific audio/video codecs

Fix CV -> Preview sync after intial load when Preview Zoom is not equal to 100%

Fix link tags with rel set to stylesheets via Mend and Mend and Prettify that are missing type

Fix GoToLinkOrStyle to work on css link tags in head

Fix logic in GoToLinkOrStyle to better identify the actual target with styles

Fix insert media file when cursor at very start of tag

Fix Windows and macOS bugs when generating Keyboard Shortcuts

Fix insert closing tag when cursor at very start of tag

Fix double copy to Clipboard from OPF and NCX Tabs

Fix GoToLinkOrStyle when class attribute present but cursor not in the class attribute

Fix TabManager scroll to position to properly handle position of 0

Fix crash using Split At Markers when body tag is completely empty (no whitespace or anything)