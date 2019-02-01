Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VNC Connect 6.4.0

RealVNC logo (75 pix)Er zijn verschillende op het vnc-protocol gebaseerde programma's waarmee computers op afstand kunnen worden beheerd. RealVNC dankt zijn naam aan het feit dat het wordt uitgegeven door diverse mensen die vanaf het begin bij AT&T aan dit protocol gesleuteld hebben. Het programma is met versie 6.0 van naam veranderd naar VNC Connect en is verkrijgbaar in verschillende uitvoeringen, van gratis thuisgebruik tot betaald zakelijk gebruik. Versie 6.4.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

VNC Server 6.4.0 released

This is a release of VNC Server and supporting programs for installation on remote computers you want to control.
  • NEW: High-speed streaming (first release) If you have a Professional or Enterprise subscription, benefit from a significant performance improvement without compromising on picture quality, especially for graphically-intensive operations over slow links.
  • NEW: Ensure cloud connections are all peer-to-peer, so no session data is sent via the cloud.
  • NEW: Join a computer to a team (that is, enable cloud connectivity) at the command line using a JSON file instead of a large token.
  • Setting the IpClientAddresses parameter (formerly hosts) to filter incoming direct connections now allows connecting users to specify IPv6 addresses.
Windows
  • Disable audit logging to the domain Windows Event Log by setting the LogSessionToDomainLog advanced parameter to FALSE, which might speed up connection time. Audit logging to the local Windows Event Log continues.
Linux
  • Start VNC Server in Service Mode from a desktop shortcut, and stop it from the app menu, instead of running commands.
  • Specify the screen capture technology used on a Raspberry Pi (hardware or software) separately from the preferred encoding using the CaptureTech parameter.
  • Use regular expressions in conjunction with the CertificateUserName advanced parameter, to match user names more flexibly.
Mac
  • FIXED: The LeftOptKey, LeftCmdKey, RightOptKey and RightCmdKey parameters now map received keysyms correctly.
VNC Viewer 6.19.107 for desktop computers released

This is a release of VNC Viewer for Windows, Mac and Linux computers you want to exercise control from.
  • NEW: Support for high-speed streaming in conjunction with VNC Server 6.4.0, above.
  • Share the clipboard contents with the remote computer on session start by setting the SendInitialClipboard parameter to TRUE.
Versienummer 6.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website RealVNC
Download https://www.realvnc.com/en/connect/download/vnc/
Licentietype GPL
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

01-02-2019 13:00

01-02-2019 • 13:00

Bron: RealVNC

RealVNC

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

