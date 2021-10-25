War Thunder is een crossplatform militair-mmo-spel. Hierin bestrijden spelers elkaar in teams met vliegtuigen, gepantserde voertuigen en oorlogsschepen uit de periode van de Tweede Wereldoorlog en de Koude Oorlog. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, zodat je bijvoorbeeld betere voertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben voor het weekend versies 2.9.0.107 voor pc's en 2.9.0.106 voor de Xbox en Playstation uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Update 2.9.0.107 (2.9.0.106 — Xbox, Playstation)



Armoured vehicles A bug has been fixed that prevents the display of camouflage decorations in the commander’s sight in SB mode.

SIDAM 25, SIDAM 25 (Mistral), Gepard, Chieftain Marksman, Type 87, PGZ09 — a bug with reloading with external ammo belts has been fixed.

Type 93 — the list of available channels has been fixed in the description of the NVD module.

Begleitpanzer 57 — a bug has been fixed where in certain cases the commander's gun override might not be available (report). Aircraft A bug has been fixed with a missing trail from low level aircraft on the water’s surface in replays. Other fixes The “Final Blow” battle award now operates correctly.

A delay in switching between commander’s sight to the gunner’s sight has been fixed. Playstation FPS drop when firing from a ground vehicle with the hit camera enabled has been fixed. The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.