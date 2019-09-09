Versie 3.7 van Rufus is uitgekomen. Rufus is een Windows-programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. Handig bijvoorbeeld om een besturingssysteem te installeren, wat sneller gaat vanaf een usb-stick dan van een cd of dvd, om het bios bij te werken of om een systeem te benaderen dat niet meer wil starten. Er is overigens een groot aantal tooltjes waarmee dit gedaan kan worden, maar Rufus beweert één van de snelste in zijn soort te zijn. Sinds versie 3.0 heeft het programma een iets ander uiterlijk gekregen en is ondersteuning voor Windows XP en Vista komen te vervallen. In versie 3.7 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.7: Finalize persistent partition support for Debian and Ubuntu: Debian with persistence should work out of the box with any recent Debian Live ISO. Ubuntu with persistence should also work IF using a post 2019.08.01 ISO (such as daily-live).

Note that, because of bug #1489855, trying to use persistence with Ubuntu ISOs that were released before August 2019 will only result in rescue mode during boot - You have been warned! Other distros may work with persistence as long as they use a Debian-like or Ubuntu-like method, and, in the case of Ubuntu-like, if they use casper with the #1489855 bugfix.

Add cheat mode ( Alt ) to switch between percent/speed/ETA on some operations [EXPERIMENTAL]

) to switch between percent/speed/ETA on operations Report SuperSpeed+ devices in the log (Come on USB-IF, just add "Ludicrous Speed" already!)

Fix UI checkboxes (Extended label, Fixes for old BIOSes) being cleared on START

Fix Can't mount GUID volume regression when creating Windows To Go drives

Fix Volume label is invalid error with empty labels on Windows 7

Fix stale progress bar during standalone ext2 / ext3 formatting

/ formatting Fix an extraction failure with R-Drive Image bootable ISOs

Disable ISO mode for Pop!_OS

Other cosmetic and internal improvements