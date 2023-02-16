Software-update: Tor Browser 12.0.3

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 12.0.3 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Versie 12 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR 102, waar dat bij versie 11 nog ESR 91 was. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Tor Browser 12.0.3

This release updates Firefox to 102.8, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. There were no Android-specific security updates to backport from the Firefox 110 release. We use this opportunity to update various components of Tor Browser as well:

  • NoScript 11.4.16
  • OpenSSL 1.1.1t

We would like to thank all of the community volunteers for their contributions this month! The full changelog since Tor Browser 12.0.2 is:

Versienummer 12.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/languages
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: The Tor Project

Update-historie

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
9
0
0
0
LEX63 16 februari 2023 15:55
Ik had voor mijn vriendin 2 jaar geleden Tor geïnstalleerd wij vonden het toen traag.
Ik weet niet of het verbeterd is betreft de snelheid.

Later had ik een VPN dat geïnstalleerd kon worden op 5 apparaten dat werkt wel heel was sneller.

Tor is interessant voor arme landen en voor landen waar een VPN verboden is.
Anoniem: 392841 @LEX6316 februari 2023 16:12
TOR varieert heel erg per bridge en node. Sommige bridges en nodes zijn traag, sommige zijn redelijk snel.
John Stopman @LEX6316 februari 2023 17:43
Bij mij gaat het meestal redelijk snel: nieuwe connectie = 3-4 seconden, browsen gaat vaak wat sneller @ 1-2 seconden om een nieuwe pagina in te laden. Maar het hangt idd erg van de bridge en node af dat je gebruikt :)

Maar voor een beetje privacy wil ik wel ff wachten :Y)
Yzord @LEX6316 februari 2023 21:02
Overall is het best rap als je naar normale interweb pagina’s gaat, maar bezoek je onion domains dan kan het nog wel eens neuspeuren zijn.

Ik heb ooit eens in de config kunnen instellen welke bridges je wel of niet aan wilt verbinden. En als je dan eu versies pakt is het best goed te doen. Helaas worden tor ip’s vaak geblockt door normale interweb pagina’s.
ocf81 16 februari 2023 11:33
Jammer dat met de nieuwe versie van noscript ook alle voorkeuren worden weggegooid. Kan ik weer opnieuw beginnen met alles instellen.
Aristo @ocf8116 februari 2023 12:23
NoScript heeft een import/export functie zowel in tor browser desktop als op android. Kan je de export van de settings uit de oude versie niet importeren in de nieuwe versie?
ocf81 @Aristo16 februari 2023 13:56
Ja, dat kan inderdaad. Maar net als het backuppen van bookmarks is dat bij mij een beetje een ad-hoc verhaal. En die automatische update geeft dit probleem niet in 9 van de 10 keer, dus dan word je een beetje lui...
RoestVrijStaal @ocf8116 februari 2023 15:53
Je zou verwachten dat bij elke mutatie van de instellingen van NoScript een backup wordt gemaakt (of per update van de addon) dat na x dagen gerotatet wordt.
ocf81 @RoestVrijStaal17 februari 2023 15:06
Dat zou wel fijn zijn inderdaad. Maar ik vermoed dat dit uit privacyoverwegingen juist niet gedaan wordt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

