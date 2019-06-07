Het team achter CockroachDB heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 19.1.1 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v19.1.1



Enterprise edition changes CHANGEFEEDs now accept a key_in_value option; this is automatically used for cloud storage sinks, making the primary key of deleted rows recoverable. #37328 SQL language changes EXPLAIN (DISTSQL) CREATE STATISTICS now shows the DistSQL plan used by the CREATE STATISTICS job. #37237

Added missing columns to information_schema.columns. #37283 Bug fixes Prevented panics when adding comments to database objects at high verbosity. #37325

Fixed panics when trying to run certain SHOW commands via the pgwire prepare path. #37325

Fixed a regression in 19.1 that prevented empty arrays from being accepted over pgwire. #37398

While a cluster is unavailable (e.g., during a network partition), memory and goroutines used for authenticating connections no longer leak when the client closes said connections. #36177

Fixed a possible panic while recovering from a WAL on which a sync operation failed. #37109

Fixed an error which could occur when a zigzag join was performed against a table with dropped columns. #37245

Fixed incorrect query plans/results when non-validated FK constraints are not satisfied by the data. #37253

CHANGEFEEDs now retry instead of causing errors in more situations. #37092

Fixed a bug where CHANGEFEED job progress would regress when the job was restarted. #37091

The changefeed.max_behind_nanos metric now has fewer false positives of changefeeds falling behind. #37048

Corrected the names of some columns for tables created with CREATE TABLE <name> AS <query>. #37238

Fixed a bug causing unvalidated check constraints to disappear from the output of SHOW CONSTRAINTS and to not be referenced in ALTER TABLE after upgrading to 19.1. #37462 Performance improvements Improved the performance of some queries containing predicates with constant functions, since these functions are now evaluated earlier during query optimization. #37234

Improved the performance of some queries by teaching the optimizer to always prefer constrained scans over unconstrained scans. #37235 Doc updates Updated the Kubernetes tutorials for running CockroachDB on GKE to specify a reasonable machine type. Also updated the Helm-specific instructions for maintenance tasks (adding/removing nodes, upgrading a cluster).#4813 #4805

Fixed the code sample in Build a PHP App with CockroachDB to not create new connections for each query. #4804.