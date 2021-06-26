Umbraco CMS 8.14.1

Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 8.14.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Umbraco CMS 8.14.1Developer experience
Bugfixes
- Support custom SVG icon in grid editor row configuration
- Support custom SVG icon in user group filter
- Support custom SVG icon in Nested Content
- Preserve Mediapicker v2 so that it's not obsolete
- inject clearAddUserForm() to inviteUser condition
- Support custom SVG icon in umb-child-selector component
- Support custom SVG icon in listview
Umbraco CMS 8.14.0Accessibility
Block editor
- Accessibility: Adding label fors and control ids for the macro picker
- Accessibility: Add focus lock for the infinite editor
Developer experience
- Update to noUiSlider v14.6.4
- Updates to Examine 1.2.0
- Update spectrum color picker to latest v2.0.8
- Bump underscore from 1.9.1 to 1.12.1 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Client
UI and UX updates
- Block List Editor (Nested) Crashes and unresponsive.
- Caching checks to see if there are items in the recycle bin
- Backport cache key fix and optimizations
- Improve IsDirty() check performance.
- Create explicit scope for mappers in UmbracoMapper
Other features
- Make Backoffice validation less "aggressive" when saving content
- Make it easier to pick media on multiple content items
- Fix issue with active style affected nested block list elements
- Use umb-icon component in listview dropdown
- Aligned variant icon in the node name field
- Improve media type selector UX
- Fix copy button being inactive when selecting a valid item
- Add "Insert Macro" as language key
- Minor Danish translations
- #10193 The listview search within a dialog (eg. minilistview) shows the loading indicator forever for zero results
- Added a link to 404 documentation
- Adjust grid editor layout configuration
Bugfixes
- Block List needs single item mode, like Nested Content
- Allow KeepAlive controller Ping method to be requested by non local requests
- Added rel="external" to "Update available" link