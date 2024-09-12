Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.4 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Since we are currently having a vivid discussion about what constitutes a downstream or upstream issue in the FreeBSD scope we will revert the FreeBSD-SA-24:05.pf advisory until further notice. As confirmed by many users this brings ICMPv6 and therefore IPv6 back to an uneventful stable state. We will be trying to work with FreeBSD on the issue as it seems unavoidable that we meet it again when working on FreeBSD 14.2 inclusion.

In other IPv6 news we found a strange regression in dhcp6c introduced in 24.7.2 and reverted the offending commits for now. What this tells us, though, is that we did uncover an inherent issue with the timeout value generation that may be present since two decades in the code at least.

Apart from smaller fixes for the dashboard, trust pages, this update also ships the first backwards-compatible PPP rework patch. The ultimate goal here is to offer IPv6-only connectivity which requires untangling old code to be IP family agnostic. Should you note any change in behaviour please do not hesitate to contact us.

BTW, the roadmap for 25.1 has been decided and will be published soon.