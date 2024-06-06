Software-update: LibreOffice 24.2.4

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.4 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 72 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.4 RC1:
  • cid#1596833 uninitialized pointer field
  • cool#7015 fix rgba emojis
  • ofz#67906 integer-overflow
  • ofz#68081 keep within bounds
  • tdf#40142 Table of Contents from Custom Styles ignores level limit
  • tdf#44773 Unable to resize table row height with mouse if cursor outside of table
  • tdf#88214 FILEOPEN RTF: Empty lines after line breaks have the default document font
  • tdf#114287 fo:text-indent and fo:margin-left from paragraph style has to overrule those from list style
  • tdf#141778 Icon style selection widget not displayed in some language versions (such as Czech and Greek)
  • tdf#145735 qt6: Support video playback in Impress presentations on Wayland
  • tdf#151382 UI: Keep ratio setting lost after opening Image properties Position and Size dialog, a change, OK and reopening the dialog
  • tdf#152906 Text adjust to contour broken in recent draw/impress
  • tdf#155266 VIEWING / SCROLLING: very laggy jerky scrolling on macOS Intel Writer: scroll lag
  • tdf#155651 Add SVG 2 attribute values "context-stroke" and "context-fill"
  • tdf#156146 FILEOPEN ODT Paragraphs have greater indent than in 7.5
  • tdf#156484 FILEOPEN DOCX Hidden shape anchored in header is only hidden on the first page
  • tdf#156562 Source unknown when pasting with ctrl+shift in Wayland (Linux)
  • tdf#157009 Android: F-Droid listing lacks app icon
  • tdf#157103 SVG: no space between tspan elements
  • tdf#157403 UI: Navigator in Sidebar does not show new slide/page or objects after file reload (Impress/Draw)
  • tdf#157453 ListBox in Table Control does not follow the property "line count"
  • tdf#159366 List styles add paragraph direct formatting on loading Writer document
  • tdf#159375 Opening Tools > Options dialog takes too long
  • tdf#159379 Writer crashes when multiple images are drag-and-dropped "As Character" (steps in comment 8)
  • tdf#159395 LanguageTool Server: use correct default URL, when username/API key set
  • tdf#159569 Conditional Formatting dialog's fields are out of view when long message appears
  • tdf#159661 SVG: text is not displayed
  • tdf#159683 Crash on closing LibreOffice with certain content on the clipboard
  • tdf#159846 Calc: Disappearing borders on tall merged cells
  • tdf#159903 Paragraph style indent settings not working correctly
  • tdf#160056 calc threaded calculation performance issue
  • tdf#160067 Fileopen: table of content missformatted (wrapped to next page without visible reason)
  • tdf#160153 c.s.s.util.PathSettings: WrappedTargetRuntimeException with attribute "Storage"
  • tdf#160176 Forms: Help text of a control will be shown also on other controls, where no help text is defined (kf5)
  • tdf#160329 Image anchored to cell ends up in wrong cell after using autofilter sort, depending on hidden rows
  • tdf#160375 Base does not manage relationships outside the default catalog/schema
  • tdf#160402 FILEOPEN DOCX Recognize localized paragraph style name used in StyleRef field
  • tdf#160469 Ctrl+Alt+F4 is marked reserved, but doesn't do anything
  • tdf#160565 KDE/Qt UI - Program freezes after "save as"
  • tdf#160567 Impress templates: style A4 is duplicate and style A0 is missing
  • tdf#160593 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's dy using em
  • tdf#160594 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's font-size using ex
  • tdf#160622 Some text in an OLE is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled
  • tdf#160690 Animated GIF completely invisible in Edit mode (GIF has alpha-transparency)
  • tdf#160702 Wrong and unstable positioning of text parts in SVG
  • tdf#160706 speed up loading conditional formatting rule in XLS
  • tdf#160717 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's dy using ex
  • tdf#160765 EDITING: Insert comment - Copy - Paste Comments - Undo - Show comment -> LO crash
  • tdf#160767 Mac Mouse and Trackpad Freezes Repeatedly, only in LibreOffice Writer, Mac Sonoma
  • tdf#160773 SVG: Nothing is displayed
  • tdf#160804 If the separator is different from the standard locale, stretching the determinant with the fill handle will change the separator and result in a different formula
  • tdf#160833 FILEOPEN DOCX: Mirrored positioning of circle on the margins
  • tdf#160836 unable to resize table row height with mouse, if contains an image which cropped by the fixed row height
  • tdf#160842 unable to select cell content, if cropped part of an image of a different cell "covers" the same area
  • tdf#160855 LibreOffice crashes when Calc cells are selected/copied
  • tdf#160884 Noto Color Emojis vertically misaligned in exported PDFs
  • tdf#160898 Crash selecting all (Ctrl+A) in a temporarily visible paragraph under a table inside a table
  • tdf#160906 Crash when changing formatting (e.g. font) inside Text Box Form Control
  • tdf#160916 Tip of the Day typo 9/225 "checbox"
  • tdf#160924 SDK: typo in environment variables for linux
  • tdf#160952 Unexpected top margin for paragraph at the top of non-first pages from DOCX
  • tdf#160985 16-digits integer values rounded to 15 digits when saving to OOXML .xlsx
  • tdf#161019 Visual fidelity issues when exporting spreadsheets with merged cells to PDF after changes to cell data management
  • tdf#161035 Spinning wheel hang on MacOS when using the Zotero plugin.
  • tdf#161073 libreoffice 24.2.2.2 doesn't work with glib 2.80
  • tdf#161133 Date field in Table Control's read-only column can be edited with date picker
  • tdf#161137 Inserting autotext converts style into direct formatting
  • tdf#161172 UNDO incomplete: list level is not restored in a specific document
Bugs fixed in 24.2.4 RC2:
  • tdf#126095 NB Impress/Draw: "Drawing" toolbar visible which should be hidden for notebookbar view when apply-to-all done in another app
  • tdf#158914 Calc leaks RAM when using macOS accessibility
  • tdf#160589 Charts are not updated after data entry if freezing of columns is activated
  • tdf#161292 Windows MAR autoupdate breaks the whole application due to python version change

LibreOffice 24.2.0

Versienummer 24.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download-libreoffice/?version=24.2.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-06-2024 18:00 29

06-06-2024 • 18:00

29

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

07-06 LibreOffice 25.2.4 32
30-04 LibreOffice 25.2.3 13
28-03 LibreOffice 25.2.2 15
27-02 LibreOffice 25.2.1 8
30-01 LibreOffice 25.2.0 26
19-12 LibreOffice 24.8.4 11
14-11 LibreOffice 24.8.3 2
27-09 LibreOffice 24.8.2 12
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.8.1 8
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.2.6 30
Some12 6 juni 2024 19:29
Er zijn twee standaarden: Open Document Format en [Microsoft’s] Office Open XML.

Nou is de grap dat MS Office niet eens (standaard) OOXML opslaat! Het slaat een “transitional” en niet “strict” document op, welke ook nog eens per MS Office versie verschild. Buiten dat kan Microsoft niet eens fatsoenlijk in ODF opslaan, zonder de bende compleet te verprutsen.

LibreOffice is gewoon de betere keuze.
i-chat @Some126 juni 2024 19:46
libreoffice zou de betere keuze zijn als:

- ze nu eens eindelijk door een professioneel bedrijf worden gebacked
- er een versie komt met een goede (lees ECHT goede) spellings-en-gramatica tool zoals bijvoorbeel gramarly voor het engels (language tool pro zou kunnen maar die lijkt niet te werken voor LibreOffice - en in ieder geval zeker niet ofline.
- ze eindelijk eens met een co-editing tool zouden komen, ja er is colabora (die zelfs hun eigen recompile an LO bieden maar ook daarin zit dus niet de samenwerktool die ze wel in hun online office hebben zitten, colabora code (onlin
e office) is wat dat betreft dus de betere optie omdat het samenwerking wél mogelijk maakt.
BugBoy @i-chat6 juni 2024 22:10
Ik ben zelf groot voorstander van open-source en biedt zelf ook een aantal open-source libraries aan en werk voor een bedrijf die OSS maakt. Desondanks is veel open-source gewoon minder dan het commerciële alternatief. Zo is LibreOffice gewoon minder praktisch dan MS Office, is GIMP toch echt minder krachtig dan Adobe Photoshop en komt er geen enkel OSS fotopakket maar een beetje in de buurt van Adobe Lightroom.

Er zijn heel veel heel goede OSS production, waarvan Linux in mijn ogen wel een bijzondere uitschieter is. Maar sommige mensen willen gewoon niet zien dat commercieel soms iets beters neerzet dan de community. Veel OSS die een commercieel product proberen na te bouwen zijn vaak toch niet meer dan een slap aftreksel.

Overigens gebruik ik amper nog MS Office. Ik schrijf liever tekst in mark-down en als het er op papier mooi uit moet zien in LaTeX. Ik zou niet weten waarom ik LibreOffice zou gebruiken. Met mark-down/LaTex ben ik tenminste bezig met tekst i.p.v. klooien met stijlen, uitlijning, ... Excel heb ik nooit een alternatief voor gevonden helaas.
Crazy Harry @BugBoy7 juni 2024 22:17
Shout out naar het van oorsprong Nederlandse Blender dat tegenwoordig de standaard is in de game industrie.
Crazy Harry @BugBoy8 juni 2024 11:45
En ineens boeit het voor verstandige mensen niet meer of photoshop krachtiger is, met de nieuwe gebruikersvoorwaarden is het niet verstandig om het te gebruiken...
Jack Flushell @i-chat7 juni 2024 11:24
Als je zo over spelling etc in zit: gebruik alsjeblieft hoofdletters als je een nieuwe zin start of voor namen van bedrijven, dit ziet er niet uit en is slecht leesbaar.

Dat gezegd hebbende: Op linux gebruik in hunspell op LibreOffice... dat lijkt mij prima te werken. Of is dat toch problematisch?
BugBoy @Some126 juni 2024 19:42
Als de meerderheid LibreOffice zou gebruiken, dan was LibreOffice de betere keuze. Als je gewoon documenten wil kunnen uitwisselen zonder al teveel problemen dan is MS Office in de praktijk vaak makkelijker. Dat er allerlei redenen zijn waarom MS Office evil is zal best waar zijn, maar in het bedrijfsleven heb je gewoon geen zin in dat gedoe. Daarbij weten veel mensen ook hoe Office werkt en dat is ook geld waard.

MS maakt flink misbruik van zijn monopolie, maar zakelijk is het vaak de goedkoopste keuze. En vaak gaan kosten voor andere principes in het zakenleven...
magician2000 @BugBoy6 juni 2024 21:45
Om te beginnen is dat juist de denkfout. Als iedereen in een ravijn springt, spring je er dan ook achteraan?

Daarnaast, uitwisselen van documenten doe je in (beveiligde) PDF, niet de eigenlijke documenten.
BugBoy @magician20006 juni 2024 22:03
Nee, want dan ga je dood. Ik werk al 30+ jaar met MS Office en ben nog steeds springlevend. Verduidelijk je vergelijking even, want volgens mij slaat die als een tang op een varken.

Wel mooi dat je PDF aanhaalt. Dat was tot 2008 gewoon een gesloten formaat. Ook nu zit het nog vol met de nodige patenent van Adobe, maar is het gratis en wereldwijd te gebruiken. Maar open zoals GNU open definieert is het zeker niet.

Zoals ik in mijn post al schreef is MS Office gewoon een defacto standaard. Dat kan je niet eerlijk vinden en principieel niet willen gebruiken, maar de wereld zit net even iets anders in elkaar. Als je zo principieel bent, dan zou ik ook geen Google, social media, Windows, ... willen gebruiken.
beerse
@BugBoy7 juni 2024 12:23
Volgens mij was pdf helemaal niet zo een gesloten formaat. Het was vooral een afgeleide van postscript. Dat is een programmeer taal die veel gebruikt wordt om printers aan te sturen.

Toegegeven, sinds 2008 is het een formele/officiële standaard: Wikipedia: Portable document format. Maar daar voor was het ook al redelijk te doorgronden. Opensource tools als ghostscript (Wikipedia: Ghostscript) kunnen al veel langer met pdf overweg.
magician2000 @BugBoy7 juni 2024 21:31
Die vergelijking is toch heel duidelijk. Je doet wat iedereen doet.

Ik zeg ook nergens dat PDF open is.

MS Office is enkel en alleen een defacto standaard omdat bedrijven en mensen niet inzien dat er prima alternatieven zijn. Net zoals met o.a. Adobe.

En wie zegt dat ik Google, social media en Windows gebruik?
eurob 6 juni 2024 18:51
Libre Office is erg handig als je word docs naar pdf will converten.. en editen!
cadsite @eurob6 juni 2024 19:09
Libre office is vooral handig als je kantoorsoftware wil hebben zonder er voor te moeten betalen.
Lothlórien @cadsite6 juni 2024 20:17
Als je er niet voor wilt betalen togen de meesten naar de illegale versies. Libre Office is een goede keuze als je open source wilt hebben en/of een alternatief zoekt voor het versterken van de monopoliepositie van die ene software bouwer.

Jammer wel dat teams geen preview kan tonen van .off bestanden, had de EU net een betere compatibiliteit afgedwongen, kom MS met dit trucje.
cadsite @Lothlórien6 juni 2024 20:19
Er zijn nog mensen die de regels wensen te volgen.
Ik ga geen illegale versie gebruiken. Al zeker niet als er een legaal alternatief is dat niets kost.

Is dat nu zo'n eigenaardige kronkel? :X
Lothlórien @cadsite6 juni 2024 20:31
Dat is absoluut niet eigenaardig, dat doe ik zelf ook. Maar "gratis" is voor mij niet altijd de voornaamste reden om alternatieve software te gebruiken.

Ik gaf hier aan "de meesten" en dat baseer ik op het commentaar van mijn studiegenoten dat ik gewoon "normale" software moest gebruiken net als iedereen en dat je die ook gratis kunt krijgen.
Blokker_1999
@eurob6 juni 2024 19:01
Word kan zelf ook gewoon naar PDF exporteren.
dasiro @Blokker_19996 juni 2024 19:17
en in windows zelf zit een pdf printer om dat vanuit élk programma te doen
JeroenXYZ @Blokker_19996 juni 2024 21:10
Word is wel kieskeurig, heeft bijvoorbeeld een voorkeur voor TTF-fonts en dat is soms een probleem.
beerse
@Blokker_19997 juni 2024 12:14
Toegegeven, de optie om van een msWord bestand naar een pdf te komen staat achter het menu 'exporteren'. Maar de opties en mogelijkheden die daar geboden worden zijn naar mijn idee niet meer of minder dan bij de gemiddelde print-naar-pdf mogelijkheid.

Vergelijk dat met de mogelijkheden die LibreOffice biedt om een pdf te genereren. Daar zijn gewoon veel meer en veel praktische mogelijkheden.
eurob @Blokker_199910 juni 2024 16:42
Klopt, maar Word is niet gratis
Intuos 6 juni 2024 18:58
Ik hoop nog steeds dat de UI voor hogere DPI schermen (4k) wordt aangepakt. De text in de interface is vrij wazig en de toolbar heeft te maken met afgesneden elementen. Helaas ziet Libreoffice er niet zo uit in Windows als op Linux.
Grimm 6 juni 2024 21:09
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office, er niet goed uit ziet in LibreOffice, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in LibreOffice, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office versie x, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office versie y, dan is dat... logisch!
CivLord @Grimm7 juni 2024 08:31
Klopt. MS-0ffice is erg eenkennig wat uitwisseling aangaat. Met een beetje opmaak gaat het vrijwel altijd fout wanneer je naar of van een ander officepakket uitwisselt. Problemen tussen verschillende versies van MS-Office heb ik zelf nog nooit meegemaakt, maar dat kan aan mijn bestanden liggen.
Is het erg dat MS-Office niet goed met andere officepakketen samen wil werken? Ja, best wel. Maar de realiteit is nu eenmaal dat je niet om MS-Office heen kan. Wil je probleemloos werken en uit kunnen wisselen met de overgrote meerderheid van andere gebruikers, dan moet je MS-Office gebruiken. Wil je enkel voor jezelf werken of klagen over uitwisselen met anderen, dan kan je andere officepakketten overwegen, maar dan je bewust zelf gekozen voor de problemen die dat met zich mee kan brengen.
Grimm @CivLord11 juni 2024 12:01
Indien collega's of klanten documenten nodig hebben gebruiken we PDF of ASCII.
Office documenten worden verstuurd op verzoek, eventueel in "ms-formaat" maar altijd gegenereerd door Libreoffice.
Het zou ook niet anders kunnen want ik gebruik Linux op het werk.
CivLord @Grimm12 juni 2024 06:30
Voor 'eindgebruikers' die het document enkel hoeven te lezen is PDF inderdaad de beste optie. Voor collega's die met, of op basis van, jouw document verder moeten is dat geen optie.
Wanneer je in LibreOffice een document met indelings- en opmaakfuncties genereert in ms-formaat, is dat geen garantie dat dat document exact hetzelfde woirdt geopend in MS-Word. Wanneer iemand het document in MS-Word aanpast en terugstuurt, is de kans vrijwel 100% dat je flink wat reparatiewerk aan de indeling en opmaak kan besteden.
Voor Excel/ Calc zijn er functies/ formules die wel bij de één en niet bij de ander aanwezig zijn, of net ierts anders werken. Dat zijn meestal de wat exotischer functies die vrijwel niemand gebruikt, maar het zal maar net een handige functie zijn voor de spreadsheet die jij gemaakt hebt. Of Access en Base überhaupt compatible met elkaar zijn weet ik niet.
Mortov Molotov 6 juni 2024 19:52
Ik vind Onlyoffice toch een betere optie. Staat op mijn pc (dual boot Windows 11 En Fedora Workstation), en op mijn Macbook Air. Ruim voldoende
JeroenXYZ @Mortov Molotov6 juni 2024 21:18
...heb ik voor de familie geinstalleerd! Werkt prima. Als ik me niet vergis zien MS Office-documenten in Onlyoffice er aardig goed uit (werk er zelf niet vaak mee). Een aanrader als alternatief.
Grimm 17 juni 2024 10:56
"Voor collega's die met, of op basis van, jouw document verder moeten is dat geen optie."

En toch werken wij zo, en al jaren. Zonder problemen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

