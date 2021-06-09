Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.10.1

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.1 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release
  • Fixed an issue causing a crash with the IntelliSense compiler.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Visual Studio 2019 instances from closing if the Test Explorer is open in the solution.
  • Fixed a failure when developers would build partial solutions from the command line.
  • Fixed a failure in ClickOnce Publish for .NET Core applications.
  • Fixes an issue where the call stack window can crash Visual Studio 2019.
  • Fixes build error "Metadata file '***\bin\Debug\NativeLibrary.dll' could not be found" when building iOS Binding projects.

Versienummer 16.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-06-2021 11:56
15 • submitter: edeboeck

09-06-2021 • 11:56

15 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+112+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1robcoenen
9 juni 2021 12:00
Ik ben benieuwd wanneer we de eerste beta van Visual Studio 2022 kunnen verwachten
+2IffyIffy
@robcoenen9 juni 2021 12:02
Deze zomer, volgens de blogpost:
I have exciting news—the first public preview of Visual Studio 2022 will be released this summer.
Gok ergens op juli/augustus. Stable is November dit jaar, samen met .NET 6!
+1air2
@robcoenen9 juni 2021 12:04
Eindelijk een 64bit visual studio. Ondertussen werk ik eigenlijk niet meer in VS studio, dus het komt zo'n 10 jaar te laat, omdat ze 32bit efficiënter vonden. Nou ja beter laat dan nooit denk ik dan maar.
+1Rub3s
@air29 juni 2021 12:17
Kom je echt grenzen tegen met 32bits VS? Waarschijnlijk zijn mijn projecten te klein }:O
+1air2
@Rub3s9 juni 2021 12:20
Het zit hem vooral in de plugins die je gebruikt, b.v. resharper voor c++ is bijna onwerkbaar in een wat groter project. Ze hebben wel veel verbeteringen doorgevoerd, door veel shit te offloaden naar een apparte executable die wel 64bit is, maar het feit dat MS in 2017 nog een 32bit product uitbrengt is eigenlijk wel van de zotte, Ondertussen hebben ze ook geen 32bit supported OS meer. (misschien een uitzondering voor betaalde verlenging daargelaten)
+1JustFogMaxi
@air29 juni 2021 12:23
Voor C# is het ook crap. Ik hem 'm meestal uit staan totdat ik het echt nodig heb, bij refactor werk ofzo.
+1P_Tingen
@JustFogMaxi9 juni 2021 12:52
Zijn er dan momenteel betere IDE's voor het ontwikkelen in C#?
Ik wil beginnen met C#, maar VS vind ik vrij log en traag. Wat zou een meer lichtgewicht IDE zijn?

EDIT: Dank @Triogap en @AlphaRomeo. Vooralsnog lijkt Notepad++ in combinatie met de plugin CS-Script voor mij nu een goede combi. Snelle intellisense en vanuit de editor de code snel runnen. Ik wil nu eerst focussen op de C# syntax en hoef voor nu niet allerlei toeters en bellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 9 juni 2021 13:32]

+1Triogap
@P_Tingen9 juni 2021 13:11
Een goed alternatief kan https://www.jetbrains.com/rider/ zijn. Dit is van de makers van Resharper, dit is een plug-in die tot eigen IDE is uitgegroeid.
+1AlphaRomeo
@Triogap9 juni 2021 13:28
Ik heb geen ervaring met Rider, maar ik weet wel dat het betaald is waarbij Visual Studio een Community versie heeft waar je gewoon gratis mee kunt vertrekken. Helemaal als je wilt beginnen met C# zou ik daar naar kijken voordat je gaat afwijken van de de-facto standaard.

Zelf vind ik het overigens wel meevallen met hoe 'log' of 'traag' VS is. Je moet een PC hebben met voldoende geheugen en liefst een vlotte SSD. Maar software ontwikkeling in hogere programmeertalen met een full blown IDE vraagt nu eenmaal wat van je systeem. Dat was vroeger al zo met Borland en Netbeans, en geldt ook voor Visual Studio.

Ik werk zelf trouwens dagelijks met redelijk grote solutions in Visual Studio en het draait allemaal als een zonnetje. Het enige wat qua performance in de weg zit vind ik (afhankelijk van de solution) de XAML en WinForms Designers, die hebben soms behoorlijk lange laadtijden.
+1Gieltje
@Rub3s9 juni 2021 13:28
800k regels (excl white && comment) met resharper en je hebt al met regelmaat een OOM te pakken.
+1AlphaRomeo
@Gieltje9 juni 2021 13:41
Dit is pertinent onwaar. Ik heb voor de gein even een linecount op mijn solution gedaan, op dit moment 1.085.818 lines of C# code volgens git statistics, Daarnaast nog >4M regels XML. Maar al zeker een jaar geen out of memory* gehad. Resharper staat gewoon aan en beiden (VS en R#) op laatste versie.

Overigens vind ik mijn solution wel te groot, en dat zou voor die van jou ook gelden, maar dat staat hier even los van.

* ik neem aan dat je dat bedoeld met OOM?
0AlphaRomeo
@air29 juni 2021 12:06
Waar werk je dan in als ik mag vragen?
0Byron010
@air29 juni 2021 12:07
Mocht je nog wel met .NET en/of verwanten bezig zijn, waar werk je dan in?
0air2
@Byron0109 juni 2021 12:16
Ik werkte eerst vooral aan een C++ project, nu vooral in typescript/angular.
+1MeMoRy
9 juni 2021 16:22
Ohh eindelijk. Hopelijk hebben ze een HELEBOEL gefixt. Ten opzichte van 16.9.6 is 16.10.0 retetraag. Werd ook steeds trager hoe langer je hem draaide. Startte hem een paar keer per dag opnieuw op en dat hielp. Verder soms ook plotselinge crashes naar desktop, waarbij niet opgeslagen werk weg was. Intermittend bugs met intellisense en refactor. Nee, 16.10 is niet hun beste release ooit.

P.s. als je een oude versie zoekt kijk hier

[Reactie gewijzigd door MeMoRy op 9 juni 2021 16:24]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

