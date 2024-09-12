De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 24.8 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.8.1 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 89 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.1 RC1:
Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.1 RC2:
- ofz#70966 integer-overflow
- tdf#122718 Sidebar Functions panel misses search like Function Wizard
- tdf#123527 Insert / special Character not correctly rebuilding font chart to match selected font and search string
- tdf#130857 Qt5 implement theming using native widgets (weld)
- tdf#132064 "With" statement likely evaluates its argument on each unqualified member access
- tdf#134902 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Watermark-Visibility (VML shape visibility in style) not handled correctly
- tdf#140061 Crash swlo!sw::WriterMultiListener::StartListening
- tdf#140289 PDF/UA export has no/incorrect tab order
- tdf#141398 Single reference search result should be highlighted (see comment 5 item 2)
- tdf#141466 Asian phonetic guide for Japanese does not work properly if I change the default "base text".
- tdf#145847 Unreasonable default relative width 1% in Table Properties in case of point units (steps in comment 10)
- tdf#148367 EDITING MS Access through 64-bit ODBC doesn't work and returns an Invalid Bookmark error
- tdf#150458 Incorrect calculation of the boundaries of the For loop (Option VbaSupport 1)
- tdf#152919 LO Writer: user input fields not updating automatically
- tdf#153343 Forms: Real font size of text in label field is 8pt, although default font size in control properties is different
- tdf#153866 .uno:IndexMarkToIndex not working
- tdf#154612 Function CDate missing in overview "Converting Date Values"
- tdf#154959 Brother QL500 / QL570 / QL700 label printers no longer rotate to landscape (Arch / Manjaro)
- tdf#155636 Forms: Background of form controls isn't shown while creating a form.
- tdf#155637 Forms: Form controls for multi line text aren't shown with background when input data (Linux-KDE).
- tdf#156211 Glitch in the kashida for justified Arabic/Persian text with double quotes
- tdf#156962 UI: multline textfield (Form > Text Box) not refreshing? (kf5/qt5 with Cairo)
- tdf#158504 "Default Page Style" does not appear as an applied style
- tdf#158510 FILEOPEN PPT/PPTX If audio file has absolute path in relationships and is not found, it should be searched from the location where the file is opened
- tdf#159146 Trouble redrawing background for comment column after changing width
- tdf#160077 FILEOPEN DOCX: image layoutInCell must vertical offset relative to the cell print area, not the page (comment 5)
- tdf#160163 Text field should reset placeholder if all content is deleted
- tdf#160459 Embedded formula's contents partly hidden by grey frame when in edit mode
- tdf#160509 Modal Window on FILEOPEN for Read-Only (e.g. out of an eMail) SECOND file is hidden behind (Needs Apple Mail!)
- tdf#160786 Wrong alignment indentation in currency formatted cells in Calc
- tdf#160843 Page numbers do not reset
- tdf#161139 FILEOPEN DOCX SaxException when opening specific file
- tdf#161189 EDITING: Comment (aka "Note") on target cell is not replaced (deleted) when source cell has no comment
- tdf#161264 FILEOPEN RTF Paragraph with checkbox and mail merge field are not visible
- tdf#162065 can't clone "format" of a shape anymore
- tdf#162075 size of text box in header
- tdf#162109 Unexpected, wrong hanging punctuation/letter with JustifyLinesWithShrinking
- tdf#162121 24.2.5 Writer: long text in alphabetical index entry flows through margin, does not wrap to next line
- tdf#162194 Hyphenation shows right position for hyphenation, but executes it at wrong position on canvas in Writer
- tdf#162205 RTL and LTR text rendered at vastly offset baselines in vertical-lr writing mode
- tdf#162211 FILEOPEN DOCX: LayoutInCell still needed for proper round-tripping results
