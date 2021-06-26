Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Umbraco CMS 8.14.1

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 8.14.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Umbraco CMS 8.14.1

Developer experience Media picker UI and UX updates Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS 8.14.0

Accessibility Block editor Dependencies Developer experience Front end Media picker Performance UI and UX updates Other features Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.14.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/releases/8141
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-06-2021 12:01
18 • submitter: edeboeck

26-06-2021 • 12:01

18 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

Update-historie

27-03 Umbraco CMS 9.4.1 0
23-02 Umbraco CMS 9.3.1 1
15-02 Umbraco CMS 9.3.0 41
09-01 Umbraco CMS 9.2.0 0
04-12 Umbraco CMS 9.1.2 6
18-11 Umbraco CMS 9.1.0 6
12-10 Umbraco CMS 9.0.1 0
30-09 Umbraco CMS 9.0.0 16
26-08 Umbraco CMS 8.16.0 0
25-07 Umbraco CMS 8.15.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Umbraco CMS

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118017+19+24+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2Stimpy001
26 juni 2021 12:22
Release is nog niet uit en staat gepland voor dinsdag 29 juni. Het is maar een paar dag maar toch.....
+1JunkieVirus
26 juni 2021 18:48
Vooral de grote community is een lachertje. Vragen op het forum blijven onbeantwoord. En het geheel voelt beetje ouderwets aan. Geen idee waarin dit cms zich onderscheidt
+2Frazzy
@JunkieVirus26 juni 2021 21:56
Groot is relatief idd. Er is een grote groep mensen heel actief bezig om het CMS beter te maken.

Het grote onderscheidende vermogen van Umbraco is in mijn ogen dat Umbraco niet perse een CMS is maar een framework.

Wij maken er alles van een simpele website tot de portal voor de aansturing van machines mee.

V9 staat op het punt om te worden gereleased en dan zitten we op .Net core 5. Vanaf dan komt er een release stramien die is gesynchroniseerd met .net core versies. Dus ouderwets valt wel mee lijkt me.

Welk CMS werk jij mee en waarom vind je Umbraco ouderwets overkomen?
0zzzzap
@Frazzy27 juni 2021 10:16
Jammer dat er op een aantal vragen van jou hieronder en hierboven niet wordt beantwoord.
Ik ben wel benieuwd naar websites die op Umbraco draaien. Heb je wellicht links van publieke sites zodat ik ( en vele anderen ) kunnen zien wat een resultaat kan zijn van Umbraco CMS?
+1Frazzy
@zzzzap27 juni 2021 14:32
Voorbeelden zijn:
www.heineken.com
www.ajax.nl
www.ballast-nedam.nl
www.reclassering.nl
www.burgerszoo.nl

De doelgroep die ik merk die op Umbraco af komt zijn:
- bedrijven die weg willen bij sitecore vanwege de hoge licentiekosten die ze liever in development steken.
- bedrijven die vast zitten in hun huidige CMS (vaak Wordpress) die agile willen doorontwikkelen aan hun website.

Wij bouwen zogezegd alles van simpele website tot maatwerk oplossingen waarbij we in zowel de backoffice als de voorkant volledige vrijheid hebben over de data uninstalled en de code.

Onze klanten geven als reactie op hun site aan dat ze de verbetering in snelheid en gebruiksvriendelijkheid als grote pluspunten zien tov hun oude CMS (+/- 90% van onze klanten komt van Wordpress).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frazzy op 27 juni 2021 14:32]

0zzzzap
@Frazzy28 juni 2021 15:32
Thanks! Goed uitziende sites en mooie html code gegenereerd. Ik zal zeker nu zelf in Umbraco gaan verdiepen.
0Frazzy
@zzzzap28 juni 2021 16:23
De code wordt bij Umbraco niet gegenereerd. Het is geen Wix die een design in HTML omzet. Je hebt zelf volledige controle over de code.
Dat is ook gelijk het grote nadeel van Umbraco. Bij een slechte implementatie krijgt Umbraco de schuld terwijl het meestal de schuld is van degene die de implementatie heeft uitgevoerd.
+1SherlockHolmes
26 juni 2021 17:56
Heel traag systeem en redelijk gelimiteerd in wat je er mee kunt
+1Frazzy
@SherlockHolmes26 juni 2021 18:41
Heb je het nu over Umbraco? Hoe kom je aan die ervaring?

Ik bouw al jaren umbraco sites en het systeem is verre van traag in mijn ervaring.
+2SherlockHolmes
@Frazzy26 juni 2021 18:58
Heb er een jaar mee gewerkt. Navigeren tussen menu's en wachten tot ze uitklappen gaat gewoon nooit direct. Altijd is het net even een halve seconde tot 2 seconde wachten. En als je dat 100x per dag doet dan is dat gewoon vervelend.
+2Frazzy
@SherlockHolmes26 juni 2021 21:51
Backoffice of voorkant? Hoe lang geleden?

De pest is dat de implementatie het cms kan maken of breken. Dat is helaas met elk cms zo
0ZuffoX
@Frazzy27 juni 2021 10:47
Maak 10.000 gebruikers aan en de backoffice loopt vast als je er in zoekt. Heb hierdoor zelf een eigen gebruikerspagina voor de backoffice moeten schrijven, het systeem is leuk, kan er simpele websites mee maken, maar is het gewoon net niet.
0Frazzy
@ZuffoX27 juni 2021 13:40
Interessante case...
10.000 members of users?
Welke versie heb je dit meegemaakt?

Ik werk bij een paar sites met veel members maar heb er geen last van. Zou ook allemaal uit de index moeten komen als er geen custom views tussen zitten dus bloedsnel moeten zijn.
0SherlockHolmes
@Frazzy27 juni 2021 10:58
Voorkant! Ik denk dat er ook iets met de hosting was (ik weet niet of het ook op eigen server gehost kan worden maar volgens mij was dit op Umbraco servers gehost)
0Frazzy
@SherlockHolmes27 juni 2021 13:44
Als de voorkant traag is ligt het aan de server of de implementatie.
Umbraco kun je op een simpele shared server installeren, dedicated of een azure app.

Ik heb nu 40 sites op Umbraco cloud draaien en die zijn gewoon bloedsnel.
+1Chielllie
26 juni 2021 19:09
Wat is het verschil tussen een actieve en een proactieve gemeenschap?
0digdas
@Ortep27 juni 2021 11:07
Ofwel, een actieve gemeenschap kan proactief en reactief zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True