Er zijn verschillende op het vnc-protocol gebaseerde programma's waarmee computers op afstand kunnen worden beheerd. RealVNC dankt zijn naam aan het feit dat het wordt uitgegeven door diverse mensen die vanaf het begin bij AT&T aan dit protocol gesleuteld hebben. Het programma is met versie 6.0 van naam veranderd naar VNC Connect en is verkrijgbaar in verschillende uitvoeringen, van gratis thuisgebruik tot betaald zakelijk gebruik. Versie 6.5.0 is eerder uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

VNC Server 6.5.0 released



This is a release of VNC Server and supporting programs for installation on remote computers you want to control. NEW: Support High-speed streaming even when peer-to-peer connectivity is not available via a new UDP relay service.

Improve reliability of connection establishment.

Improve performance particularly in scenarios with high packet loss and latency.

Improve detection of display capture failures on Windows, switching to an alternative capture method where possible.

Improve styling of the menu bar icon on Mac to better match the system theme.

Add the ability to limit display capture to a single monitor on Linux using the “Monitor” parameter. VNC Connect Viewer 6.19.715 released



