Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.4

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.4 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • Support for icons on package lists is now a stable feature!
    • Icons will show on package lists.
    • Icons will be downloaded once and stored on a local cache, to prevent unneeded bandwidth usage.
    • The icon cache is not expected to exceed 10MB of space on a worst-case. Cached icons are resized and compressed for less disk usage.
  • VCPkg is available on UniGetUI. This includes:
    • Installing, updating and removing vcpkg packages
    • Handling the periodic refresh of the vcpkg local repository (can be opted out)
  • UniGetUI will use UniGetUI Elevator instead of GSudo. More info about UniGetUI Elevator here.
  • UniGetUI can now automatically delete desktop shortcuts created when updating software
  • Internal duplicated procedures will be recycled, so resource-intensive tasks are performed only once.
  • Important improvements to the updater.
    • Users will now be able to opt in to UniGetUI PreRelease versions from UniGetUI Settings.
  • Internal improvements to WinGet package handling
  • WinGet COM API connection is more resilient, and will attempt to reconnect (once) if the connection to the COM Server is lost.
  • Package-fetching operations are more reliable across

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: UniGetUI

Reacties (22)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
18 december 2024 07:56
Ik vind deze tool steeds overbodiger, vooral als je alleen winget als bron gebruikt.

Winget upgrade --all is eigenlijk bijna alles wat je nodig hebt.

Unigetui heeft dezelfde nadelen als winget en biedt nauwelijks extra functies, afhankelijk van de geïnstalleerde package managers. Het introduceert echter wel nadelen en is soms onbetrouwbaar wat betreft scanresultaten.

Als je controlled folder access in Windows gebruikt, werkt Unigetui standaard niet goed, terwijl winget dan prima functioneert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 18 december 2024 07:56]

Jerie @Bor18 december 2024 11:19
M.i. moet je dit via CLI doen, en niet via een GUI. Maar ja, anderen willen liever een GUI. Dan wil je een frontend die dezelfde backend gebruikt.

Ik gebruik nog steeds topgrade. Werkt op ieder Unix-achtig OS, en ook op Windows. Het werkt remote via SSH, en ik ken geen enkel programma dat met zoveel package managers werkt.

Ja, soms, heel soms gaat er wel 'ns iets stuk. Dan moet je dat even oplossen (meestal niet veel moeite) en heb je geen tijd of zin dan doe je een ZFS rollback en klaar.

Aan de andere kant de naam deed vermoeden dat deze enkel voor Winget was (en het was al even duidelijk dat dat niet zo was want dat is de reden waarom ik deze tool interessant vind) dus mooi dat ze de naam hebben aangepast.
duinsel @Jerie18 december 2024 13:02
Doe je dit dan in een elevated command prompt? Toen ik dit in verleden een dergelijke tool probeerde liep ik tegen eindeloze UAC popups aan zodat het helemaal niet meer automatisch ging, zo schoot het zijn doel voorbij. Wat is de slimste manier om met deze rechten om te gaan?
Jerie @duinsel18 december 2024 17:22
Op Unix-like systemen één maal je wachtwoord opgeven aan sudo (of soortgelijke tool zoals sudo-rs), of als root draaien. Op Windows moet je eerst sudo installeren.
HakanX 17 december 2024 23:35
Gebruik dit sindskort en het is echt wel eindelijk een "one to rule them all". Werkt goed en snel. Af en toe mislukt een installatie, die start ik dan zelf vanaf de download map. Ook geen last van dubbele installaties zoals ik datbsteeds had met Chocolatey. Misschien dat dat inmiddels is opgelost, maar had mn systeem aardig verpest.
BasHouse @HakanX18 december 2024 02:09
Ik vind ook dat iedereen mee moet doen. Dan kunnen we het lijstje van 8 software updates in tweakers vervangen door UnigetUI updates ;)
Jerie @BasHouse18 december 2024 11:13
Inmiddels heb ik Chocolatey, Scoop, Winget, en nu dus ook nog een manager voor die drie (in mijn geval topgrade).
richy3908 18 december 2024 20:22
Nog niet aan de lijve ondervonden dus ik weet niet zeker of het goed werkt, maar ik word blij van deze nieuwe feature: UniGetUI can now automatically delete desktop shortcuts created when updating software. Meteen ingeschakeld.

