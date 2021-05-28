Software-update: War Thunder 2.5.1.149 (PC) / 2.5.1.144 (Xbox, Playstation)

War Thunder is een crossplatform militair-mmo-spel. Hierin bestrijden spelers elkaar in teams met vliegtuigen, gepantserde voertuigen en oorlogsschepen uit de periode van de Tweede Wereldoorlog en de Koude Oorlog. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, zodat je bijvoorbeeld betere voertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 2.5.1.149 voor pc's en 2.5.1.144 voor de Xbox en Playstation uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Update 26.05.2021 (2.5.1.149 - PC, 2.5.1.144 - Xbox, Playstation)
  • “Cancel” button function has been improved. If a session is not complete yet, the “Cancel” button will immediately cancel the queue.
  • A bug has been fixed that caused the bomb sight to bind to a point when rockets are selected in the weapon selection menu.
  • A bug has been fixed that prevents wheeled vehicles from moving the steering when the engine is turned off.
  • A bug has been fixed that changed the firing sound on helicopters by activating the option of changing the rate of fire for those helicopters that don’t have it equipped.
  • Error in hit sounds for the M919 and M791 rounds have been fixed.
Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:
  • F-104S / F-104G — the incorrect operation of the ballistic calculator in some cases has been fixed.
  • F6F-5, F6F-5N — radar cone has been corrected to 7.5 degrees.
  • Yak-38, Yak-38M —a bug has been fixed with the UPK-23-250 gun pods being designated as “High caliber guns” instead of “Additional guns”.
  • Harrier GR.1 — the display of the gun has been fixed for some weapon presets in x-ray mode.
  • A bug has been fixed on some bombers that prevented a turret aiming past the tail, trying to arc it instead. Changes implemented for:
    • Blenheim Mk.IV
    • Beaufighter (all series)
    • Ju 87 (all series)
    • Tu-2 (all series)
    • Su-2 (all series)
    • B6N (all series).
Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:
  • Begleitpanzer 57, T32, T32E1, T95 - a bug has been fixed that prevented a part of the ammo rack from exploding, even if those parts were destroyed (“blackened”).
  • Jagdpanther, Bfw. Jagdpanther - sight magnification has been reduced from x10 to x5.
Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:
  • Prinz Eugen — missing tip of the right side torpedo launcher at the stern has been fixed.
  • Comandante Margottini — all-round aiming has been added to the third main calibre turret.
  • IJN Kuma — depth charges have been removed from the x-ray view of the torpedo preset.
  • USS North Dakota — aiming limits of the 127mm guns on the ship sides have been fixed.
  • HMS Enterprise — traverse aiming limits of the main calibre turrets have been fixed in order to not fire through the superstructure.
  • Kirov, Voroshilov — armour thickness on the roof of the conning tower has been fixed.
The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Versienummer 2.5.1.149 / 2.5.1.144
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website War Thunder
Download https://warthunder.com/en/game/about/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

