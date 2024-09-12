De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 24.8 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.8.1 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 89 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.1 RC1: ofz#70966 integer-overflow

tdf#122718 Sidebar Functions panel misses search like Function Wizard

tdf#123527 Insert / special Character not correctly rebuilding font chart to match selected font and search string

tdf#130857 Qt5 implement theming using native widgets (weld)

tdf#132064 "With" statement likely evaluates its argument on each unqualified member access

tdf#134902 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Watermark-Visibility (VML shape visibility in style) not handled correctly

tdf#140061 Crash swlo!sw::WriterMultiListener::StartListening

tdf#140289 PDF/UA export has no/incorrect tab order

tdf#141398 Single reference search result should be highlighted (see comment 5 item 2)

tdf#141466 Asian phonetic guide for Japanese does not work properly if I change the default "base text".

tdf#145847 Unreasonable default relative width 1% in Table Properties in case of point units (steps in comment 10)

tdf#148367 EDITING MS Access through 64-bit ODBC doesn't work and returns an Invalid Bookmark error

tdf#150458 Incorrect calculation of the boundaries of the For loop (Option VbaSupport 1)

tdf#152919 LO Writer: user input fields not updating automatically

tdf#153343 Forms: Real font size of text in label field is 8pt, although default font size in control properties is different

tdf#153866 .uno:IndexMarkToIndex not working

tdf#154612 Function CDate missing in overview "Converting Date Values"

tdf#154959 Brother QL500 / QL570 / QL700 label printers no longer rotate to landscape (Arch / Manjaro)

tdf#155636 Forms: Background of form controls isn't shown while creating a form.

tdf#155637 Forms: Form controls for multi line text aren't shown with background when input data (Linux-KDE).

tdf#156211 Glitch in the kashida for justified Arabic/Persian text with double quotes

tdf#156962 UI: multline textfield (Form > Text Box) not refreshing? (kf5/qt5 with Cairo)

tdf#158504 "Default Page Style" does not appear as an applied style

tdf#158510 FILEOPEN PPT/PPTX If audio file has absolute path in relationships and is not found, it should be searched from the location where the file is opened

tdf#159146 Trouble redrawing background for comment column after changing width

tdf#160077 FILEOPEN DOCX: image layoutInCell must vertical offset relative to the cell print area, not the page (comment 5)

tdf#160163 Text field should reset placeholder if all content is deleted

tdf#160459 Embedded formula's contents partly hidden by grey frame when in edit mode

tdf#160509 Modal Window on FILEOPEN for Read-Only (e.g. out of an eMail) SECOND file is hidden behind (Needs Apple Mail!)

tdf#160786 Wrong alignment indentation in currency formatted cells in Calc

tdf#160843 Page numbers do not reset

tdf#161139 FILEOPEN DOCX SaxException when opening specific file

tdf#161189 EDITING: Comment (aka "Note") on target cell is not replaced (deleted) when source cell has no comment

tdf#161264 FILEOPEN RTF Paragraph with checkbox and mail merge field are not visible

tdf#162065 can't clone "format" of a shape anymore

tdf#162075 size of text box in header

tdf#162109 Unexpected, wrong hanging punctuation/letter with JustifyLinesWithShrinking

tdf#162121 24.2.5 Writer: long text in alphabetical index entry flows through margin, does not wrap to next line

tdf#162194 Hyphenation shows right position for hyphenation, but executes it at wrong position on canvas in Writer

tdf#162205 RTL and LTR text rendered at vastly offset baselines in vertical-lr writing mode

tdf#162211 FILEOPEN DOCX: LayoutInCell still needed for proper round-tripping results

tdf#162278 [25.2] Validation drop-down list appears away from the cell

tdf#162219 Unable to insert decimal values in Base into a decimal column in SQL Server

tdf#162279 Base Forms: Warning for deleting records will show many useless and irritating informations

tdf#162282 ReqIF export modifies exported embedded EMF images

tdf#162295 FILEOPEN DOCX: slow handling with many shapes and sections with headers/footers

tdf#162297 KDE desktop has issue with long extended tips, text line does not fold

tdf#162314 LibreOffice Writer hangs in a document with mixed RTL and LTR text in paragraphs

tdf#162339 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Table with spaces in table name couldn't be deleted by GUI

tdf#162340 Firebird: Content of subform, linked by a decimal value, isn't shown any more

tdf#162345 Undoing deletion of text in a column results in freeze (Windows-only)

tdf#162351 Firebird: Changing primary key to autovalue leads to crash of whole LO (KDE only)

tdf#162358 Font fallback for Fat7a diacritic fails in track changes, succeeds otherwise

tdf#162370 Saving a particular document with too many styles to DOCX crashes

tdf#162398 Crash when copy-pasting HTML content from Writer in attached document

tdf#162426 Assertion is failed saving a specific document to HTML

tdf#162439 EXACT doesn't work with numbers in array context

tdf#162466 Pivot table in XLSX is a row larger than in MSO Excel, and covers other cells

tdf#162471 Calc comment shows time when added but not on RT

tdf#162480 Insert->Text from File crashes Writer for files with text box anchored to table cells other than A1

tdf#162528 Converting to PNG will fail if invalid JSON is passed as filter data

tdf#162555 Crash adding current drawing to the Gallery Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.1 RC2: cid#1557116 dangling reference

cid#1616924 dereference after null check

tdf#68274 provide better update mechanism -- Mozilla ARchive (mar) based incrementals on all supported platforms

tdf#152336 Improve CSV field separator detection/behavior when several separators are selected on import

tdf#153008 FILEOPEN PPTX: images (clipped against a shape) appear horizontally compressed

tdf#157198 French guillemets quotation marks replacement half-messed up if added in formula bar

tdf#160226 Math visual mode: Clicking on visual elements (i.e. fraction) completely destroys your formula structure

tdf#160945 LibreOffice crashes in vtableCall at startup (Windows ARM)

tdf#161709 Active cell rectangle hides content in surrounding cells; is too wide; looks ugly

tdf#161724 FILEOPEN PPTX: image completely disappears, other quite off (zoomed in?)

tdf#161945 Horizontal scrolling with Shift+Scrollwheel slows down when going toward column A

tdf#162006 Autofill handle should have a white outline too

tdf#162467 Position and Size dialog shows dimensions in incorrect measurement units

tdf#162574 Pasting yields in an abort

tdf#162586 Crash after exporting an odt document to pdf

tdf#162589 LibreOffice doesn't start on Windows (erorr messages about nss3.dll and nspr4.dll)

tdf#162593 Crash & other issue with Gallery (after attempt to add elements to a custom theme)

tdf#162597 Editing Data Range in a chart by editing cell number doesn't work in 24.8.0.3

tdf#162646 macOS: active cell indicator is not symmetrical

tdf#162732 Vertical alignment = middle

tdf#162746 Cannot open DOCX file from 24.8

tdf#162761 LO base, firebird negative decimal number changes from round number to fractional greater by 1 digit (steps in comment 2)

tdf#162764 CRASH: closing LibreOffice while TextControlParagraphPropertiesDialog/TextControlCharacterPropertiesDialog are open (gen)

tdf#162822 FILEOPEN regression: calc open csv forgets dialog settings

tdf#162829 CRASH: Editing Formula Bar with two views

tdf#162833 Firebird sqlquery with sum created in 24.2 can not changed or saved with Editor 24.8

tdf#162852 When adjusting Comment column width to its minimum possible width, it gets resized to its maximum possible width