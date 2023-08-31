Versie 6.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Vivaldi on desktop enables the “Browser windows in Portal”: an underlying change to how Vivaldi handles multiple windows that results in faster opening of windows and reduces memory usage. Over the years, some of you have reported that the opening of new windows was not fast enough. But not anymore!

Our new version on desktop – Vivaldi 6.2 – is now faster, especially when you open a new window. By rendering browser windows through React portals, we’ve unlocked new possibilities, reduced memory usage, and significantly improved overall performance. We’ve also rolled out a new version on Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks, today.

Portal Windows derived from React, a Javascript Framework, allows for a more efficient sharing of running code between windows. Vivaldi’s codebase, which dates back to 2013, uses React to develop its desktop User Interface. To implement Portal Windows, we took on a daunting multi-layered project that has been in development for several years now.

The implementation of Portal Windows in the browser represents a fundamental shift in how Vivaldi handles multiple windows. The aim was to reduce memory and CPU usage so that we could address bugs and implement improvements that were previously challenging or impossible.

Vivaldi developer, André Schultz who has worked extensively on this project says, “Windows has a new architecture with one UI document as compared to the old way where each window had a separate document. All actions needed a target window so this had to be added as the old way was done in the documents window. This called for a huge refactoring of code. As a result, we now just run one script context for all windows, of the same profile. Private Windows run in a separate context.”

In order to get a deep technical understanding of the React Portal, here is a recommended read. The effects of Portal Windows are noteworthy. The introduction of the Window Panel, which initially displayed only the state of tabs in the current window, has now evolved into a multi-window panel, Windows Panel that was recently introduced. Now you can effortlessly navigate tabs across different windows, thanks to the code refactoring achieved through Portal.

Additionally, not long ago, we made our Pop-up Windows (you know those small, not irritating at all, windows that are created/initiated by websites) portal-based, resulting in them appearing and being faster.

You can now bid farewell to the slow process of opening new windows. Whether you use Shortcuts, Menus, or Quick Commands, the portal-aware functionality ensures a noticeable increase in speed when opening a new window.

During internal tests, we observed a 37% improvement in the opening of new windows compared to the previous version. Even when compared to an older 2018 version of the browser, windows now open a remarkable 64% faster. These results were achieved with a new profile on a machine equipped with a 2GHz Intel Core i3 processor. The exact speed increase will depend on your setup but it should be noticeable for most people.

Looking ahead, the Portal work opens up many possibilities and flexibility for us, and for you. We have exciting plans in the pipeline, including the ability to move Mail tabs between windows, a feature that was previously not possible.

In this update, we’ve also got some more interesting additions to the browser for a more powerful and personal experience:

Address Field suggestions: You now have the freedom to prioritize the order of the drop-down menu, tailoring it to your specific needs. By heading to the Address Bar Settings, you can choose to hide categories and select their priority. Whether it’s bookmarks, typed history, nicknames, browser history, or search, we’ll always want you to make your browsing experience more personal.

Geolocation services make a comeback on MacOS: By utilizing MacOS’ built-in CoreLocation system, powered by Apple Location Services, Vivaldi for MacOS now matches the functionality of its Windows counterpart, which uses the built-in Microsoft Location Service. This is useful when you want a website to provide you with a local map, route, or suggest a nearby restaurant or hotel.

Clear browsing data button: This handy button in the History panel allows you to quickly purge your recent or entire browsing history and data. With just a click, you can maintain your privacy and keep your browsing experience clutter-free.

The Feed Reader is now more discoverable: As we believe in the open web and open standards, we’ve made the news feeds more discoverable now, with feeds being detected on more websites. Click the Feed Reader icon in the Address Field to follow updates from most of your favorite news publishers and blogs right in Vivaldi. More here.