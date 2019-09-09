Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rufus 3.7

Rufus logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7 van Rufus is uitgekomen. Rufus is een Windows-programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. Handig bijvoorbeeld om een besturingssysteem te installeren, wat sneller gaat vanaf een usb-stick dan van een cd of dvd, om het bios bij te werken of om een systeem te benaderen dat niet meer wil starten. Er is overigens een groot aantal tooltjes waarmee dit gedaan kan worden, maar Rufus beweert één van de snelste in zijn soort te zijn. Sinds versie 3.0 heeft het programma een iets ander uiterlijk gekregen en is ondersteuning voor Windows XP en Vista komen te vervallen. In versie 3.7 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.7:
  • Finalize persistent partition support for Debian and Ubuntu:
    • Debian with persistence should work out of the box with any recent Debian Live ISO.
    • Ubuntu with persistence should also work IF using a post 2019.08.01 ISO (such as daily-live).
      Note that, because of bug #1489855, trying to use persistence with Ubuntu ISOs that were released before August 2019 will only result in rescue mode during boot - You have been warned!
    • Other distros may work with persistence as long as they use a Debian-like or Ubuntu-like method, and, in the case of Ubuntu-like, if they use casper with the #1489855 bugfix.
  • Add cheat mode (Alt) to switch between percent/speed/ETA on some operations [EXPERIMENTAL]
  • Report SuperSpeed+ devices in the log (Come on USB-IF, just add "Ludicrous Speed" already!)
  • Fix UI checkboxes (Extended label, Fixes for old BIOSes) being cleared on START
  • Fix Can't mount GUID volume regression when creating Windows To Go drives
  • Fix Volume label is invalid error with empty labels on Windows 7
  • Fix stale progress bar during standalone ext2/ext3 formatting
  • Fix an extraction failure with R-Drive Image bootable ISOs
  • Disable ISO mode for Pop!_OS
  • Other cosmetic and internal improvements

Versienummer 3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rufus
Download https://github.com/pbatard/rufus/releases/download/v3.5/rufus-3.5.exe
Bestandsgrootte 1,09MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Rufus

Update-historie

Rufus

Reacties (2)

0MiranoV
9 september 2019 19:11
Wat een geweldig programma! (zo dat moest ik even kwijt!) :)
Reageer
0bok001
@MiranoV9 september 2019 19:36
Doe ik met je mee :) Ik ken geen programma die zo makkelijk en snel is als Rufus.
Reageer


