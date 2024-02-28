Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.4

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2.4 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features and improvements affecting all platforms
  • (Designer) DWG and DXF export
    • Outlines created in Affinity can now be exported for use in various CAD applications and utilities for vinyl cutters, plotters and CNC tools
    • Supports drawing scale
Tutorial on DWG/DXF Import & Export Tutorial for Lock Children Layers (in Photo) Tutorial for HDR PNG Import & Export In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the Windows and macOS features and improvements
  • (Publisher & Designer) Layer States added
    Already a feature in Photo, the States Panel is an exciting addition to Designer and Publisher, and adds this new functionality to all applications
    • Capture the current layer visibility across your document
    • Create queries based on various criteria to make a selection or toggle visibility of layers
    • Button to select all layers that fulfil the criteria specified in the query

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

15-05 Affinity Suite 2.6.3 15
03-04 Affinity Suite 2.6.2 15
20-02 Affinity Suite 2.6.0 16
13-12 Affinity Suite 2.5.7 0
28-11 Affinity Suite 2.5.6 11
09-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.5 9
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.3 14
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.2 4
05-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.0 22
03-'24 Affinity Suite 2.4.1 28
Affinity Photo

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (35)

InfiniteSpaze 28 februari 2024 13:36
Ergens wil ik overstappen van Adobe naar Affinity maar ik ben bang haha. Ben de gemakken van de Creative Cloud zo gewend. Zelf ben ik een primair een grafisch vormgever maar als ik bijvoorbeeld een video moet bewerken of iets in 3D moet doen, dan is er altijd wel een goed programma beschikbaar.

Is er een ander pakket dat zo goed samenwerkt als Adobe? Of is dit slechts een illusie van Adobe omdat ik te diep in het ecosysteem zit?
Oon @InfiniteSpaze28 februari 2024 13:51
Het is een flinke tijdsinvestering, kost je zeker een paar maanden om weer echt op niveau te zitten en alles te kunnen vinden, maar dan kun je wel van Adobe weg.
Zolang je geen klanten hebt die bepaalde bestandstypen eisen (bijv. Photoshop bronbestanden) mis je uiteindelijk heel weinig
EmeraldChickn @Oon28 februari 2024 14:44
Affinity heeft ook de mogelijkheid om de bestandstypen te openen die de standaard is bij Adobe. Ik heb vooral gebruik gemaakt van .psd's, waar ik tot nu toe niet tegen compitabliteitsproblemen ben aangelopen.
cmegens @Oon28 februari 2024 14:54
Gebruikte Adobe dagelijks, zowel photoshop als illustrator. Heb een week moeten wennen, maar nooit het gevoel gehad dat ik ineens minder kon.
Jochem @InfiniteSpaze28 februari 2024 13:39
je beantwoord je eigen vragen. Ik doe al jaren alles met Affinity en ook daar jump van het ene in het andere programma. En nee; het heeft geen cloud connectie en ja, dropbox werkt daarbij ook goed.
tweakkjoost @InfiniteSpaze28 februari 2024 14:02
Affinity is nogal betaalbaar dus probeer het eens zou ik zeggen..
Tortelli @InfiniteSpaze28 februari 2024 14:07
Vanuit bedrijf zijn wij een jaar geleden overgestapt. Hadden nog altijd CS6 licenties in gebruik (wat prima werkte, niet ons dagelijkse werk) maar kwamen licenties tekort. Getest door een collega en goed bevonden. Geen gezeur meer met te weinig licenties, pakket kost iets van €200, daarmee verdien je hem binnen een jaar terug tov de Adobe suite.
Het is helemaal niet zo dat ik niet voor software wil betalen (geef er tonnen per jaar aan uit), maar de prijzen van Adobe slaan nergens op voor het beperkte gebruik waarvoor wij het toepassen. Is grafisch ontwerp etc je core business zal je er niet wakker van liggen denk ik.
Cergorach @InfiniteSpaze28 februari 2024 15:26
Is dit je werk? Dan zou ik gewoon stellen dat Adobe Creative Cloud the cost of doing business is.

Wat je bv. zou kunnen doen is een licentie nemen op Affinity V2 Universal Licence voor €180, zowel Photo (Photoshop), Designer (illustrator) en Publisher (InDesign) gebruiken op Windows, MacOS en iPadOS. En het ernaast proberen. Verwachten dat het exact hetzelfde kan voor effectief een fractie van de prijs is natuurlijk niet realistisch, er zijn verschillende YouTubes die aangeven wat er nog steeds ontbreekt (en zelfs dan schiet het te kort tov het Adobe geweld).

