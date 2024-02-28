Serif heeft versie 2.4 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features and improvements affecting all platforms
Tutorial on DWG/DXF Import & Export
- (Designer) DWG and DXF export
- Outlines created in Affinity can now be exported for use in various CAD applications and utilities for vinyl cutters, plotters and CNC tools
- Supports drawing scale
Tutorial for Lock Children Layers (in Photo)
- Set selection box can be explicitly set for your selections.
- Double-click / tap to switch from Node to Move Tool so you can now toggle between them
- (Designer & Photo) Filename available as variable in Export Persona offering
- Document Name
- Document Filename
- Ability to lock insertion target for all new objects you can choose to:
- lock "Behind"
- lock "Inside"
- lock "On Top"
- Spacebar modifier for ‘Lock Children’
hold the spacebar to temporarily toggle Lock Children on or off for the opposite of the context toolbar setting
Tutorial for HDR PNG Import & Export
- Space Horizontal / Vertical now considers key object
If you specify a key object in your selection, the behaviour changes to mean the furthest left (or right) object and the key object will not change position, and the other items are spaced evenly.
- Size / Rotate objects to same
Make all items in your current selection adopt the same width or height or rotation
- 32-bit HDR PNG support added
Import and export of 32-bit HDR PNG files, as described in the PNG specification (3rd edition)
In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the Windows and macOS features and improvements
- (Photo & Publisher) Improved RAW processing and support for 58 new camera models including:
- Apple iPhone (14 & 15 [inc Pro/Pro Max/Pro Max Plus])
- Canon EOS R8
- Nikon Z8
- Panasonic DC-GH6
- Leica Q3 and M11 Monochrom
- Fujifilm GFX 100 II
- DJI Mavic 3 Pro (drone)
- and many more…
- (Publisher & Designer) Layer States added
Already a feature in Photo, the States Panel is an exciting addition to Designer and Publisher, and adds this new functionality to all applications
- Capture the current layer visibility across your document
- Create queries based on various criteria to make a selection or toggle visibility of layers
- Button to select all layers that fulfil the criteria specified in the query