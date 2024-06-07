TechSmith heeft versie 2024.1.4 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates Added a tray to the Combine Videos window to make it easier to identify and reorder selected videos.

Video file sizes reduced 10-20% without loss of quality.

Updated to use the modern Windows system file window when choosing folders.

Improved performance of in-product tours on initial startup.

Updated messages when sharing to Screencast to reflect unlimited video hosting for Screencast Pro accounts. Performance Improvements Addressed excessive CPU usage when Snagit was minimized and a software update was available. Updates for IT Administrators Fixed an issue where uninstalling the Snagit MSI required running the uninstall command as an admin. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Snagit could crash after pressing Esc while editing video capture dimensions in the recording toolbar.

Fixed an issue which prevented the Fuse app from working with Snagit.

Fixed Edit Text to maintain the original text color.

Fixed an issue where Screen Draw tools could prevent interaction with the Ready to Record window before video capture.

Fixed Templates to allow changing the color of Steps and other annotations while using the Move tool.

Fixed the Save Selection As option to use the correct canvas color.

Fixed an issue where themes imported to Snagit for Mac did not include Callout tool arrows.

Fixed an error that could occur when saving a multipage document in a raster format such as PNG.