Ik heb jaren voor een Adobe Creative Cloud license betaald omdat het zo nu en dan voor kwam dat ik als ITer iets moest doen voor klanten waarbij ik dit nodig had. Maar met de jaren, in andere posities beland en doe dat eigenlijk niet meer. Met de meest recente prijsstijging bij Adobe een opnieuw naar die kostenpost gegeken en het abo geannuleerd (ik gebruikte het gewoon te weinig). Nu heb ik al sinds 2020 een Affinity licentie voor alle drie de pakketten, initieel €84 voor betaald (v1) tijdens een sale en 2022 de upgrade gedaan naar v2 voor €120. Ik ben het pas afgelopen week gaan gebruiken als serieuze vervanger voor Photoshop, effe wennen. Maar tot op heden goed genoeg voor wat ik momenteel doe.

En dat is exact de crux, Affinity is alleen een Adobe vervanger als het alles kan wat Adobe ook kan voor jou. En wellicht ook belangrijk, wat veel mensen vergeten, is het even efficiënt en hoeveel scheelt dat exact? Dat kan je imho alleen maar beoordelen als je beide pakketten naast elkaar legt en daadwerkelijk gebruikt.

Het issue wat andere ook aangeven, Adobe is nog steeds de industrie standaard, als bepaalde klanten je bepaalde bestanden aanleveren en bepaalde verwachtingen van je hebben op basis van Adobe capabilities, dan ben je het haasje. En dat ben je dus niet alleen nu, maar ook in de toekomst. Want je huidige klanten hoeven niet je toekomstige klanten te zijn. Natuurlijk kan je weer terug, maar ik gok dat dit ook weer maanden gaat kosten als je weer back upto speed bent, wellicht klanten misgelopen, etc. En vergeet ook niet tijd=geld en maanden nodig hebben om op een efficiëntie niveau te komen is een hele hoop geld in tijd.

Dus imho, tenzij je in een hele specifieke niche zit, zit je gewoon vast aan Adobe. Op dezelfde manier zit ik vast aan Windows, maar dat betekend nog niet dat ik niets anders kan gebruiken, zoals Linux en MacOS...
F-I-X 28 februari 2024 14:22
Iemand nog een idee wanneer die "met korting aangeboden" situaties zijn ?
Cergorach @F-I-X28 februari 2024 15:33
Ik heb even in mijn email archief gekeken, half mei 2023 had men een 50% off everything sale. Maar... Dat was toen nog v1, men zit nu op v2, dus wellicht dat er weer een sale is in mei, maar verwacht niet 50% korting op v2.
Jan Onderwater @Cergorach28 februari 2024 15:38
Ja, is iedere mei ergens tot nu toe zo geweest, 50% off
F-I-X @Cergorach28 februari 2024 17:11
Dank allen...
Ik vroeg het specifiek omdat het zo gebracht werd.
170 Euro zelf is niet echt super veel voor een compleet pakket zonder jaarlijkse licenties etc.

Misschien voor Tweakers iets om eens aandacht aan te geven.
Cergorach @F-I-X7 maart 2024 16:50
Momenteel voor de apps 30% spring sale:
https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/photo/#buy
€125.99 voor alle drie de apps op alle drie de platformen.
Ik verwacht dat dit wel eens de beste deal kan worden die je kan vinden (but you never know)...
F-I-X @Cergorach9 maart 2024 22:36
HELD !

Heel erg bedankt
....en besteld :)
Mathijsds9 @F-I-X28 februari 2024 14:28
Meestal is dit ergens in de lente (april/mei) en met black friday als ik me niet vergis
Winduss 28 februari 2024 16:10
Wat ik nogsteeds mis is een tracing tool in Affinity Designer. Kom er achter dat ik af en toe toch wel eens een bitmap naar vector wil tracen, maar dit zit er gek genoeg nog steeds niet in. Ik moet daarvoor Illustrator gebruiken of Inkscape. Ik kan ook niet een vector mesh warp functie vinden, die lijkt alleen maar voor bitmaps te werken :?
Tourmaline @Winduss28 februari 2024 16:55
Dit is een van de beste tools daarvoor:
https://vectormagic.com/
Winduss @Tourmaline28 februari 2024 17:10
9 euro per maand, en alleen een online tool. Da's toch niet een echt alternatief.
Tourmaline @Winduss28 februari 2024 17:19
Hebben ook een desktop tool maar erg duur.
Wel een van de beste oplossingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 24 juli 2024 19:40]

