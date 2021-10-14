Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.2.2

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft de tweede update voor versie 7.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.2 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 68 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.2 rc1:
  • ofz#37796 limit to numeric_limits<int>::max
  • tdf#99492 cell background colour ignored on all but the top grids of a vertically merged cell.
  • tdf#103612 ToC is never shown in Master Document if it is in ODT in a section with a hide condition
  • tdf#105689 Emoji toolbar button (bug 100100 emoji.json implementation) not functional on Windows
  • tdf#115547 Firebird: Link is formed to an external file with file:///C: (three slash)
  • tdf#116184 Date acceptance pattern can interfere with entering decimal numbers
  • tdf#117842 Firebird: Enabling connection pooling for firebird:sdbc driver crashes Libo when creating connection to data engine
  • tdf#120129 EDITING: LIST function in query creates additional characters in Windows10
  • tdf#123642 FILEOPEN | DOCX, Hyperlink in docx with bookmark target missing in LO.
  • tdf#125743 Writer no longer displays odt <text:list-level-style-image xlink:rel="external" href="..."> external bullet graphics
  • tdf#126126 LibreOffice can't open ODT file with comment created in MS Word
  • tdf#126426 FILEOPEN DOCX Hyperlink in grouped shape not imported at all
  • tdf#128106 creating master document from *.odt breaks cross-references
  • tdf#133851 Help opens wrong for Certificate Path-Certificate.. dialog
  • tdf#137310 FILEOPEN: 3D object is not visible
  • tdf#138519 Graphing, axes limits for small numbers (GTK3)
  • tdf#139660 Paragraph panel alignment buttons should not be toggle buttons
  • tdf#140951 Base crashes as soon as I start an 'Abfrage' (Windows)
  • tdf#142129 Exported PDF of master document with hidden sections containing headings shows headings anyway
  • tdf#142295 Indistinct 'savemodified' in Colibre
  • tdf#142415 Using mouse click in a base to launch a macro from a cell in a table control does not work
  • tdf#142458 Dropdown in Navigator deck hidden behind scroll bar with panel at default size
  • tdf#142645 FILEOPEN PPTX Title slides text not converted to slide name
  • tdf#142881 FILESAVE XLSX Some rotated shapes are vertically flipped
  • tdf#143159 Box in navigation bar of form too short for values greater than 9999
  • tdf#143384 SAXException:
  • tdf#143591 Image frame anchor changes from 'to character' to 'to paragraph' on DOCX export
  • tdf#143646 UI: Minimum size of the Chart sidebar creates a horizontal scrollbar
  • tdf#143777 Toolbars-Mail Merge->Exclude recipient is every times grey and without function
  • tdf#143813 Outline folding: copy, cut and paste do not work anymore
  • tdf#144037 kf5: Unable to insert table from toolbar button
  • tdf#144059 [l10n] Language Tigrigna should be listed in CTL, not as Western
  • tdf#144085 (Spreadsheets) XUsedAreaCursor broken: the methods don't accept formatted cells as used.
  • tdf#144106 FILEOPEN: LibreOffice crashes on opening CSV file with "Trim spaces" option enabled
  • tdf#144135 Calc causes repeatable fatal crash when I attempted to sort columns
  • tdf#144230 A query with GROUP BY returns results with random garbage appended to the end
  • tdf#144242 FILESAVE XLSX Line objects incorrectly saved after creation
  • tdf#144245 Unlike VBA, the 'Key' string parameter of the 'Add' method of the 'Collection' object, although case insensitive, is only for ANSII characters.
  • tdf#144249 Deleting 10.000 rows column in a spreadsheet: 15 sec with 4.1| 10 sec up to 300+ sec with 6.2| 130 sec with 7.3
  • tdf#144253 Filtering does not work with formatted calculated values
  • tdf#144305 Ruby base text becomes invisible when ruby alignment changed
  • tdf#144324 VIEWING Autofilter does not display calculated cell contents according to cell format
  • tdf#144340 A query against an embedded FB database fails, and then crashed program on close on Windows
  • tdf#144352 "Email merged document" dialog has overlapping elements
  • tdf#144376 Crash when triggering twice "Protected cells can not be modified" (reproducible)
  • tdf#144389 Assertion when launching query design (with Orca)
  • tdf#144412 Qt5/KF5 flips writing direction on Ctrl+Shift+p
  • tdf#144425 UI In Email merged document dialog it’s possible to select 0 as range
  • tdf#144427 MAILMERGE Save all documents no longer generates all documents if custom From-To values were set
  • tdf#144457 Date Acceptance Pattern input field garbled
  • tdf#144483 UI Save merged document dialog should separate the range selector from the single/individual documents radio buttons
  • tdf#144523 Update Liberation fonts to 2.1.4 release
  • tdf#144564 CRASH When reloading mail merge documents
  • tdf#144598 Crash in: SkRect::round()
  • tdf#144620 UI: User entered e-mail data lost when MM toolbar is open
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.2 rc2:
  • ofz#39301 month has to be in range
  • ofz#39304 short timestamp record
  • tdf#140992 Direct input through copy and paste to table is lost
  • tdf#142910 Standard filters involving "greater than" or "smaller than" (>, <, >=, <=) fail and hide everything
  • tdf#144122 Text with specific fonts (e.g., Noto Sans CJK SC), at specific size, disappeared when page Grid Line is enabled
  • tdf#144139 LO crashes when trying to print a form
  • tdf#144184 Calc disables header/footer or looses footer content when saves a spreadsheet
  • tdf#144253 Filtering does not work with formatted calculated values
  • tdf#144305 Ruby base text becomes invisible when ruby alignment changed
  • tdf#144585 button popups don't open with KF5 VCL on Wayland
  • tdf#144729 Crash when trying to modify a style (gtk3 only)
  • tdf#144740 Criteria query (COUNTIF(), MATCH() et al) for numeric values broken considering number formats
  • tdf#144783 SHIFT+ENTER doesn't search anymore on find bar (GTK3)

