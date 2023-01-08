Versie 29.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Features Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for the RX7000 series GPUs on Windows

Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs on Windows Note: CQP is available but not fully supported

Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows

Added an upward compressor filter

Added a 3-band equalizer filter

Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR

Added support for macOS Desk View

Added update channels for opting into receiving beta/release-candidate builds to Windows Work is still underway to get everything ready on the server side, updating via the built-in updater may not be available until later in the OBS 30.0 beta-testing period

Websockets updated to 5.1.0, which has a number of bug fixes, UI improvements, and new stream reconnect events. Tweaks and Improvements The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB

Added media key support in Linux

Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor Note: This does mean existing Display Capture sources will be blank until manually configured, to avoid showing the wrong display

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks

Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard

Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities

Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows

Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected Bug Fixes Fixed issues with async filters (such as Delay) not rendering correctly

Various performance improvements to Decklink preview output

Fixed an issue where source Projector windows wouldn't close when a source was deleted

Fixed an issue where cursors would disappear or display incorrectly on screen captures on Windows

Fixed issues with CQP rate control for SVT and AOM AV1 encoders

Fixed an issue with CQP rate control for AMD HEVC and b64

Fixed Virtual Camera not working with Webex and GoToMeeting

Fixed capturing UHD/4K YUV on the AJA Kona HDMI

Fixed a bug where slideshow sources wouldn't remove cleared files when removing missing files

Fixed slideshow counter on the source context toolbar showing "1/0" when empty, now shows "-/-" instead

Fixed chroma location for VAAPI

Fixed a case where macOS' VideoToolBox HEVC encoder would be parsed as AVC

Allow SRT streams to disconnect after timeout

Fixed color space being incorrect for some video devices running in MJPEG video format on Windows

Fixed monitor names in the Fullscreen Projector & Multiview menus on Windows