Software-update: IntelliJ Idea 2019.1.3

JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep-static-analysis, intelligent-refactorings, debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2019.1.3 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.3 is here!

IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.3 has just been released. Here’s a brief overview of the improvements and bug fixes that this minor update has to offer:
  • Fixed UI freezes on quitting the IDE: IDEA-211677.
  • Fixed the regression, so now the IDE saves the font settings on Linux: IDEA-206180.
  • Find in Path works for the current file scope with a scratch file: IDEA-196030.
  • The “Find in Path” dialog now closes when opening a project in the same window: IDEA-204277.
  • The All Places scope includes scratch files and consoles: IDEA-176926. The IDE now saves the changes in the Environment variables field of the Run/Debug Configurations dialog: IDEA-208525.
  • Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of .attach_pid* files in the working directory on Linux: IDEA-202129.
  • A new ability to move right/left on Navigation bar using additional shortcuts: IDEA-208718.
  • Double Ctrl-E (on Windows and Linux) / double Cmd-E (on macOS) shortcut can be reassigned from the “Toggle Changed Only Files” action. In this case, the shortcut will work for iterating recent files as it did in the previous releases: IDEA-207554.
JBR 8 was updated to v1.8.0_202-release-1483-b58:
  • Fixed the issue with the IDE hanging after logging in on macOS: JBR-1393.
  • Fixed the rotation of fonts with embedded bitmaps: JBR-1397.
For more details please refer to the IDE release notes.

Please don’t hesitate to report any issues you encounter to our issue tracker.

Happy Developing!
Versienummer 2019.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
0matty___
7 juni 2019 16:28
Fixed the issue with the IDE hanging after logging in on macOS: JBR-1393.
hier zat ik al lang op te wachten.