Versienummer 7.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.2.2&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 323,36MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (20)

+1Anoniem: 100047
14 oktober 2021 15:20
Ik sta altijd wel te kijken van de bugfix lijsten die ze in korte tijd kunnen afhandelen, petje af. Daarnaast een geweldig Officeprogramma!
+2Qalo

@Anoniem: 10004714 oktober 2021 16:39
Dat is het zeker. Maar ook nog een behoorlijk onderschat kantoorpakket door velen, die de software puur en alleen beoordelen op het uiterlijk die er - volgens hen - niet uitziet. Buiten het feit dat ik persoonlijk LibreOffice mooi genoeg vind, vind ik ook dat de functionaliteit veel belangrijker moet zijn dan het uiterlijk. En functioneel is het!

De uitwisselbaarheid van documenten naar MS Office is inmiddels zó goed, dat ik nauwelijks nog na hoef te bewerken als ik bijvoorbeeld een document converteer naar .docx, .xlsx of .pptx. Twee weken geleden heb ik nog een zeer uitgebreide presentatie van 20 pagina's gemaakt in LibreOffice, die mijn baas afgelopen week moest presenteren voor de directie van mijn werkgever. Ik heb NIETS hoeven aanpassen of wijzigen nadat ik het document had opgeslagen als .pptx. De lay-out was precies gebleven zoals het eruit zag in LibreOffice en zoals ik het bedoeld had. Zelfde gold voor een begeleidend verslag van 8 pagina's, compleet met voorkaft, opmaak met stijlen en afbeeldingen. Ook hier geen letter hoeven aanpassen, want de conversie naar .docx was ook hier 100%.

Dat is knap, zeker ook omdat je je moet bedenken dat LibreOffice, net als alle andere alternatieve kantoorpakketten, OOXML (de MS Office bestandsformaten) niet 100% kunnen overnemen, want een deel van die XML-container is namelijk binair en niet inzichtelijk. Desondanks geen enkel probleem met converteren naar een MS Office bestandsformaat (en die ook prima weergegeven werd in MS Office.

