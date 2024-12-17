Versie 3.1.4 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog Support for icons on package lists is now a stable feature! Icons will show on package lists. Icons will be downloaded once and stored on a local cache, to prevent unneeded bandwidth usage. The icon cache is not expected to exceed 10MB of space on a worst-case. Cached icons are resized and compressed for less disk usage.

VCPkg is available on UniGetUI. This includes: Installing, updating and removing vcpkg packages Handling the periodic refresh of the vcpkg local repository (can be opted out)

UniGetUI will use UniGetUI Elevator instead of GSudo. More info about UniGetUI Elevator here.

instead of GSudo. More info about UniGetUI Elevator here. UniGetUI can now automatically delete desktop shortcuts created when updating software

Internal duplicated procedures will be recycled, so resource-intensive tasks are performed only once.

Important improvements to the updater. Users will now be able to opt in to UniGetUI PreRelease versions from UniGetUI Settings.

Internal improvements to WinGet package handling

WinGet COM API connection is more resilient, and will attempt to reconnect (once) if the connection to the COM Server is lost.

Package-fetching operations are more reliable across