Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: StataCorp, submitter: begintmeta

Stata is een softwarepakket voor statistiek en wordt veel toegepast in de economie, sociologie en epidemiologie hoeken. Het kan de data beheren, statistische analyses uitvoeren, simuleren en regressies analyseren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 15.0 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Stata 15 announced, available now

We announced Stata 15 today. It’s a big deal because this is Stata’s biggest release ever.

I posted to Statalist this morning and listed sixteen of the most important new features. Here on the blog I will say more about them, and you can learn even more by visiting our website and seeing the Stata 15 features page.

I go into depth below on the sixteen highlighted features. They are (click to jump) The sixteen features listed above certainly important ones, but there are others worthy of mention. More come readily to mind:
  • Bayesian multilevel models
  • Threshold regression
  • Panel-data tobit with random coefficients
  • Multilevel regression for interval-measured outcomes
  • Multilevel tobit regression for censored outcomes
  • Panel data cointegration tests
  • Tests for multiple breaks in time series
  • Multiple-group generalized SEM
  • Heteroskedastic linear regression
  • Poisson models with Heckman-style sample selection
  • Panel-data nonlinear models with random coefficients
  • Bayesian panel-data models Panel-data interval regression with random coefficients
  • SVG export
  • Bayesian survival models
  • Zero-inflated ordered probit
  • Add your own power and sample-size methods
  • Bayesian sample-selection models
  • Stata in Swedish
  • Improvements to the Do-file Editor
  • Stream random-number generator
  • Improvements for Java plugins
  • More parallelization in Stata/MP
Versienummer 15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website StataCorp
Download http://www.stata.com/support/updates/
Licentietype Betaald
Reacties (0)
Vorige download
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*