Enige waar je rekening mee moet (blijven) houden is dat je lettertypes gebruikt die MS Office ook gebruikt. Als je ervoor zorgt dat je die lettertypes ook op je OS hebt geïnstalleerd is er niets aan de hand. Zelfde geldt voor sommigen die lopen te hannesen met tabs en spaties, in plaats van met stijlen. Dat kan ervoor zorgen dat teksten scheef gaan lopen en ziet je lay-out er niet uit. Maar dat geldt evenzogoed als je bijvoorbeeld een Word-document opent op een andere machine (thuis gemaakt, en op kantoor geopend bijvoorbeeld). Onderling kan dat namelijk ook verschillen.

Ik zeg (en schrijf) het keer-op-keer: LibreOffice wordt steeds beter en doet helemaal niet meer onder voor MS Office. Enige dat MS Office nog onderscheidt van de rest is dat ze beter integreren in een totale kantooropzet. Maar mag het ook, want alles is daar door Microsoft gemaakt en op elkaar afgestemd. Maar desondanks gebruik ik 10 keer liever LO dan MSO.
+1Noitisnt
@Qalo14 oktober 2021 18:27
Ik gebruik al lang LibreOffice. Sinds kort volg ik een opleiding. Microsoft Office is daar de standaard. Het blijkt dat ik simpelweg LibreOffice bestanden kan insturen, en dat leraren dat kunnen openen met MS Office. Da's goed nieuws voor mij, hoef ik ook geen MS Office te installeren.
+1beerse

@Noitisnt15 oktober 2021 12:40
Het klopt inderdaad dat msOffice sinds een paar versies ook 'steeds beter' de open-document formaten ondersteunt. Bij een verse installatie is het zelfs de standaard keuze.

Toegegeven: als er conversies nodig zijn is het mijn ervaring dat libre-office dat beter doet dan msOffice.
+1Katsunami
@Qalo15 oktober 2021 00:31
Nog los van het feit dat LibreOffice wel een fatsoenlijke dark mode heeft, en MS Office niet. Die dark mode is op veel plekken gewoon té donker en nagenoeg zwart. Sommige onderdelen in MS Office doen niet eens mee aan de dark mode.

(En sinds ik een staaroperatie heb gehad, wat mijn zichtscherpte heeft verbeterd, maar ook mijn lichtgevoeligheid en problemen met harde contrasten heeft verergerd, is een donkere, maar niet ZWARTE dark mode voor mij van essentieel belang om normaal met een computer te kunnen werken. Binnenkort de eerste jaarlijkse controle; eens zien of hier iets aan gedaan kan worden, maar ik betwijfel het.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 15 oktober 2021 00:32]

0Qalo

@Katsunami15 oktober 2021 01:00
Sterkte daarmee. Ik hoop dat ze je kunnen helpen om het ongemak met betrekking tot je zicht kunnen verbeteren.
0Katsunami
@Qalo15 oktober 2021 01:49
Tja. Ik ben zeer bijziend (al vanaf mijn geboorte), en het gevolg is dat je een grotere kans loopt om staar te ontwikkelen op middlebare leeftijd, in plaats van rond je 75ste ofzo. Staar zorgt voor afname van de zichtscherpte vanwege vertroebeling van de lens in het oog.

Een staaroperatie is relatief triviaal tegenwoordig. Die wordt iets van een paar honderdduizend keer uitgevoerd per jaar, met een succes-ratio van 98.2%; en in de 1.8% van de gevallen waar er iets niet helemaal goed gaat, is de complicatie in 99% van de gevallen op te lossen.

Eén gevolg van een staaroperatie kan echter hogere lichtgevoeligheid zijn, en problemen met harde contrasten, en daar is weinig aan te doen; behalve als dat door nastaar komt, die dan weer goed behandeld kan worden.

