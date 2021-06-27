Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157

IPFire logo (79 pix)IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.25 Core Update 157 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 released

After a little break, IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 is out! This is the largest release in size we have ever had and updates various parts of the operating system and brings an updated kernel.

Since IPFire is built from source and not based on any distribution, we get to select the best versions of open source software to be a part of it. This release is the second part of our "spring clean" release which updates various software packages and we have also dropped software that we no longer need. The vast amount of this work has been done by Adolf Belka who has been spending many nights in front of a compiler trying to make it all work. If you want to support him and the entire development team, please help us with your donation.

Deprecating Python 2
We have made huge efforts to migrate away from Python 2 which has reached its end of life on January 1st of this year. That includes repackaging third-party modules for Python 3 and migrating our own software to Python 3.

The work will continue over the next couple of weeks and we are hopeful to remove all Python 2 code with the next release. We will keep Python 2 around for a little bit longer to give everyone with custom scripts a little bit of time to migrate them away, too.

Misc.
  • The IPFire kernel has been rebased on Linux 4.14.232 which brings various security and stability fixes
  • Updated packages: bash 5.1.4, boost 1.76.0, cmake 3.20.2, curl 7.76.1, dejavu-fonts-ttf 2.37, expat 2.3.0, file 5.40, fuse 3.10.3, gdb 10.2, glib 2.68.1, iproute2 5.12.0, less 581.2, libaio 0.3.112, libarchive 3.5.1, libcap-ng 0.8.2, libedit 20210419-3.1, libevent2 2.1.12, libexif 0.6.22, libgcrypt 1.9.3, libgpg-error 1.42, libtiff 4.3.0, libupnp 1.14.6, libxcrypt 4.4.20, libxml2 2.9.10, lm_sensors 3.6.0, lua 5.4.3, meson 0.58.0, OpenSSH 8.6p1, perl-Canary-Stability, perl-Convert-TNET 0.18, perl-Convert-UUlib 1.8, perl-Crypt-PasswdMD5 1.41, perl-Digest 1.19, pixman 0.40.0, poppler 21.05.0 (and poppler-data 0.4.10), pppd 2.4.9, readline 8.1, sqlite 3.35.5, squid 4.15, sudo 1.9.7, wireless-regdb 2020.11.20, xfsprogs 5.11.0
  • Some packages that are no longer needed for the build process have been dropped
  • Peter Müller has cleaned up the web server configuration for the web user interface and removed various quirks and hacks for old software like Microsoft Internet Explorer 8
  • Leo-Andres Hofmann has contributed some cosmetic changes for the live graphs
  • A security vulnerability has been reported by Mücahit Saratar (#12619) where it was possible to change a script as an unprivileged user due to a file permission error which could later be executed as root. Thank you for reporting this to us.
Add-ons
  • Updated packages: cifs-utils 6.13, cups 2.3.3op2, cups-filters 1.28.8, dnsdist 1.6.0, elfutils 0.184, fetchmail 6.4.19, ffmpeg 4.4, libmicrohttpd 0.9.73, mpd 0.22.6, ncat 7.91, nmap 7.91, samba 4.14.4, Tor 0.4.5.8
Versienummer 2.25 - Core Update 157
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.25-core157
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-06-2021 00:145

27-06-2021 • 00:14

5 Linkedin

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-03 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 164 25
22-12 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 162 1
28-11 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 161 0
21-08 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 12
06-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 5
03-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 3
06-'20 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 4
10-'19 IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 136 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1atomos
27 juni 2021 10:25
Jammer genoeg wordt alleen rpi 3 ondersteund en niet rpi 4. Boot probleem.
Anders zo het voor mij een mooie uitkomst zijn omdat mijn 3 rpi's in gebruik zijn en nog 1 rpi 4 heb liggen.
+1WK100
@atomos27 juni 2021 13:29
Wat bedoel je met "boot probleem"? Lijkt mij dat het wel moet kunnen toch?
+1beerse
@atomos27 juni 2021 23:31
Als de RPi 4 boot problemen heeft, dan zou je de firmware kunnen bijwerken. Er staat mij bij dat daar (vorig jaar al?) iets aan is verbeterd/veranderd.

Zie de (on) mogelijkheden op: https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=58151
+1atomos
27 juni 2021 16:15
Ipfire wil niet booten van Raspberry pi 4 jammer genoeg.
Het heeft te maken met hoe het bootproces verloopt.
0Stufipower
27 juni 2021 00:19
Adolf Belka who has been spending many nights in front of a compiler trying to make it all work
:D love it

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True