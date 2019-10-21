Microsoft heeft versie 16.3.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.5
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.4
- Updating VS 2019 corrupts installation
- Fixed an additional issue causing enterprise users building offline caches and offline users to fail an install.
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3.3
- Xamarin.iOS Designer update to support for Xcode 11.1
- Publish doesn't work in Visual Studio 16.3.1
- InvalidOperationException Writing is not allowed after writer was completed
- ICE on valid code after upgrading to 16.2.0
- CPU Usage Tool context menu does not navigate
- Wrong assembly when result of conversion operator is converted to reference to base class.
- DockerUpdateComposeVsGeneratedFiles throws "Value cannot be null" ("Parameter name: path1") after updating to Visual Studio 16.3
- CPU Usage Tool context menu does not navigate.
- InvalidOperationException Writing is not allowed after writer was completed.
- Publish doesn't work in Visual Studio 16.3.1.
- This fixes an issue with the Snapshot Debugger where customers are using MSA accounts.
- Fixed an issue where customers trying to install Microsoft.Visualstudio.Shell.15.0 NuGet package received a warning message of Framework not found.
- Fixes MSVC compiler bug involving implicit conversion from a lambda to function pointer.
- Fixed issue with Visual Studio crashing due to null reference exception.
- A fix is made to address a compiler internal error when the code has an out-of-line definition of a static data member of a nested class inside a partial specialization.