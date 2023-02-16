Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.24

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.24 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security
  • Go version has been updated, both because Go 1.18 has reached end of life and to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.19.6.
Added
  • The ability to disable statistics by using the new statistics.enabled field. Previously it was necessary to set the statistics_interval to 0, losing the previous value (#1717, #4299).
  • The ability to exclude domain names from the query log or statistics by using the new querylog.ignored or statistics.ignored fields (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
Configuration Changes

In this release, the schema version has changed from 14 to 16.

  • Property statistics_interval, which in schema versions 15 and earlier used to be a part of the dns object, is now a part of the statistics object: 
    # BEFORE:
'dns':
  # …
  'statistics_interval': 1

# AFTER:
'statistics':
  # …
  'interval': 1

    To rollback this change, move the property back into the dns object and change the schema_version back to 15.

  • The fields dns.querylog_enabled, dns.querylog_file_enabled, dns.querylog_interval, and dns.querylog_size_memory have been moved to the new querylog object. 
    # BEFORE:
'dns':
  'querylog_enabled': true
  'querylog_file_enabled': true
  'querylog_interval': '2160h'
  'querylog_size_memory': 1000

# AFTER:
'querylog':
  'enabled': true
  'file_enabled': true
  'interval': '2160h'
  'size_memory': 1000

    To rollback this change, rename and move properties back into the dns object, remove querylog object and querylog.ignored property, and change the schema_version back to 14.

Deprecated
  • Go 1.19 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.20 to build.
Fixed
  • Failing service installation via script on FreeBSD (#5431).
  • Setting the AD (Authenticated Data) flag on responses that have the DO (DNSSEC OK) flag set but not the AD flag (#5479).
  • Client names resolved via reverse DNS not being updated (#4939).
  • The icon for League Of Legends on the Blocked services page (#5433).
Removed
  • Go 1.18 support, as it has reached end of life.

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer AdGuard Home 0.107.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.24
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 16-02-2023 18:40
11 • submitter: TheCeet

16-02-2023 • 18:40

11

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

18:30 AdGuard Home 0.107.63 11
27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

KeizerH 16 februari 2023 19:05
AdGuard Home > Pi-Hole

Omdat het noob friendly en out of the box werkt met bv DoT

[Reactie gewijzigd door KeizerH op 23 juli 2024 05:41]

tucker88 @KeizerH17 februari 2023 00:25
Je punt?
Flappie @tucker8817 februari 2023 07:30
Ik denk dat het bedoelt dat hij de voorkeur geeft aan AdGuard Home boven Pi-Hole.

Heb ik zelf ook trouwens :)
Makkelijke installatie, makkelijke updates, betere gui. Maar goed, dat is allemaal wel heel persoonlijk.
Beide zijn goed in wat ze moeten doen.
lenwar
@KeizerH17 februari 2023 08:28
Is het nou echt nodig dat iemand bij iedere uitgave van AGH danwel pi-hole weer een discussie probeert op te starten? (Om vervolgens een nevendiscussie over dat mensen DoH aldanniet fijn vinden of liever unbound (of een andere variant) zelf te draaien.)

Ondertussen weet iedereen dat AGH functioneel uitgebreider is, maar sommige mensen toch voorkeur geven aan pi-hole.

Het voegt niet zo veel toe om dat iedere keer maar weer te benadrukken denk ik, tenzij er natuurlijk echt verschuivingen zijn in het landschap dan wel de producten.
digibaro @KeizerH17 februari 2023 14:36
Voor pi-hole in een container hoef je toch ook geen kerngeleerde te zijn. Functioneel gezien schuren ze tegen elkaar aan. Zo is DoT voor mij niet key, aangezien ik dan weer van de root DNS gebruik maak via unbound. Zowiezo ben ik er nog niet helemaal uit wat DoT toevoegt, leg je het vertrouwen neer bij de overheid, de ISP DNS of bij een grote DNS provider.
lenwar
@digibaro17 februari 2023 16:31
Versleuteld DNS-verkeer zorgt ervoor dat potentiële malware op je computer of ergens anders in je netwerk niet mee kan kijken of als man on the middle kan fungeren met al het gedoe van dien.

Ik vind het raar dat we al ons verkeer willen versleutel, maar niet de basis (DNS)

Als je de root-dns servers gebruikt leg je je vertrouwen bij een handje vol (veelal) Amerikaanse organisaties en je ISP (die laatste moet je de facto natuurlijk sowieso al vertrouwen natuurlijk, maar dat is een andere discussie ;) )

Als je ODoH gebruikt (wat AGH op het moment nog niet ondersteund), dan is alles versleuteld en weet ook niemand wat jouw ip opzoekt.
((De eerste stap weet ‘wie’, ‘iets’ opzoekt, de tweede stap, weet dat ‘iemand’ ‘dat item’ opzoekt, maar niemand weet ‘wie’ ‘wat’ zoekt))
digibaro @lenwar17 februari 2023 18:52
Hoe veel anders is gebruik maken van de ROOT dan gebruik maken van DoH (zonder de eerste O) via een paar grote partijen in de wereld. Ik zeg 1 - 1.

Wel eens met dat het kwaadwillende kunnen meekijken en dat ODoH meer biedt (op den duur).
lenwar
@digibaro17 februari 2023 19:52
Je kiest onder aan de streep je duivel. Dat is zeker waar.
Echter: Versleutelde DNS heeft een beveiligings- en privacyaspect dat onversleutelde DNS niet heeft.

Of partij één of twee mee kijkt maakt inderdaad op zich niet zoveel uit. Nogmaals. Je kiest je duivel.

Daarnaast is het gebruik van de root-servers potentieel trager, aangezien je altijd meerdere verzoeken doet. (En bij ieder verzoek dus potentieel risico op een mitm). Uiteraard cached je (bijvoorbeeld) unbound, maar dat doen je cliënt en andere dns-server ook. Uiteraard zijn die snelheidsverschillen voor particulier gebruik in de praktijk niets meer dan meetbaar.
digibaro 17 februari 2023 18:54
Kunnen 2 Adguard instances met elkaar syncen qua instellingen en adlisten?
lenwar
@digibaro17 februari 2023 19:59
Nee, daar zijn derdepartijtools voor die dat voor je kunnen regelen.
SadisticPanda 18 februari 2023 20:02
Geen idee dat het is maar krijghem niet deftig werkend op home assistant, reageert helft van de tijd niet en freezed. Mad dat bij nieuwe update problemen zijn opgelost.

Met standalone Adguard trouwens geen probleem,enkel de addon ervan doet lastig...

Fingers crossed!

