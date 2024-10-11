Software-update: XnView MP 1.8.1

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 1.8.1 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnView MP

Versienummer 1.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XnSoft
Download https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/#downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-10-2024 11:56 2

11-10-2024 • 11:56

2

Bron: XnSoft

Update-historie

12-07 XnView MP 1.11.5 0
27-06 XnView MP 1.11.4 13
01-05 XnView MP 1.11.2 3
13-03 XnView MP 1.10.4 3
03-03 XnView MP 1.10.3 0
25-02 XnView MP 1.10.1 1
15-01 XnView MP 1.9.10 0
12-01 XnView MP 1.9.9 3
26-12 XnView MP 1.9.8 5
02-12 XnView MP 1.9.7 1
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josje22 11 oktober 2024 12:35
no nonsens, werkt goed. gebruik het al jaaaaaren
pandit 12 oktober 2024 13:51
@bartvanklaveren. Net zoals irfanview is dit alleen freeware voor thuisgebruik.

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