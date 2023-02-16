Tor Browser 12.0.3

Versie 12.0.3 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Versie 12 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR 102, waar dat bij versie 11 nog ESR 91 was. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release updates Firefox to 102.8, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. There were no Android-specific security updates to backport from the Firefox 110 release. We use this opportunity to update various components of Tor Browser as well:

NoScript 11.4.16

OpenSSL 1.1.1t

We would like to thank all of the community volunteers for their contributions this month! The full changelog since Tor Browser 12.0.2 is:

All Platforms

Updated Translations

Updated OpenSSL to 1.1.1t

Updated NoScript to 11.4.16

Bug tor-browser#40763: Stop using remote localized files in CFR

Bug tor-browser#41424: Reduce disk activity by disabling some unnecessary tasks and telemetry

Bug tor-browser#41565: Gate Telemetry Tasks behind AppConstants.MOZ_TELEMETRY_REPORTING

Bug tor-browser#41601: Apply Snowflake Remove HelloVerify Countermeasure

Windows + macOS + Linux

Updated Firefox to 102.8esr

Bug tor-browser#32274: Bad screen-reader UX for Security Level/Shield button

Bug tor-browser#41066: Circuit Isolation should take containers into account

Bug tor-browser#41561: Maximize warning is broken (regression)

Bug tor-browser#41572: Check for userContextId also in the circuit display

Bug tor-browser#41588: Use better words for the Tor Network description in the onboarding

Windows

Bug tor-browser#40717: UX: hide SSO

Bug tor-browser#41578: Disable and lock Windows SSO

macOS

Bug tor-browser-build#28124: Show Tor Browser icon as macOS volume (dmg) icon

Android

Updated GeckoView to 102.8esr

Bug tor-browser#40283: Can't upload files with Tor browser on Android

Bug tor-browser#40536: Proxy Refused if link from other app opens Android TBB

Bug tor-browser#41616: Backport Android-specific security fixes from Firefox 110 to ESR 102.8-based Tor Browser

Build System