Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In versie 12.21 is teruggekeerd naar het exposure fusion-algoritme wat in versie 11 werd gebruikt:

Changes in version 12.21: Based on feedback from users, the exposure fusion algorithm is reverted to the algorithm that was used in PTGui Pro 11.



In PTGui 12 the stitching pipeline was changed in order to support new HDR functionality and color management. This also changed the exposure fusion process. But users reported they were not able to get the same results as in PTGui Pro 11 and we agree that the results in PTGui Pro 12 were indeed inferior. To fix this, the exposure fusion algorithm from PTGui Pro 11 has been backported to PTGui Pro 12. Subtle differences between version 11 and 12 may remain, due to the fact that PTGui 11 was not color managed: the exposure fused results in PTGui Pro 11 would depend on the color space (in particular, the gamma curve) of the source images. PTGui Pro 12 is unaffected by this, it will produce the same results regardless of the source images' ICC profile. But the difference is small and this can be compensated for by a small adjustment of the curve in the Post Processing tab.



For backwards compatibility the algorithm of PTGui Pro 12.0 to 12.20 remains available, so projects created with previous versions will still look the same. New projects will use the PTGui 11 algorithm by default.