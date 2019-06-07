JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep-static-analysis, intelligent-refactorings, debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2019.1.3 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.3 is here!



IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.3 has just been released. Here’s a brief overview of the improvements and bug fixes that this minor update has to offer: Fixed UI freezes on quitting the IDE: IDEA-211677.

Fixed the regression, so now the IDE saves the font settings on Linux: IDEA-206180.

Find in Path works for the current file scope with a scratch file: IDEA-196030.

The “Find in Path” dialog now closes when opening a project in the same window: IDEA-204277.

The All Places scope includes scratch files and consoles: IDEA-176926. The IDE now saves the changes in the Environment variables field of the Run/Debug Configurations dialog: IDEA-208525.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of .attach_pid* files in the working directory on Linux: IDEA-202129.

A new ability to move right/left on Navigation bar using additional shortcuts: IDEA-208718.

Double Ctrl-E (on Windows and Linux) / double Cmd-E (on macOS) shortcut can be reassigned from the “Toggle Changed Only Files” action. In this case, the shortcut will work for iterating recent files as it did in the previous releases: IDEA-207554. JBR 8 was updated to v1.8.0_202-release-1483-b58: Fixed the issue with the IDE hanging after logging in on macOS: JBR-1393.

Fixed the rotation of fonts with embedded bitmaps: JBR-1397. For more details please refer to the IDE release notes.



Please don’t hesitate to report any issues you encounter to our issue tracker.



Happy Developing!