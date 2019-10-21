Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.3.5

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 16.3.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.5
  • Updating VS 2019 corrupts installation
  • Fixed an additional issue causing enterprise users building offline caches and offline users to fail an install.
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.4
  • Xamarin.iOS Designer update to support for Xcode 11.1
  • Publish doesn't work in Visual Studio 16.3.1
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.3
  • InvalidOperationException Writing is not allowed after writer was completed
  • ICE on valid code after upgrading to 16.2.0
  • CPU Usage Tool context menu does not navigate
  • Wrong assembly when result of conversion operator is converted to reference to base class.
  • DockerUpdateComposeVsGeneratedFiles throws "Value cannot be null" ("Parameter name: path1") after updating to Visual Studio 16.3
  • CPU Usage Tool context menu does not navigate.
  • InvalidOperationException Writing is not allowed after writer was completed.
  • Publish doesn't work in Visual Studio 16.3.1.
  • This fixes an issue with the Snapshot Debugger where customers are using MSA accounts.
  • Fixed an issue where customers trying to install Microsoft.Visualstudio.Shell.15.0 NuGet package received a warning message of Framework not found.
  • Fixes MSVC compiler bug involving implicit conversion from a lambda to function pointer.
  • Fixed issue with Visual Studio crashing due to null reference exception.
  • A fix is made to address a compiler internal error when the code has an out-of-line definition of a static data member of a nested class inside a partial specialization.
Versienummer 16.3.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

21-10-2019 16:07
21-10-2019 • 16:07

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Microsoft