Ik heb nl. een hekel aan van die installers die ongevraagd snelkoppelingen op je bureaublad neerplempen.
Roel1966 17 december 2024 23:12
Tja, ik ben er niet kapot van van dit soort automatische driver updaters en doe het liever gewoon zelf handmatig. Deels ook wel omdat niet altijd updaten zo verstandig is en ik veelal liever even de kat uit de boom kijk alvorens maar lukraak te gaan updaten. Zeker wat hardware betreft heb ik meer en meer zoiets van zoals de Engelsen zeggen, if it aint broken, than don't fix it.
ErikRedbeard @Roel196617 december 2024 23:39
Ten eerste is het niet voor drivers.
En ten tweede is het niet automatisch.

Het is simpel gezegd een app "store", maar dan voor dingen zials winget, chocolatey enzovoorts.
Roerdomp @ErikRedbeard17 december 2024 23:52
Kan overigens wel automatisch en dat werkt tot nu toe bij mij redelijk goed :) Moet er wel bij zeggen dat ik zo min mogelijk software op mijn systeem heb dus de kans dat het mis gaat is redelijk klein.
Roel1966 @ErikRedbeard17 december 2024 23:53
Nee oke drivers niet dan maar de app checked wel de programma's die op je pc staan en of daar updates voor zijn toch ?
Roerdomp @Roel196617 december 2024 23:56
Je installeert via deze app zelf packages. Die packages manage je vervolgens ook via de app. Hij doet niets zonder jouw toestemming.

Het voordeel is dus echter dat je niet elke app via hun eigen website/interface update, maar je alles in één plek kunt beheren. Updaten, verwijderen, herinstalleren, etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roerdomp op 17 december 2024 23:57]

Roel1966 @Roerdomp18 december 2024 00:00
Kan een voordeel zijn ja maar ik zelf werk toch liever dan via het interface van de app zelf.
highlore @Roel196618 december 2024 07:30
Naast het feit dat dit bedoeld is om, net als in linux, via een package manager alle installaties te onderhouden en te updaten, is dit vanzelfsprekend zeer handig als je meerdere systemen moet onderhouden als beheerder. Het scheelt nogal wat tijd als je 500 systemen moet updaten.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@highlore18 december 2024 08:36
is dit vanzelfsprekend zeer handig als je meerdere systemen moet onderhouden als beheerder. Het scheelt nogal wat tijd als je 500 systemen moet updaten.
UnigetUI draai je op de endpoint, het is geen management systeem waarmee je 500 systemen (of meer) kan beheren, updaten etc. Dan zal je echt naar andere oplossingen toe moeten. Dit is geen enterprise oplossing.
highlore @Bor18 december 2024 21:53
Ik bedoelde natuurlijk het onderliggende systeem en niet de gui. Maar ja, intune, bijna elke rmm kan dit in principe ook.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Roerdomp18 december 2024 08:34
Je installeert via deze app zelf packages.
Dat is een van de opties. Vrijwel iedereen die ik hier op Tweakers over dit programma hoor gebruikt het enkel en alleen om op updates te checken voor al geïnstalleerde applicaties (en om deze vervolgens te updaten).
Bliksem B @Roel196618 december 2024 00:05
Dit werkt echt anders dan de reguliere tools en scant niet je programs folder. Dit is eigenlijk een gui om de officiële integratie van Microsoft WinGet. De apt-get tegenhanger van Windows. Dus enkel wanneer je een tool met uniget/winget hebt geïnstalleerd, kan die deze herkennen.

Nu is dat niet helemaal waar, want store apps herkent die ook en ook geïnstalleerde msi's volgens mij.

Dan kun je ook nog apps vanuit chocolatey en scoop installeren en bijhouden.

Prive gebruik ik chocolatey, dat werkt via powershell. Enkel wat je met chocolatey hebt geïnstalleerd, update die en heeft zelden foutmeldingen. Kwestie van 1x per week een commando uitvoeren en alles is up 2 date. Ik zet al die auto updaters dan ook vaak uit van programma's.
Xfade @Roel196617 december 2024 23:28
Gelukkig is dit dan ook niet voor drivers.
AibohphobiA BoB @Roel196618 december 2024 08:20
zoals de Engelsen zeggen, if it aint broken, than don't fix it.
Deze uitdrukking komt uit een tijd dat hackers nog geen gaten in de software misbruikten.
Inmiddels is het 'When you don't fix it, you're a sitting duck'

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

