Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New
  • Fixed an issue that under some conditions, a hang occurs when opening the fonts and colors dialog.
  • A fix was made to prevent a scalar memory load in the inline expansion of the std::round() functions from being changed into a vector access. Although the vector access does not change the result of the computation, it is longer and can fault when the scalar load would succeed.
  • Fixed an issue where in versions of Visual C++ before Visual Studio 2022 version 17.9, the _Alignas specifier was not applied correctly according to the ISO-C Standard when it appeared adjacent to a structured type in a declaration.
Versienummer 17.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

