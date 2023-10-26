Versie 6.4 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Recently, we launched Vivaldi on iOS. This means you can experience browsing that is powerful, personal, and private on all major platforms – Windows, macOS, Linux, Raspberry Pi, iOS, Android, and Android Automotive – making Vivaldi a truly cross-platform browser. We are thrilled about our cross-platform expansion and to add to our excitement, our new update on desktop – Vivaldi 6.4 – releases with significant enhancements. You can download the new version on your desktop and notebooks and enjoy the browser’s unrivaled customizable functionality and powerful built-in features.

We started building Vivaldi on desktop with a distinctive look and feel with the aim of extending the same design philosophy to multiple platforms. Today, whichever platform you use, you will feel at home with Vivaldi’s customizable user interface and a familiar set of built-in tools such as the Speed Dials, Desktop-style tabs, Panels, Notes, a Reading List, a Tracker and Ad Blocker, and Vivaldi Sync.

Vivaldi Sync keeps your data accessible between your computers, tablets, and smartphones. Whether browsing on desktop, Android, and iOS devices, or in a car, we ensure that your Bookmarks, Passwords, typed History, open Tabs, Reading List, and Notes are always in sync. You can also sync some settings such as search engines.

Keeping your data safe is our priority. That is why we store the Sync data on our own servers in Iceland. Even though we are using the Sync engine from Chromium, we have modified it to use our own server instead of Google’s servers. This means you do not need to trust Google with your data. We have also added encryption to the data, using an encryption password that we do not have access to on our servers so that only you can access it.

We have heard you loud and clear: You need to adjust the volume level on the fly in the Pop-out Video (Picture-in-Picture) player. In this update, we have added full volume level controls to the Pop-Out Video player.

Vivaldi lets you pop any video out of its webpage and into a Pop-Out Video player. The Pop-out Video player is a small floating window you can place where you want on your screen to keep an eye on that cricket match you are totally not watching in the background while you work. Whether you’re catching up on your favorite YouTube channels, binge-watching Netflix, or enjoying live streams on Twitch, Pop-out Video ensures that you never miss a moment. Earlier you could only mute sound through Quick Commands or other shortcuts, and through Tab context menus.

The combination of a built-in Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader makes the browser unique. Vivaldi Mail makes it quick and easy to handle multiple email accounts in a single browser tab. You can see all emails from all accounts in one view or filter and set up your own custom views. You can configure Vivaldi Mail to your heart’s content! Just like the famously customizable Vivaldi Browser.

Vivaldi Mail makes all your emails available offline. You can respond to messages and manage them, and it will sync to your email account when you reconnect. Mails are stored locally on your device which means you can search through them instantly. Your offline message copies also serve as a backup, if you one day were to lose access to your email account. You can filter messages based on rules you define and save them as folders. Vivaldi Mail also seamlessly supports labels from other clients like Thunderbird and Apple Mail, ensuring a smooth transition without losing your existing organization system.

But that’s not all! Vivaldi Calendar takes productivity to the next level. In this update, we have introduced calendar templates. You can easily create templates for your frequently occurring events, including your meetings, socials, birthdays, doctor’s appointments, and after-school activities. Templates make it quicker to create common events that may not fit a specific rule of recurrence

With these templates, managing your events is a breeze. Head to the Calendar Settings and create a new event in fewer clicks. Simply apply the template, fill in any missing details, and save. For example, you can create templates such as birthdays that re-occur yearly, a 30-minute-long meeting, or even a reminder for a doctor’s appointment. You can create a new template from scratch or reuse any existing event. This way you can save time and stay on top of your schedules.