Versie 1.8.1 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3388: Edit XMP - Subject code
- 3384: LibHeif 1.18.2
- 3358: LibRAW 0.21.2
- 3356: Placeholder - Create Date and Modify Date - more info.
- 3354: MediaInfo 24.06
- 3352: Experimental video info in thumbnail labels - more info.
- 3349: No drag in folder view setting - more info.
- 3344: Viewer info - ExifTool fields - more info.
- 3277: Import and sort - enumerator for input or output folder - more info.
- 3342: WebP - lossless metadata editing - more info.
- 3337: Batch convert - XMP action - more info.
- 3395: Windows - White flash at startup - more info.
- 3394: Viewer - move to - tab remains after last file move - more info.
- 3393: Viewer - move to - ignores first time - more info.
- 3392: cbz cbr not shown in viewer mode - more info.
- 3391: Viewer - set dpi not applied to exif
- 3390: Batch convert - XMP
- 3389: View - Adjust - value too high - more info.
- 3387: Contact Sheet - missing icons - more info.
- 3386: Settings - general - reorder copy combobox - more info.
- 3385: Mac - HIF thumbnails not rotated properly - more info.
- 3383: General - fix ESC closing app in single instance mode - more info.
- 3382: StatusBar - viewer - move position/selection to the right - more info.
- 3381: Pictures deleted in viewing mode still displayed in browser - more info.
- 3380: Viewer - incorrect rendering of image with unequal dpi - more info.
- 3379: Viewer - spotlight - scrolling filelist issues - more info.
- 3378: Browser - search - All fields does not search file dates - more info.
- 3377: Viewer - spotlight - few issues - more info.
- 3376: Up down key to navigate into frames - more info.
- 3375: Batch convert - input - few issues with header - more info.
- 3374: Viewer - info - wrong Info for new image - more info.
- 3373: Browser - banner - few issues - more info.
- 3372: History is purged only when Browser tab is opened - more info.
- 3371: View - transparent index visible when zooming - more info.
- 3370: Show source panels - more info.
- 3369: Viewer - cannot rename file with unrecognized extension - more info.
- 3368: Viewer - crash on quit after deletion - more info.
- 3367: Set as Wallpaper - wrong color profile - more info.
- 3366: Viewer - scrollbars - zoomed image moves left - more info.
- 3365: Compare - A/B mode - does not use bg - more info.
- 3295: Part of the image is obscured - more info.
- 3364: Empty tab - menu items enabled - more info.
- 3363: Curves dialog - more info.
- 3362: Browser - thumbnails - paletted images transparency ignored - more info.
- 3361: Viewer - change color depth - 32bit result when converting 8 to 24 - more info.
- 3360: GPS title - more info.
- 3359: Maximum of view tabs - option not working - more info.
- 3357: Viewer - Panes - more info.
- 3355: Viewer - histogram - background state - more info.
- 3353: Categories panel does not update when category from right click menu - more info.
- 3351: ESC and animation file - more info.
- 3350: Use sharpen and animation file - more info.
- 3348: clipaste argument opens without menu and toolbar - more info.
- 3347: Browser Viewer sync - more info.
- 3346: TIFF JPEG Tile - more info.
- 3345: unicode and exr - more info.
- 3343: PSD - more info.
- 3341: JPEGli - medata warning - more info.
- 3340: Linux - jpeg xl support - more info.
- 3339: Double clicking an image while minimized - more info.
- 3338: Auto crop - more info.
- 3336: Edit XMP - photoshop.DateCreated - more info.
- 3335: JPEG-li subsampling - more info.
- 3334: no audio files plyaing in preview - more info.
- 3333: OS2 bmp format - more info.
- 3332: Fullscreen - toolbar not visible - more info.
- 3331: BMP rgb565 - more info.
- 3330: Find similar - delete file doesnt remove from catalog - more info.
- 3329: IPTC - object name renamed Document title - more info.
- 3328: Windows - context menu in windows explorer - more info.
- 3327: Export preview - add JPEG-LI - more info.
- 3326: Film simulation - presets do not completly saved - more info.
- 3325: Viewer - edit menu - selection commands - more info.
- 3324: Import - add default selection to comboboxes - more info.
- 3323: Browser - filelist - details view - Rating, Color label appearance - more info.
- 3322: Open with - configure programs - show path - more info.
- 3321: Viewer order broken when using search - more info.
- 3320: Capture on command line - more info.
- 3319: Linux - creation date time - more info.
- 3318: Fit window to image causes window to be shifted - more info.
- 3317: JPEGLI greyed image - more info.