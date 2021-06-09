Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.1 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release Fixed an issue causing a crash with the IntelliSense compiler.

Fixed an issue that could cause Visual Studio 2019 instances from closing if the Test Explorer is open in the solution.

Fixed a failure when developers would build partial solutions from the command line.

Fixed a failure in ClickOnce Publish for .NET Core applications.

Fixes an issue where the call stack window can crash Visual Studio 2019.

Fixes build error "Metadata file '***\bin\Debug\NativeLibrary.dll' could not be found" when building iOS Binding projects.