DePruus @Winduss28 februari 2024 16:56
Klopt, is iets waar het bedrijf zelf vroeger wel een oplossing voor had: Coraldraw. Maar doet het niet. Da’s wel jammer omdat je nu andere wegen moet bewandelen, of overtekenen.
drachir2 @Winduss3 maart 2024 07:52
Inkscape! Gratis en aardig goed aan te passen voor vector bestanden. Gebruik het al jaren tov coreltrace en andere Adobe progs.
elastiek 28 februari 2024 14:48
Leuk dat het een suite is (en zo werken ze onderling ook prettig samen), maar waar vind ik dan de mogelijkheid om de gehele suite in één keer te updaten? Nu open ik Designer, Photo en Publisher om de beurt om ze één voor één (vlot) te updaten. Zie ik iets over het hoofd?
Bigs @elastiek28 februari 2024 14:52
Volgens mij niet. Het update mechanisme van deze apps is bijzonder ouderwets en irritant. Ik gebruik ze maar sporadisch en wordt altijd gevraagd om een update te downloaden juist als ik even snel iets wil doen.
Htbaa @Bigs28 februari 2024 15:45
Je kan de controle voor beschikbare updates gewoon uitzetten, dan heb je het probleem ook niet meer dat je een keer op nee hoeft te klikken als je een van de programma's opent en er een update beschikbaar is.
DePruus @Bigs28 februari 2024 16:54
Eigenlijk is het een pakket. Dat zie je vooral in Publisher. Daar heb je een studiolink bovenin zitten, waar je direct jouw inhoud in Designer of Photo kunt bewerken. En natuurlijk direct terug gaan. Het is wel even wennen, maar werkt. De openen in werkt ook in Phot en in Designer. Maar inderdaad, het kan nog gemakkelijker. Als affinity meer complete pakketten verkoopt, dan kunnen ze dat beter integreren. Je kunt elk bestand in elk pakket openen.
DePruus 28 februari 2024 14:16
Met elke update krijgt je weer nieuwe extra’s erbij. En sommige zaken zijn gewoon hartstikke goed. Programma kan veel, maar is wat werk om te doorzien. Ik werk er nu 5 jaar mee, en mis Adobe helemaal niet meer.
Cergorach @DePruus28 februari 2024 15:28
Als je echter kijkt naar wat je bij elke v2 update krijgt wordt wat je krijgt bij elke update wel steeds minder en er ontbreken nog steeds 'belangrijke' zaken.
DePruus @Cergorach28 februari 2024 16:57
Elke grote versie, dus de volgende 3.x versie bevat weer nieuwere toepassingen. De minor versies kennen echter ook goede uitbreidingen en functies. Voor het geld, erg goed.
debom 28 februari 2024 15:06
Ik heb zelf nog v1 van de suite. Programma's zijn prima voor wat ik er mee doe. Maar ik mis nog zoiets als een goede video editor. En het zou geweldig zijn als er een SketchUp achtige 3D modelling programma zou bij komen. Dan is het geheel voor voldoende.
Htbaa @debom28 februari 2024 15:47
Een Shotcut of DaVinci Resolve (standaard versie kan echt heel veel, dus Studio versie niet zo snel nodig) is gewoon gratis. Al is er natuurlijk geen integratie met de Affinity Suite als dat iets is wat je zoekt.
nevyn67 28 februari 2024 14:01
Belangrijkste update voor mij: Na EINDELIJK ruim na 8 maanden support voor de Panasonic S5iiX raw op de PC, en dan heb ik nog geluk. Degene die een GH6 hebben of een standaard S5ii wachten al veel langer.
Maduropa 28 februari 2024 15:05
Heb een tijdje geleden toch maar mijn 1.x licenties van Photo en Designer geupgrade naar de 2.x versie. Vooral het feit dat ik vanaf dat moment ook de beschikking had van alle apps op zowel mijn normale desktop en de iPad, maakte dat ik de overstap maakte.

Wat ik nog altijd het mooiste vind in verschil met de Adobe pakketten is hoe licht het is in gebruik en hoe ontzettend vlot.
Ja, er zijn ook nadelen, zo is het aanpassen van een foto op de zwart, wit & grijspunten niet een enkele en eenvoudige klik, maar moet je hier spelen met wat curves, het eindresultaat echter is wel zeer goed te noemen. Er zijn meer dan genoeg tutorials te vinden,
tw_gotcha 28 februari 2024 15:07
ik ga het eens proberen. ik ben een fan van bepaalde photoshop mogelijkheden, als die hieri zitten dan stap ik misschien wel over
Jan Onderwater 28 februari 2024 15:36
Toegegeven, je moet ff wennen, het heeft een stijle leercurve, maar ben daarna erg blij met de Affinity Suite. Heb een hekel aan het abo model, dat is een bleeder.
Als je wilt beginne video editen of je hebt genoeg van Adobe Premiere, dan bekijk Davinci eens van black Magic. De gratis versie is al erg goed, de betaal versie nog beter, die laatste krijg je trouwens gratis bij heel veel black magic Hardware. En dat zeg ik als Final Cut gebruiker, maar dat heb ik in 2011 gekocht.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

