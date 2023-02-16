AdGuard Home versie 0.107.24 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Go version has been updated, both because Go 1.18 has reached end of life and to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.19.6. Added The ability to disable statistics by using the new statistics.enabled field. Previously it was necessary to set the statistics_interval to 0, losing the previous value (#1717, #4299).

field. Previously it was necessary to set the to 0, losing the previous value (#1717, #4299). The ability to exclude domain names from the query log or statistics by using the new querylog.ignored or statistics.ignored fields (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases. Configuration Changes In this release, the schema version has changed from 14 to 16. Property statistics_interval , which in schema versions 15 and earlier used to be a part of the dns object, is now a part of the statistics object: # BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'statistics_interval': 1 # AFTER: 'statistics': # … 'interval': 1 To rollback this change, move the property back into the dns object and change the schema_version back to 15 .

, which in schema versions 15 and earlier used to be a part of the object, is now a part of the object: The fields dns.querylog_enabled , dns.querylog_file_enabled , dns.querylog_interval , and dns.querylog_size_memory have been moved to the new querylog object. # BEFORE: 'dns': 'querylog_enabled': true 'querylog_file_enabled': true 'querylog_interval': '2160h' 'querylog_size_memory': 1000 # AFTER: 'querylog': 'enabled': true 'file_enabled': true 'interval': '2160h' 'size_memory': 1000 To rollback this change, rename and move properties back into the dns object, remove querylog object and querylog.ignored property, and change the schema_version back to 14 . Deprecated Go 1.19 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.20 to build. Fixed Failing service installation via script on FreeBSD (#5431).

Setting the AD (Authenticated Data) flag on responses that have the DO (DNSSEC OK) flag set but not the AD flag (#5479).

Client names resolved via reverse DNS not being updated (#4939).

The icon for League Of Legends on the Blocked services page (#5433). Removed Go 1.18 support, as it has reached end of life.