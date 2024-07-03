Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.0

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.0 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • WingetUI is now UniGetUI. A new icon completes the rebranding
  • The Package Engine has undergone an entire redesign
    • Package managers that support so fetch packages via APIs (WinGet uses COM, NuGet-Based use REST nuget APIs, etc.). This leads to important speed improvements
    • The way in which icons are loaded has been renewed. Package managers that support so will provide the icons directly to the packages.
    • Microsoft Store (winget: msstore) packages show their screenshots on the details page.
    • System WinGet is now used by default. Bundled WinGet is no longer used to fetch or to install packages.
      • WinGet Packages will not show ellipted anymore.
    • Lifecycle of Packages, PackageDetails and InstallationOptions have been modified to not have duplicated instances of the same data in ram. Package data that has been already loaded will not be loaded again, and will be recycled from an older load instead.
    • Widgets for UniGetUI will now load packages faster, and does not rely on the interface as much as it used to.
    • When a package manager is missing a dependency, the user will be prompted to install it.
  • Important improvements across the entire interface
    • The Software Pages have been rebuilt with ItemsView in favour of ListView. This decreases the amount of used RAM (70~100mb less aprox.)
    • The Package Details page has been rebuilt with RichTextBlock. Content does not overflow and is overall better presented. Bold, italic and greyed out fonts are used to make the interface more understandable. Text and URLs can be copied.
    • The Logs pages have been rebuilt, to provide more important information better. Different levels of logs have been introduced, easing the process of debugging and understanding issues.
    • The Settings page has been reorganized into more coherent categories
    • Improvements to ContentDialogs. Dialogs that do not prompt the user for a decision have a "Close" button at the top-right corner of the dialog.
  • The Package Engine has been internally decoupled from the Interface.
  • The System Tray has new, pixel-perfect icons.
  • The installer will ensure WinGet and Microsoft.WinGet.Client are present on the system.
  • The installer will allow the user to not install Chocolatey
  • Tons of bugfixes and improvements.

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/wingetui/
Bestandsgrootte 50,69MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-07-2024 12:41 16

03-07-2024 • 12:41

16

Bron: UniGetUI

Update-historie

30-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.6 10
15-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.4 13
28-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.2 4
16-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.1 4
03-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.0 0
27-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.7 4
16-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.5 9
07-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.4 7
16-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.1 4
11-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.0 11
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Reacties (16)

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MaTjDiJo 3 juli 2024 13:40
De installer is defect
Kaler @MaTjDiJo3 juli 2024 17:05
Als je de reeds geïnstalleerde WinGetUI start, komt deze met de melding om te updaten. Deze methode werkte zonder issues bij mij.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@MaTjDiJo3 juli 2024 17:45
De installer werkt inderdaad niet. Een upgrade vanuit WingetUI lijkt wel te werken maar het resultaat is niet goed; er wordt bijna geen software gevonden.
Octopuz @Bor9 juli 2024 21:36
Is een bekend probleem en opgelost in 3.1.1 (momenteel in beta).
XenoMorpH 3 juli 2024 13:47
Bij mij kreeg WinGet UI bij opstart van mij pc gelijk een upgrade naar IniGetUI UniGetUI?

[Reactie gewijzigd door XenoMorpH op 22 juli 2024 20:14]

grimson @XenoMorpH3 juli 2024 15:15
Is het een typo of bedoel je echt 'IniGetUI'?
XenoMorpH @grimson3 juli 2024 15:32
*Typo
TPY1 @XenoMorpH4 juli 2024 09:13
Bij mij ook, plus even later een beta update wat zich niet wilde installeren
Jbro 3 juli 2024 15:29
Ik gebruikte op een van mijn PC's WingetUI om het uit te proberen. Eerst WinGetUI maar eens gestart en zag niet dat er een nieuwe versie voorhanden is.
Daarom de installer voor UniGetUI gedownload. Gepoogd te installeren: kreeg de melding dat UnigetUI op de lolkatie komt van WinGetUI ...... Duurde even, opgestart en gebeurde niks. Vermoedelijk is er wat mis met de installatie..
Vervolgens maar een complete uninstall gedaan en na een herstart weer de nieuwe variant geinstalleerd. Duurde wel erg lang, meer dan 5 minuten bezig om te bepalen of alles goed is gegaan In de TaskManager zie je in het geheel geen voortgang). Uiteindelijk programma gestart en er wordt meteen gemeld dat er iets niet OK is: Namelijk dat WinGet en de WinGet Client moest worden worden geinstalleerd. Dat moest via MS PoweShell: braaf gedaan. (alhoewel de dokumentatie meldt dat dit automatisch zou gaan !).

