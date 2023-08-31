TechSmith heeft een update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates Added ability to share videos to PowerPoint.

Updated the order of OneNote sharing options to reduce the risk of shares failing.

Improved the user experience of installing Snagit updates.

Updated Slack share destination to more easily share to the same Slack workspaces when signed in to different instances of Snagit.

Improved visibility of messaging when scrolling captures may not look as expected and Preview in Editor is turned off.

Improved the accessibility of messaging after a scrolling capture is processed.

Improved the snapping behavior on Magnify tool objects.

Improved keyboard accessibility of the Resize Image dialog. Performance Improvements Improved audio/video synchronization when recording. Updates for IT Administrators Snagit Updater now uses Windows Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS) to improve the download experience for end users. BITS must be enabled in order for auto-update functionality to work.

Updated Pango library to version 1.50.14.0.

Updated Cairo 2D graphics library to version 1.17.8.0.

Updated Fontconfig font customization library to version 2.14.2.0.

Updated Freetype font rendering library to version 2.12.1.0.

Updated Iconv library to version 1.17.0.0.

Updated Inti library to version 0.21.1.0.

Updated Glib library to version 2.76.3.0.

Updated Harfbuzz opentype text shaping library to version 8.0.0.0.

Updated Libexpat XML parser library to version 2.5.0.0.

Updated Libffi interface calling library to version 3.4.4.0.

Updated Libpng library to version 1.6.39.0.

Updated Zlib library to version 1.2.13.0. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the Capture Preference setting ‘ Allow Snagit to override other hotkey assignments" did not properly override the Print Screen key on Windows 11.

Fixed a crash when applying the Color Correction effect during Batch Export.

Fixed incorrect font sizes for Text and Callout objects in batch-exported files.

Fixed an issue where the Twitter plugin was unable to share successfully.

Fixed an issue where fullscreen scrolling capture on a single display could fail.

Fixed an issue to correctly delete the selected page of a multipage TIFF.

Fixed the Selection tool to release the selected area after the user resizes an image.

Fixed the Escape keyboard shortcut to close some windows and dialogs as expected.

Fixed Favorites to correctly remember pixelated Blur tool styles.

Fixed an issue where the Deselect All shortcut (Ctrl+D) failed to end text editing for Text and Callout objects.