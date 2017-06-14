Stata is een softwarepakket voor statistiek en wordt veel toegepast in de economie, sociologie en epidemiologie hoeken. Het kan de data beheren, statistische analyses uitvoeren, simuleren en regressies analyseren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 15.0 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:
Stata 15 announced, available now
We announced Stata 15 today. It’s a big deal because this is Stata’s biggest release ever.
I posted to Statalist this morning and listed sixteen of the most important new features. Here on the blog I will say more about them, and you can learn even more by visiting our website and seeing the Stata 15 features page.
I go into depth below on the sixteen highlighted features. They are (click to jump)
The sixteen features listed above certainly important ones, but there are others worthy of mention. More come readily to mind:
- Extended regression models
- Latent class analysis (LCA)
- Bayesian prefix command
- Linearized dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) models
- Dynamic Markdown documents for the web
- Nonlinear mixed-effects models
- Spatial autoregressive models (SAR)
- Interval-censored parametric survival-time models
- Finite mixture models (FMMs)
- Mixed logit models
- Nonparametric regression
- Power analysis for cluster randomized designs and regression models
- Word and PDF documents
- Graph color transparency/opacity
- ICD-10-CM/PCS support
- Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) support
- And more
- Bayesian multilevel models
- Threshold regression
- Panel-data tobit with random coefficients
- Multilevel regression for interval-measured outcomes
- Multilevel tobit regression for censored outcomes
- Panel data cointegration tests
- Tests for multiple breaks in time series
- Multiple-group generalized SEM
- Heteroskedastic linear regression
- Poisson models with Heckman-style sample selection
- Panel-data nonlinear models with random coefficients
- Bayesian panel-data models Panel-data interval regression with random coefficients
- SVG export
- Bayesian survival models
- Zero-inflated ordered probit
- Add your own power and sample-size methods
- Bayesian sample-selection models
- Stata in Swedish
- Improvements to the Do-file Editor
- Stream random-number generator
- Improvements for Java plugins
- More parallelization in Stata/MP