Software-update: Private Internet Access 3.2.0

Private Internet Access logo (79 pix) Versie 3.2.0 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden verschenen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS, en een browserextensie voor Chrome, Firefox en Opera. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 78 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,94 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan hij dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Desktop Client - 3.2.0 Release

We are excited to announce the latest release of our Desktop client (3.2.0)! With many new updates, including the addition of the Automatic MTU Selection which improves performance and reliability of the VPN connection, you will find that upgrading your desktop client is a no-brainer. You can see the changes that were made in this update via the changelog on our website, in addition to the listed points below:

  • Added "Auto" MTU setting to measure actual MTU after connecting
  • Added automatic tray icon theme on Windows
  • Improved handling of expired accounts
  • Fixed connecting to favorite regions after a connection was refused by the server
  • Fix issue causing multiple dialogs on driver install on Windows
  • Fix issue where deleting a Dedicated IP breaks tooltips

Private Internet Access 3.2.0

Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Private Internet Access
Download https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/download
Bestandsgrootte 20,72MB
Licentietype Betaald

05-01-2022
6

Bron: Private Internet Access

Reacties (6)

+1DeMoN
5 januari 2022 16:03
Vind PIA regelmatig vrij traag de afgelopen twee jaar. Dat merk je plots als je een video aan het streamen bent en het opeens aan het bufferen is (geen zware video's, gewoon youtube 1080p op telefoon). Dit blijft ook als ik switch naar het land met de minste latency of random wat landen probeer.
+1superlion
5 januari 2022 19:06
Op mijn telefoon word vaak om onbekende reden de verbinding verbroken als ik op 4G netwerk zit, op een wifi netwerk gebeurt dat weer veel minder
0lasharor
5 januari 2022 14:10
Tot en met 15 januari kan je 100% cashback krijgen op PIA via cashbackXL: https://www.cashbackxl.nl/webshops/private-internet-access
0pirania
5 januari 2022 14:52
Blijf het apart vinden dat er software voor betaalde diensten zo vaak updatemeldingen krijgen...
0MarkS90
@pirania6 januari 2022 17:37
Of zie het andersom: door een betaalde dienst te nemen is er geld voor updates ...
0pirania
@MarkS908 januari 2022 08:38
Ging mij meer erom dat T.net er zo veel aandacht aan besteedt ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

