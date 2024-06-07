Software-update: Snagit 2024.1.4

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2024.1.4 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates
  • Added a tray to the Combine Videos window to make it easier to identify and reorder selected videos.
  • Video file sizes reduced 10-20% without loss of quality.
  • Updated to use the modern Windows system file window when choosing folders.
  • Improved performance of in-product tours on initial startup.
  • Updated messages when sharing to Screencast to reflect unlimited video hosting for Screencast Pro accounts.
Performance Improvements
  • Addressed excessive CPU usage when Snagit was minimized and a software update was available.
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Fixed an issue where uninstalling the Snagit MSI required running the uninstall command as an admin.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Snagit could crash after pressing Esc while editing video capture dimensions in the recording toolbar.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented the Fuse app from working with Snagit.
  • Fixed Edit Text to maintain the original text color.
  • Fixed an issue where Screen Draw tools could prevent interaction with the Ready to Record window before video capture.
  • Fixed Templates to allow changing the color of Steps and other annotations while using the Move tool.
  • Fixed the Save Selection As option to use the correct canvas color.
  • Fixed an issue where themes imported to Snagit for Mac did not include Callout tool arrows.
  • Fixed an error that could occur when saving a multipage document in a raster format such as PNG.

Versienummer 2024.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/2400/snagit.exe
Bestandsgrootte 507,40MB
Licentietype Betaald

klaasZ58 7 juni 2024 11:19
tijd om over te stappen naar wat anders, ik kreeg deze email

At TechSmith, our dedication to advancing screen capture and video editing technology drives every decision we make. That's why our future major releases—starting with Snagit 2025 and Camtasia 2025 this fall—will only be offered in an annual subscription model.
forclanz @klaasZ587 juni 2024 11:34
Wat is er mis met jaarlijks? Dat is nu toch ook al? Waarom zou je het maandelijks willen?
AzzKickah @forclanz7 juni 2024 12:51
Een betaald abonnement op software om screenshotjes te kunnen maken..? Volgens mij begrijp je dan niet veel van computers.
lamello12 @AzzKickah7 juni 2024 14:08
Ik heb voldoende verstand van computers EN van efficient werken. Als je veel documenteert dan en je doet dat nog steeds met de "gratis" tooltjes, dan heb je toch iets gemist.
Snag-it gaat "iets" verder dan alleen screenshotje maken.
forclanz @AzzKickah7 juni 2024 19:15
Inderdaad het gaat om het totaal pakket, als jij iets vergelijkbaars gratis weet tell me!
MOmax @forclanz8 juni 2024 07:12
Er is een verschil tussen jaar "mogen" en "moeten". Ik betaal privé jaarlijks ~€7-8,- voor een perpetual Snagit® Education license (ooit via Schoolspot gekocht) en dat geeft mij recht op een jaarlijkse upgrade naar de vvolgende 202x release, maar op m'n werk zijn ze daar niet zo van dus daar gebruik ik nog steeds de 2021 versie.
Ik zou overigens oprecht de verschillen tussen Snagit 2021 en 2024 niet kunnen duiden.
Dus vermoedelijk blijf ik privé nu op 2024 zitten totdat ik de moed opvat om over testappen op Greenshot of iets vergelijkbaars. Voor mij is de Snagit Editor (met de library) wel een must have dus als iemand suggesties heeft?
lamello12 @MOmax10 juni 2024 09:11
Ik heb ook de route Snag-it -> Greenshot -> Snagit gemaakt.
Als je eenmaal Snag-it gewend bent dan bekruipt je het gevoel bij de "gratis"tooltjes dat het programma's zijn die niet af zijn. Het gaat niet verder dan een plaatje van het scherm graaien, en daarna.... ontbrekende software om het goed en efficient na te bewerken.
RCBL @klaasZ587 juni 2024 12:28
Voor zover mij bekend was Snagit altijd jaarlijks..maar ik kan het fout hebben
forclanz 7 juni 2024 10:34
Wie heeft er nog meer inde voorgaande versies dat zijn snagit na video’s van 30 minuten vastloopt als je de video hebt gestopt met opnemen?

