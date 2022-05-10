Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Linqpad 7.3.9

Linqpad richt zich op ontwikkelaars die zich bezig houden met het .Net framework van Microsoft. De naam wijst direct in de richting van Linq maar het kan ook overweg met C#, F#, VB.Net en SQL. Het is beschikbaar in een beperkte freeware uitgave, en kan met verschillende licenties van meer functionaliteit voorzien worden, zoals autocompletion en een volledige integratie met NuGet. De ontwikkelaars hebben onlangs versie 7.3.9 uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

New Features
  • Queries can now target the .NET 7.0 preview. The EF Core drivers have also been updated to support the EF Core 7 preview.
  • You can now play with the latest experimental C# 11 features: go to Edit | Preferences > Query and enable Use C# Preview Features and Use Roslyn Daily build.
  • You can now define a static ToDump method in any query (not just in My Extensions). This also includes queries that you #load: each can have its own static ToDump method.
  • You can now call Util.WithStyle on numeric values without losing right-aligned formatting and automatic graphing in tables. There's also a new Util.WithCssClass method to specify a CSS class.
  • The maximum editable length for text fields in SQL databases (when editing data interactively) has been increased to 60,000 characters.
  • The NuGet Package Manager Source Settings dialog now lets you specify an authentication type. Specifying Basic forces basic authentication, which improves reliability when connecting to Azure Devops feeds with a Personal Access Token. There's also a new option to use default Windows credentials.
  • The Find dialog now works with SQL translation text, too. Just focus the control and use the standard menu options or shortcut keys (Ctrl+F, F3, Shift+F3 and Ctrl+I).
Fixes
  • A memory leak when working with F# queries has been fixed.
  • An error when generating typed data contexts that include C# keywords - for users in countries with non-English A-Z letter ordering - has been fixed.
  • LINQPad has been hardened against intermittent errors in the WebView2 (Edge Chromium) engine.
  • A bug where DumpContainers and Tasks sometimes failed to update in inactive queries has been fixed.
  • A race condition in Util.HtmlHead.AddScriptFromUri that could result in empty output has been fixed.
  • The LINQ-to-SQL connection option to include system objects now works with the master database as well.
  • Grouped observables with compound keys now display correctly when dumped.
  • A focus management issue with the latest WebView2 results rendering engine has been fixed.
Versienummer 7.3.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Linqpad
Download https://www.linqpad.net/LINQPad7.aspx
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 10-05-2022 00:591

10-05-2022 • 00:59

1 Linkedin

Bron: Linqpad

Lees meer

Development tools

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0MoonRaven
10 mei 2022 01:23
Zeer fijne tool om SQL Server door te gaan met Linq of SQL statements. Het laadt een stuk sneller dan SQL Server Management Studio en heeft meer dan genoeg tools voor een developer.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True