UniGetUI opgestart...... ging wat traag, en dan verschijnt in de layout van WinGetUI het nieuwe UniGetUI ... zie niet echt het verschil. Wel dat het minder geheugen gebruikt, Maar helaas net als in de voorganger krijgt dit programma bepaalde onderdelen van MS Visual Studio (oa build tools) niet geinsalleerd.
Ben bang dat het net zo'n drama wordt als met WinGetUi een jaar of wat geleden.
Bliksem B @Jbro3 juli 2024 16:41
Ik gebruik daarom nog steeds Chocolatey op mijn hoofd-PC. Een .bat bestand draait wekelijks met het commando choco upgrade /all. Ik krijg bijna nooit foutmeldingen.

Bij Winget is dat wel anders. Veel foutmeldingen of installers die toch op de voorgrond draaien. Het is wel verbeterd.
beerse
@Bliksem B4 juli 2024 15:49
chocolatey (en winget) zijn de tools die het echte werk doen. WinGetUI c.q. unigetui is slechts een schil rond deze tools.

Dat je bij winget meer problemen ervaart dan bij chocolatey heeft mogelijk te maken met het installeren van afhankelijkheden. Dat doet chocolatey naar mijn ervaring best goed. Voor zover ik weet doet winget daar niet aan. Mijn idee: Kies voor 1 basis tool (winget of chocolatey) en dat je daar dan een grafische schil of een script om heen zet is aan jou.
BasHouse 3 juli 2024 18:21
Net een upgrade gedaan. Ging niet goed. Fouten tijdens installatie en fouten bij het bijwerken van de software. Het verwijderen van Chocolatey en WingetUI en dan een clean install van de nieuwste versie heeft wel geholpen. En ja, er gaan nog steeds updates mis met als voornamelijke reden dat ze initieel niet door WinGet zijn geïnstalleerd. Dat is niets nieuws onder de horizon dus.

Het wil wel eens helpen om in CMD deze regel uit te voeren:

winget upgrade --all --include-unknown --accept-package-agreements --accept-source-agreements

[Reactie gewijzigd door BasHouse op 22 juli 2024 16:45]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@BasHouse3 juli 2024 21:01
Ook met applicaties die wel via winget geïnstalleerd zijn gaat het met UnigetUI met regelmaat fout helaas.
XenoMorpH @Bor4 juli 2024 15:44
Klopt, en vooral met applicaties die gewoon op de achtergrond draaien en dus niet willen updaten en eerst handmatig moeten worden afgesloten. Erg irritant.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
3 juli 2024 17:45
Ik kan deze tool nog steeds niet aanraden. Detectie en upgrades gaan met regelmaat fout. De GUI is op sommige plaatsen onduidelijk en niet intuïtief en meermaals moet ik de tool met admin rechten starten wat geen best practice is en waarvan de producent zelf aangeeft dat dit niet moet / handig is. Jammer genoeg is Sumo enige tijd gestopt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 20:14]

L3dman 22 juli 2024 23:07
WingetUI geprobeert maar na de-instalatie maanden terug zie ik nu opeens een winget map in de temp, die is leeg maar aangemaakt volgensmij toen ik mn pc opstarten vandaag.
En bij apps and programs in apps exeution aliases staan winget com server(windowspackagemanager.exe) en ook windows package manager client(winget.exe) er nog op on ?

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