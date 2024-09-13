Versie 3.6.1 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden verschenen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS, en een browserextensie voor Chrome, Firefox en Opera. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 91 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,75 en 11,69 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. De changelog Sinds versie 3.5.7 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 3.6.1 Windows: Experimental arm64 support

Windows: Updated to Wintun driver 0.14.1

Windows: Wintun is now the default for OpenVPN connections. This should improve the bandwidth

Windows: Only PIA clients can now send RPC calls to disconnect or logout the user from the VPN

MacOS: Unprivileged users can no longer prevent the PIA client from installing

All: Fixed a potential bug that could cause the client to crash when opening deep links

All: Killswitch will now stay on after subscription expiry Changes in version 3.6.0 MacOS: Ensured the split tunnel extension is not loaded on older MacOS versions to prevent potential compatibility issues

MacOS: Removed unnecessary periodic split tunnel checks when split tunnel is disabled

All: Added checkbox to optionally disable latency checks in the General tab

All: Updated to Qt6: This upgrade enhances security and performance. Note that Qt6 has higher system requirements

All: Updated to OpenSSL 3: To ensure the latest security standards are met

All: Updated to OpenVPN 2.6: For improved security and compatibility

All: Removed support for 32-bit platforms, including armhf and x86. This change aligns with Qt6's requirements to ensure we maintain a secure and robust application

Windows: Removed support for Windows Vista, 7, and 8.1. This deprecation is necessary to support the new security features provided by Qt6 and OpenSSL 3

Linux: minimum required distributions are now: Debian 10, Ubuntu 20.04, Red Hat 8.4, openSUSE 15.4 or SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4 Note: The updates to Qt6, OpenSSL 3, and OpenVPN 2.6 are critical for maintaining the highest security standards in our application. The deprecations are necessary to support these upgrades, ensuring your application remains safe and reliable.