- tdf#162278 [25.2] Validation drop-down list appears away from the cell
- tdf#162219 Unable to insert decimal values in Base into a decimal column in SQL Server
- tdf#162279 Base Forms: Warning for deleting records will show many useless and irritating informations
- tdf#162282 ReqIF export modifies exported embedded EMF images
- tdf#162295 FILEOPEN DOCX: slow handling with many shapes and sections with headers/footers
- tdf#162297 KDE desktop has issue with long extended tips, text line does not fold
- tdf#162314 LibreOffice Writer hangs in a document with mixed RTL and LTR text in paragraphs
- tdf#162339 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Table with spaces in table name couldn't be deleted by GUI
- tdf#162340 Firebird: Content of subform, linked by a decimal value, isn't shown any more
- tdf#162345 Undoing deletion of text in a column results in freeze (Windows-only)
- tdf#162351 Firebird: Changing primary key to autovalue leads to crash of whole LO (KDE only)
- tdf#162358 Font fallback for Fat7a diacritic fails in track changes, succeeds otherwise
- tdf#162370 Saving a particular document with too many styles to DOCX crashes
- tdf#162398 Crash when copy-pasting HTML content from Writer in attached document
- tdf#162426 Assertion is failed saving a specific document to HTML
- tdf#162439 EXACT doesn't work with numbers in array context
- tdf#162466 Pivot table in XLSX is a row larger than in MSO Excel, and covers other cells
- tdf#162471 Calc comment shows time when added but not on RT
- tdf#162480 Insert->Text from File crashes Writer for files with text box anchored to table cells other than A1
- tdf#162528 Converting to PNG will fail if invalid JSON is passed as filter data
- tdf#162555 Crash adding current drawing to the Gallery
- cid#1557116 dangling reference
- cid#1616924 dereference after null check
- tdf#68274 provide better update mechanism -- Mozilla ARchive (mar) based incrementals on all supported platforms
- tdf#152336 Improve CSV field separator detection/behavior when several separators are selected on import
- tdf#153008 FILEOPEN PPTX: images (clipped against a shape) appear horizontally compressed
- tdf#157198 French guillemets quotation marks replacement half-messed up if added in formula bar
- tdf#160226 Math visual mode: Clicking on visual elements (i.e. fraction) completely destroys your formula structure
- tdf#160945 LibreOffice crashes in vtableCall at startup (Windows ARM)
- tdf#161709 Active cell rectangle hides content in surrounding cells; is too wide; looks ugly
- tdf#161724 FILEOPEN PPTX: image completely disappears, other quite off (zoomed in?)
- tdf#161945 Horizontal scrolling with Shift+Scrollwheel slows down when going toward column A
- tdf#162006 Autofill handle should have a white outline too
- tdf#162467 Position and Size dialog shows dimensions in incorrect measurement units
- tdf#162574 Pasting yields in an abort
- tdf#162586 Crash after exporting an odt document to pdf
- tdf#162589 LibreOffice doesn't start on Windows (erorr messages about nss3.dll and nspr4.dll)
- tdf#162593 Crash & other issue with Gallery (after attempt to add elements to a custom theme)
- tdf#162597 Editing Data Range in a chart by editing cell number doesn't work in 24.8.0.3
- tdf#162646 macOS: active cell indicator is not symmetrical
- tdf#162732 Vertical alignment = middle
- tdf#162746 Cannot open DOCX file from 24.8
- tdf#162761 LO base, firebird negative decimal number changes from round number to fractional greater by 1 digit (steps in comment 2)
- tdf#162764 CRASH: closing LibreOffice while TextControlParagraphPropertiesDialog/TextControlCharacterPropertiesDialog are open (gen)
- tdf#162822 FILEOPEN regression: calc open csv forgets dialog settings
- tdf#162829 CRASH: Editing Formula Bar with two views
- tdf#162833 Firebird sqlquery with sum created in 24.2 can not changed or saved with Editor 24.8
- tdf#162852 When adjusting Comment column width to its minimum possible width, it gets resized to its maximum possible width