Dus ja, sinds die operatie is een donkere interface voor mij zo ongeveer verplicht geworden. Ik ben er blij om dat die in de laatste paar jaar erg populair zijn geworden. Dat moest ook wel, met monitoren die tot 500+ cd/m² kunnen, met contrast-ratio's van 1500+. Dat is veel fel, met veel te veel contrast om lang heen te kijken. Als je een dergelijke monitor simpelweg donker zet, vallen waarschijnlijk al je donkere onderdelen helemaal weg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 15 oktober 2021 01:49]

0beerse

@Katsunami15 oktober 2021 12:37
Als je zo erg licht gevoelig bent, heb je dan een voordeel aan een e-inkt scherm? Ik vraag mij spontaan af of er ook e-inkt beeldschermen op de markt zijn die je 'gewoon' als computer beeldscherm kan gebruiken.
0Katsunami
@beerse15 oktober 2021 17:11
Als je zo erg licht gevoelig bent, heb je dan een voordeel aan een e-inkt scherm? Ik vraag mij spontaan af of er ook e-inkt beeldschermen op de markt zijn die je 'gewoon' als computer beeldscherm kan gebruiken.
Ik heb een e-ink e-reader, die ik buiten gewoon zonder de front-light kan gebruiken. Als ik echter binnen lees en de front-light nodig heb (omdat de kamerverlichting niet voldoende is), dan zet ik de e-reader in dark mode; zwarte achtergrond met wit oplichtende tekst. Misschien zijn er op het moment e-readers die dit al zelf kunnen, maar op mijn 5 jaar oude Kobo Aura One is het mogelijk met een hack / mod.

Er zijn inderdaad e-ink computerschermen, maar die zijn veelal slechts 12-15 inch, en best duur. En heel traag, net als e-readers. Behalve voor het weergeven van statische informatie kun je er niet zo heel veel mee in mijn ogen.
0Bruin Poeper
@Anoniem: 10004714 oktober 2021 16:41
Ik sta er altijd van te kijken hoe ze aan die onophoudelijke stroom bugs komen.
We zijn inmiddels zo'n 36 jaar bezig...

Libreoffice was forked in 2010 from OpenOffice.org

OpenOffice, is a discontinued open-source office suite. It was an open-sourced version of the earlier StarOffice
Original author(s) StarOffice by Star Division (1985–1999)
Developer(s) Sun Microsystems (1999–2009)
Oracle Corporation (2010–2011)
Initial release 1 May 2002; 19 years ago[1]
Final release
3.3 / 25 January 2011; 10 years ago
+2Elefant

@Bruin Poeper14 oktober 2021 22:27
Zijn niet allemaal bugs hoor. LO heeft heel veel werk gemaakt van verbetering van de code. De commerciele Star Office code die later geopensourd werd was op Java gebaseerd en een ramp, traag en vol met bugs. Ooit werd gedacht dat Java de toekomst was voor programmeren. Ook MSO heeft een op Java gebaseerde versie gehad, ik meen Office97. Die is met Office2000 omgeschreven en dat is naar mijn mening de beste versie die MS ooit heeft uitgebracht. Supersnel, heel compleet met uitstekende help ook voor VBA en ik meen niet meer dan 50MB installatie.

De document-foundation kan er niet zoveel resources in een keer tegen aangooien als Microsoft voor MSO, dat ze elk jaar miljarden winst oplevert, dus die zijn geruime tijd bezig geweest om alle Java eruit te slopen en vervangen. Verder hebben ze een hoop moeten veranderen omdat Apple strenge eisen stelde aan de libraries. En ze hebben ook hun eigen dialoogvensters ontwikkeld, waar ze later toch weer van afgestapt zijn.

Verder worden er gestaag verbeteringen uitgevoerd. Daarvoor hebben ze een todo lijst en het wachten is op een enthousiasteling die zin heeft er zijn tanden in te zetten. Inmiddels heeft het pakker een ijzersterke structuur gekregen en is werkelijk rock solid. De bugs zijn dan ook niet meer dan kleinigheden. Het is al jaren geleden dat ik ook maar iets van een bug ben tegengekomen.

Vooral als je met hele grote complexe documenten werkt is LO heerlijk om mee te werken. Ik vind het een verademing om met een programma te werken dat je niet steeds voor verrassingen stelt door de interface weer eens over hoop gegooid wordt. Voor dat soort flauwekul heb ik echt geen tijd meer. Bij LO weet je dat elke volgende versie alleen positieve veranderingen brengt door verfijning van het uiterlijk, verbetering van features, en extra mogelijkheden.

