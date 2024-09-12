Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.4 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.7.4 released
Since we are currently having a vivid discussion about what constitutes a downstream or upstream issue in the FreeBSD scope we will revert the FreeBSD-SA-24:05.pf advisory until further notice. As confirmed by many users this brings ICMPv6 and therefore IPv6 back to an uneventful stable state. We will be trying to work with FreeBSD on the issue as it seems unavoidable that we meet it again when working on FreeBSD 14.2 inclusion.
In other IPv6 news we found a strange regression in dhcp6c introduced in 24.7.2 and reverted the offending commits for now. What this tells us, though, is that we did uncover an inherent issue with the timeout value generation that may be present since two decades in the code at least.
Apart from smaller fixes for the dashboard, trust pages, this update also ships the first backwards-compatible PPP rework patch. The ultimate goal here is to offer IPv6-only connectivity which requires untangling old code to be IP family agnostic. Should you note any change in behaviour please do not hesitate to contact us.
BTW, the roadmap for 25.1 has been decided and will be published soon.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: recover stuck monitors and offer a cron job
- system: use built-in controller logic for JSON decoding on dashboard
- system: map derivative field cert_type to expose purpose to the UI
- system: handle stale "pfsyncinterfaces" and improve workflow
- system: tweak the boot detection for code minimalism
- system: do not save x/y widget coordinates on smaller screens
- system: fix CARP widget on invalid CARP configuration
- system: fix storing private key when creating a CSR
- reporting: remove nonexistent 3G statistics
- interfaces: force regeneration of link-local on spoofed MAC
- interfaces: add proper validation for 6RD and 6to4
- interfaces: add new "vpn_map" event to deprecate "vpn"
- interfaces: unify PPP linkup/linkdown scripting
- interfaces: replace "newwanip" from interface apply with "early"
- interfaces: move IPv6 over IPv4 connectivity to a separate script
- interfaces: port VXLAN to newwanip_map event
- firewall: replace filter_(un)lock() with a FileObject lock
- isc-dhcp: allow to disable a DHCPv6 server with faulty settings
- firmware: remove auto-retry from fetch invokes
- firmware: allow auto-configure patching via full URL
- firmware: automatically handle most plugin conflicts
- openssh: convert to newwanip_map and rework the code
- openvpn: add username field to the status page
- openvpn: add close-on-exec flag to service lock file
- unbound: add discard-timeout (contributed by Nigel Jones)
- wireguard: fix widget display with public key reuse
- wireguard: add close-on-exec flag to service lock file
- ui: allow style tag on headers
- plugins: os-helloworld 1.4
- plugins: os-caddy 1.7.0
- src: revert FreeBSD-SA-24:05.pf until further notice to restore proper IPv6 behaviour
- src: agp: Set the driver-specific field correctly
- src: cron(8) / periodic(8) session login
- src: multiple vulnerabilities in libnv
- src: bhyve(8) privileged guest escape via TPM device passthrough
- src: multiple issues in ctl(4) CAM target layer
- src: bhyve(8) privileged guest escape via USB controller
- src: possible DoS in X.509 name checks in OpenSSL
- src: umtx kernel panic or use-after-free
- src: revert "ixl: fix multicast filters handling"
- ports: dhcp6c 20240907 for now reverts instability regression in random number handling
- ports: php 8.2.23
- ports: openssl 3.0.15