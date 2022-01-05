Private Internet Access 3.2.0

Versie 3.2.0 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden verschenen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS, en een browserextensie voor Chrome, Firefox en Opera. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 78 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,94 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan hij dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We are excited to announce the latest release of our Desktop client (3.2.0)! With many new updates, including the addition of the Automatic MTU Selection which improves performance and reliability of the VPN connection, you will find that upgrading your desktop client is a no-brainer. You can see the changes that were made in this update via the changelog on our website, in addition to the listed points below: