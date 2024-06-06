De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.4 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 72 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.4 RC1: cid#1596833 uninitialized pointer field

cool#7015 fix rgba emojis

ofz#67906 integer-overflow

ofz#68081 keep within bounds

tdf#40142 Table of Contents from Custom Styles ignores level limit

tdf#44773 Unable to resize table row height with mouse if cursor outside of table

tdf#88214 FILEOPEN RTF: Empty lines after line breaks have the default document font

tdf#114287 fo:text-indent and fo:margin-left from paragraph style has to overrule those from list style

tdf#141778 Icon style selection widget not displayed in some language versions (such as Czech and Greek)

tdf#145735 qt6: Support video playback in Impress presentations on Wayland

tdf#151382 UI: Keep ratio setting lost after opening Image properties Position and Size dialog, a change, OK and reopening the dialog

tdf#152906 Text adjust to contour broken in recent draw/impress

tdf#155266 VIEWING / SCROLLING: very laggy jerky scrolling on macOS Intel Writer: scroll lag

tdf#155651 Add SVG 2 attribute values "context-stroke" and "context-fill"

tdf#156146 FILEOPEN ODT Paragraphs have greater indent than in 7.5

tdf#156484 FILEOPEN DOCX Hidden shape anchored in header is only hidden on the first page

tdf#156562 Source unknown when pasting with ctrl+shift in Wayland (Linux)

tdf#157009 Android: F-Droid listing lacks app icon

tdf#157103 SVG: no space between tspan elements

tdf#157403 UI: Navigator in Sidebar does not show new slide/page or objects after file reload (Impress/Draw)

tdf#157453 ListBox in Table Control does not follow the property "line count"

tdf#159366 List styles add paragraph direct formatting on loading Writer document

tdf#159375 Opening Tools > Options dialog takes too long

tdf#159379 Writer crashes when multiple images are drag-and-dropped "As Character" (steps in comment 8)

tdf#159395 LanguageTool Server: use correct default URL, when username/API key set

tdf#159569 Conditional Formatting dialog's fields are out of view when long message appears

tdf#159661 SVG: text is not displayed

tdf#159683 Crash on closing LibreOffice with certain content on the clipboard

tdf#159846 Calc: Disappearing borders on tall merged cells

tdf#159903 Paragraph style indent settings not working correctly

tdf#160056 calc threaded calculation performance issue

tdf#160067 Fileopen: table of content missformatted (wrapped to next page without visible reason)

tdf#160153 c.s.s.util.PathSettings: WrappedTargetRuntimeException with attribute "Storage"

tdf#160176 Forms: Help text of a control will be shown also on other controls, where no help text is defined (kf5)

tdf#160329 Image anchored to cell ends up in wrong cell after using autofilter sort, depending on hidden rows

tdf#160375 Base does not manage relationships outside the default catalog/schema

tdf#160402 FILEOPEN DOCX Recognize localized paragraph style name used in StyleRef field

tdf#160469 Ctrl+Alt+F4 is marked reserved, but doesn't do anything

tdf#160565 KDE/Qt UI - Program freezes after "save as"

tdf#160567 Impress templates: style A4 is duplicate and style A0 is missing

tdf#160593 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's dy using em

tdf#160594 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's font-size using ex

tdf#160622 Some text in an OLE is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled

tdf#160690 Animated GIF completely invisible in Edit mode (GIF has alpha-transparency)

tdf#160702 Wrong and unstable positioning of text parts in SVG

tdf#160706 speed up loading conditional formatting rule in XLS

tdf#160717 SVG import: wrong calculation of tspan's dy using ex

tdf#160765 EDITING: Insert comment - Copy - Paste Comments - Undo - Show comment -> LO crash

tdf#160767 Mac Mouse and Trackpad Freezes Repeatedly, only in LibreOffice Writer, Mac Sonoma

tdf#160773 SVG: Nothing is displayed

tdf#160804 If the separator is different from the standard locale, stretching the determinant with the fill handle will change the separator and result in a different formula

tdf#160833 FILEOPEN DOCX: Mirrored positioning of circle on the margins

tdf#160836 unable to resize table row height with mouse, if contains an image which cropped by the fixed row height

tdf#160842 unable to select cell content, if cropped part of an image of a different cell "covers" the same area

tdf#160855 LibreOffice crashes when Calc cells are selected/copied

tdf#160884 Noto Color Emojis vertically misaligned in exported PDFs

tdf#160898 Crash selecting all (Ctrl+A) in a temporarily visible paragraph under a table inside a table

tdf#160906 Crash when changing formatting (e.g. font) inside Text Box Form Control

tdf#160916 Tip of the Day typo 9/225 "checbox"

tdf#160924 SDK: typo in environment variables for linux

tdf#160952 Unexpected top margin for paragraph at the top of non-first pages from DOCX

tdf#160985 16-digits integer values rounded to 15 digits when saving to OOXML .xlsx

tdf#161019 Visual fidelity issues when exporting spreadsheets with merged cells to PDF after changes to cell data management

tdf#161035 Spinning wheel hang on MacOS when using the Zotero plugin.

tdf#161073 libreoffice 24.2.2.2 doesn't work with glib 2.80

tdf#161133 Date field in Table Control's read-only column can be edited with date picker

tdf#161137 Inserting autotext converts style into direct formatting

tdf#161172 UNDO incomplete: list level is not restored in a specific document Bugs fixed in 24.2.4 RC2: tdf#126095 NB Impress/Draw: "Drawing" toolbar visible which should be hidden for notebookbar view when apply-to-all done in another app

tdf#158914 Calc leaks RAM when using macOS accessibility

tdf#160589 Charts are not updated after data entry if freezing of columns is activated

tdf#161292 Windows MAR autoupdate breaks the whole application due to python version change