Sowieso geldt dat voor heel Linux, men neemt ruim de tijd om na te denken over wat een solide structuur is en gaat daar dan stap voor stap op verder werken. Doordat alles vanaf de grond doordacht is en niet gedreven door tijdelijke commerciële redenen is het een veel prettigere omgeving.

Ik vind het dan ook een misser dat overheden niet op open source baseren, dat past veel beter bij hun lange termijn denken. Met minder geld zouden ze dingen voor Linux en LO kunnen ontwikkelen die over dertig jaar nog zonder probleem werken. Maar helaas is geld naar de vriendjes sluizen in steeds mislukkende IT-projecten belangrijker in het neoliberale denken waarin de overheid tot verlengstuk van het het grootkapitaal is gemaakt.

Een van de prettige aspecten van LO is verder dat wanneer je goed onderbouwde suggesties aandraagt voor verbetering ze daar ook werk van maken. Ik heb er zelf zo een aantal aangedragen. Dat leidt in eerste instantie tot discussie, maar als er genoeg ontwikkelaars zijn die er de zin van inzien, doen ze er wat mee.

LO is wat mij betreft nog niet af. Base is nog steeds een beperkt vrij gammel database-programma en kan niet in de schaduw staan van zoiets als MS Access. Ik zou willen dat ze een GUI rond Maria-db zouden maken en daarvoor goed naar MS Access zouden kijken, Dat zou een gat in de markt zijn. Want MS Acces is echt een geweldig product dat door MS echter gecastreerd wordt om SQL server te verkopen. Daar zou Base van kunnen profiteren.

Maar het grootste gemis vind ik dat de macro's geen basic code opleveren maar voor mij onleesbare Java-code. Je kan wel office basic gebruiken, maar dan mis je toch de ontwikkelomgeving met zijn vele hulpjes die MS in Office heeft gebouwd,

In MSO kan je aan de hand van opgenomen macro's in VBA met wat aanpassingen gemakkelijk office applicaties maken. Zo ver is men in LO nog niet. Dat is jammer want Office pakketten zijn juist van onschatbare waarde om eenvoudige bedrijfsapplicaties te bouwen, die mensen op de werkvloer zelf kunnen onderhouden. Zeker in kleinere bedrijven maakt men daar dankbaar gebruik van. Office Basic uitbreiden en een goede editor maken zou een mooie uitbreiding zijn, maar gaat nog wel even duren, vermoed ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 15 oktober 2021 13:11]

0sus
@Bruin Poeper14 oktober 2021 19:39
Als je het zo stelt… Microsofr Office is ook al 31 jaar oud en krijgt ook regelmatig updates.

Dus, je punt is?
0Bruin Poeper
@sus14 oktober 2021 20:52
....krijgt ook regelmatig updates.

Dus, je punt is?
Dat een update geen bugs moet hebben. (Duidelijker: bugfixes mag je geen "update" noemen)
Ik heb sterk het vermoeden dat in Libreoffice oude bugs gefixed worden die niets met nieuwe functies (updates dus) te maken hebben.

Dat bugs gefixed worden is natuurlijk prima. Alleen dat het een mensenleven kost om die bugs te ontdekken en dood te pletten. Ik vraag me af hoe slordig die software dan onderhuids in elkaar zit, of misschien is het krakkemikkigheid vanwege ouderdom. Oude wijn in nieuwe zakken, of omgekeerd, dat vraagt om problemen.

Overigens voldoet Libreoffice voor mij prima om de gangbare office dingen te openen. Tis gratis genoeg om de bugjes te tolereren. Maar ik doe er dan ook niks ingewikkelds mee.

P.S.: Al jaren geleden kon ik met Libreoffice Cellflow draaien. Een 3D flow simulatie.
Vind ik fantastisch!
https://westy31.home.xs4all.nl/CellFlow/CellFlow.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 14 oktober 2021 21:35]

0Katsunami
@Bruin Poeper15 oktober 2021 00:37
Dat bugs gefixed worden is natuurlijk prima. Alleen dat het een mensenleven kost om die bugs te ontdekken en dood te pletten. Ik vraag me af hoe slordig die software dan onderhuids in elkaar zit, of misschien is het krakkemikkigheid vanwege ouderdom. Oude wijn in nieuwe zakken, of omgekeerd, dat vraagt om problemen.
Het probleem met dit soort enorme pakketten is dat je het niet gewoon buiten kunt smijten en opnieuw kunt beginnen.

