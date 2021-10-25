Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: War Thunder 2.9.0.107 (PC) / 2.9.0.106 (Xbox, Playstation)

War Thunder is een crossplatform militair-mmo-spel. Hierin bestrijden spelers elkaar in teams met vliegtuigen, gepantserde voertuigen en oorlogsschepen uit de periode van de Tweede Wereldoorlog en de Koude Oorlog. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, zodat je bijvoorbeeld betere voertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben voor het weekend versies 2.9.0.107 voor pc's en 2.9.0.106 voor de Xbox en Playstation uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Update 2.9.0.107 (2.9.0.106 — Xbox, Playstation)

Armoured vehicles
  • A bug has been fixed that prevents the display of camouflage decorations in the commander’s sight in SB mode.
  • SIDAM 25, SIDAM 25 (Mistral), Gepard, Chieftain Marksman, Type 87, PGZ09 — a bug with reloading with external ammo belts has been fixed.
  • Type 93 — the list of available channels has been fixed in the description of the NVD module.
  • Begleitpanzer 57 — a bug has been fixed where in certain cases the commander's gun override might not be available (report).
Aircraft
  • A bug has been fixed with a missing trail from low level aircraft on the water’s surface in replays.
Other fixes
  • The “Final Blow” battle award now operates correctly.
  • A delay in switching between commander’s sight to the gunner’s sight has been fixed.
Playstation
  • FPS drop when firing from a ground vehicle with the hit camera enabled has been fixed.
The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Versienummer 2.9.0.107 / 2.9.0.106
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website War Thunder
Download https://warthunder.com/en/game/about/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 25-10-2021 00:230

25-10-2021 • 00:23

0 Linkedin

Bron: War Thunder

Update-historie

25-10 War Thunder 2.9.0.107 (PC) / 2.9.0.106 (Xbox, Playstation) 0
05-'21 War Thunder 2.5.1.149 (PC) / 2.5.1.144 (Xbox, Playstation) 6
05-'19 War Thunder 1.89 "Imperial Navy" 4

Lees meer

War Thunder

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Games

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True