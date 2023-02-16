AdGuard Home versie 0.107.24 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Security
Added
- Go version has been updated, both because Go 1.18 has reached end of life and to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.19.6.
Configuration Changes
- The ability to disable statistics by using the new
statistics.enabledfield. Previously it was necessary to set the
statistics_intervalto 0, losing the previous value (#1717, #4299).
- The ability to exclude domain names from the query log or statistics by using the new
querylog.ignoredor
statistics.ignoredfields (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
In this release, the schema version has changed from 14 to 16.
Deprecated
- Property
statistics_interval, which in schema versions 15 and earlier used to be a part of the
dnsobject, is now a part of the
statisticsobject:# BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'statistics_interval': 1 # AFTER: 'statistics': # … 'interval': 1
To rollback this change, move the property back into the
dnsobject and change the
schema_versionback to
15.
- The fields
dns.querylog_enabled,
dns.querylog_file_enabled,
dns.querylog_interval, and
dns.querylog_size_memoryhave been moved to the new
querylogobject.# BEFORE: 'dns': 'querylog_enabled': true 'querylog_file_enabled': true 'querylog_interval': '2160h' 'querylog_size_memory': 1000 # AFTER: 'querylog': 'enabled': true 'file_enabled': true 'interval': '2160h' 'size_memory': 1000
To rollback this change, rename and move properties back into the
dnsobject, remove
querylogobject and
querylog.ignoredproperty, and change the
schema_versionback to
14.
Fixed
- Go 1.19 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.20 to build.
Removed
- Failing service installation via script on FreeBSD (#5431).
- Setting the AD (Authenticated Data) flag on responses that have the DO (DNSSEC OK) flag set but not the AD flag (#5479).
- Client names resolved via reverse DNS not being updated (#4939).
- The icon for League Of Legends on the Blocked services page (#5433).
- Go 1.18 support, as it has reached end of life.