Als je dat doet, heb je 20 jaar nodig om weer feature parity te bereiken met wat je al had (even aangenomen dat je het in net iets meer dan de helft van de tijd haalt vanwege betere ontwikkeltools tegenwoordig).

Dan NOG heb je in die nieuwe versie waarschijnlijk bugs zitten of ontwerpbeslissingen gemaakt die aan het begin goed waren, maar 20 jaar later niet meer van de tijd zijn.

Het is beter om het bestaande pakket stukje bij beetje te refactoren c.q. te herschrijven waar nodig.
0beerse

@Bruin Poeper15 oktober 2021 12:50
Miisschien is het onderdeel van jou definitie van een update en/of een upgrade en hoe het zit met versie nummers. Gelukkig doet iedere tool en iedere ontwikkelaar het net iets anders.

Libre Office heeft een versie nummer uit 3 posities. Als de eerste wordt aangepast, dan is het echt een serieuze vernieuwing. Als de 2e wordt bijgewerkt, dan zijn er extra, toegevoegde functies maar de basis is er nog steeds. Als de 3e wordt bijgewerkt dan zie ik dat als bug-fixes. Niet alleen programmeer bug-fixes maar mogelijk ook ontwerp bug-fixes.

En dan de termen update en upgrade. Is het een update als de 3e positie wordt aangepast en een upgrade als de 2e wordt aangepast? Of is het een patch als de 3e wordt aangepast, een update bij wijzigen van de 2e en een upgrade bij het aanpassen van het 1e cijfer? Voor mij staat dat open.

En als er iets wordt aangepast om zaken te verbeteren dan kan en zal het altijd zo zijn dat er aan de andere kant iets omvalt. Bugs ontstaan altijd en overal. Zoals de eerste echte bug zelfs zonder invloed van enige techneut of betrokkene: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bug_(technologie)
0GeroldM
@Bruin Poeper15 oktober 2021 03:11
Vergat op 'Plaats reactie' knop te drukken voordat ik naar een werk diner ging. De post van @Elefant verwoord mijn sentiment veel beter dan ikzelf deed. Vandaar deze edit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 15 oktober 2021 03:16]

0Jerie
@Bruin Poeper16 oktober 2021 13:06
Het is een complex stuk software dat nog steeds wordt ontwikkeld. Dat stikt doorgaans van de bugs. Hoe oud het project is, zegt eigenlijk maar weinig over de kwaliteit of hoeveelheid bugs.
0mbb

@Bruin Poeper17 oktober 2021 18:14
1) doordat het op vrijwilligers draait zullen ze zo'n beetje elke bug op de lijst zetten voor de credits,itts tot MSO dat ze zal bundelen
2) Die vrijwilligers werken in hun vrije tijd stukje bij beetje ipv grote blokken code in een keer, dus 'oplossingen' worden over veel versies uitgesmeerd.
3) 4) veel bug reports zijn naar aanleiding van eerdere patches en tweaks in de vorige update. :+
4) door het opensource is zal de doelgroep zowel het vaker voor diverse rand toepassingen en afwisselende systemen gebruiken en bovendien eerder een bug report indienen, dus zullen relatief meer meldingen zijn dan een massa-product
5) er zitten een aantal hardnekkige complexe problemen in, zoals de code voor vector afbeeldingen. Elke keer komen ze een laagje dieper

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbb op 17 oktober 2021 18:15]

+1erikmeuk3
@Anoniem: 10004714 oktober 2021 15:51
Die enorme lijst is de reden dat ik straks eerst nog even naar 7.1.7 ga. (na 1nov)
+1Qalo

@erikmeuk314 oktober 2021 16:21
Als je serieus kantoorwerk ermee doet is dat wel zo verstandig, aangezien de "still" versies (op dit moment de 7.1 versies) veel langer getest zijn (logischerwijs) en daarom ook stabieler. De 7.2 versie is meer bedoeld voor mensen die de nieuwste functies omarmen en iets "avontuurlijker" ingesteld zijn. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

