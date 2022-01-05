Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Google Chrome 97.0.4692.71

Google Chrome logo (80 pix) Google heeft versie 97 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Nieuw in versie 97 is onder meer de mogelijkheid te zoeken in elementen die gesloten zijn. Als het gezochte resultaat in zo'n gesloten element zit, wordt dit automatisch geopend. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release Auto-expand Details Elements

Closed details elements are now searchable and can now be linked to. These hidden elements will also automatically expand when find-in-page, ScrollToTextFragment, and element fragment navigation are used.

Content-Security-Policy Delivery via Response Headers for Dedicated Workers.

Dedicated workers are now governed by Content Security Policy. Previously, Chrome incorrectly applied the Content Security Policy of the owner document.

CSS
font-synthesis Property

The font-synthesis CSS property controls whether user agents are allowed to synthesize oblique, bold, and small-caps font faces when a font family lacks oblique, bold, and small-caps faces, respectively. Without the font-synthesis property some web pages that do not have font families with the required variations may have unnatural forms of fonts

transform: perspective(none)

The perspective() function now supports the value 'none' as an argument. This causes the function to behave as though it were passed an argument that is infinite. This makes it easier (or, in some cases, possible) to do animations involving the perspective() function where one of the endpoints of the animation is the identity matrix.

Feature Policy for Keyboard API

Chrome supports a new keyboard-map value for the allow list of a feature policy. Keyboard.getLayoutMap() helps identify a key pressed key for different keyboard layouts such as English and French. This method is unavailable in iframe elements. The architecture of some web apps (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) that could not use the Keyboard API can now do so.

HTMLScriptElement.supports() Method

The HTMLScriptElement.supports() method provides a unified way to detect new features that use script elements. Currently there is no simple way to know what kind of types can be used for the type attribute of HTMLScriptElement.

Late Newline Normalization in Form Submission

Newlines in form entries are now normalized the same as Gecko and WebKit, solving a long-standing interoperability problem where Gecko and WebKit normalized newlines late, while Chrome did them early. Starting in Chrome 97, early normalization is removed and late normalization is extended to all encoding types.

Standardize Existing Client Hint Naming

Chrome 97 standardizes client hint names by prefixing them with Sec-CH-. Affected client hints are dpr, width, viewport-width, device-memory, rtt, downlink, and ect. Chrome will continue to support existing versions of these hints. Nevertheless, web developers should plan for their eventual deprecation and removal.

WebTransport

WebTransport is a protocol framework that enables clients constrained by the Web security model to communicate with a remote server using a secure multiplexed transport.

Currently, Web application developers have two APIs for bidirectional communications with a remote server: WebSockets and RTCDataChannel. WebSockets are TCP-based, thus having all of the drawbacks of TCP (head of line blocking, lack of support for unreliable data transport) that make it a poor fit for latency-sensitive applications. RTCDataChannel is based on the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP), which does not have these drawbacks; however, it is designed to be used in a peer-to-peer context, which causes its use in client-server settings to be fairly low. WebTransport provides a client-server API that supports bidirectional transfer of both unreliable and reliable data, using UDP-like datagrams and cancellable streams. WebTransport calls are visible in the Network panel of DevTools and identified as such in the Type column. For more information, see Experimenting with WebTransport.

JavaScript

This version of Chrome incorporates version x.x of the V8 JavaScript engine. It specifically includes the changes listed below. You can find a complete list of recent features in the V8 release notes.

Array and TypedArray findLast() and findLastIndex()

Array and TypedArray now support the findLast() and fileLastIndex() static methods. These functions are analogous to find() and findIndex() but search from the end of an array instead of the beginning.

Deprecations and Removals

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals.

Remove SDES Key Exchange for WebRTC

The SDES key exchange mechanism for WebRTC has been declared a MUST NOT in the relevant IETF standards since 2013. The SDES specification has been declared historic by the IETF. Its usage in Chrome has declined significantly over the recent year. Consequently it is removed as of Chrome 97.

Remove WebSQL in Third-Party Contexts

WebSQL in third-party contexts is now removed. The Web SQL Database standard was first proposed in April 2009 and abandoned in November 2010. Gecko never implemented this feature and WebKit deprecated it in 2019. The W3C encourages Web Storage and Indexed Database for those needing alternatives.

Remove SDP Plan B

The Session Description Protocol (SDP) used to establish a session in WebRTC has been implemented with two different dialects in Chromium: Unified Plan and Plan B. Plan B is not cross-browser compatible and is hereby removed.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 97.0.4692.71
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

+2djwice
5 januari 2022 08:57
Dus iframes krijgen meer rechten, vanaf nu weet Office365 ook welke toets je aanslaat en niet alleen welke waarde je wil dat verwerkt wordt.

Hiermee kan een profiel gemaakt worden van jou als persoon. De tussentijd waarmee je bepaalde toetsen achter elkaar typt is uniek per persoon.

Zonder keyboard indeling is de nauwkeurigheid minder groot, met de indeling bekend kan het typen van 10 woorden iemand al uniek herleidbaar maken.

Aangezien niet alleen office365 maar ook alle andere website deze feature beschikbaar krijgen, betekent dit dat er extra nauwkeurige profiling mogelijkheden zijn toegevoegd voor websites waar je de zoekmachine of comment sectie gebruikt.
+1SkyStreaker
@djwice5 januari 2022 10:28
Naar aanleiding van wat of met welke referentie(s) type je dit? Afgezien van het iFrame-gedeelte komt het voor mij zonder bronmateriaal paranoïde over.
+3djwice
@SkyStreaker5 januari 2022 13:35
https://chromestatus.com/feature/5657965899022336

Bron van wijziging. Ik zal de bron van het type patroon ook opzoeken. Stond enkele jaren terug ook op Tweakers.net volgens mij.

edit: een van de artikelen (2013) over het herkennen van personen aan de hand van type patronen : https://www.researchgate...._Using_Keystroke_Dynamics

Microsoft SharePoint houdt bij op welk moment welke user met zijn muis of vinger over welk blok/object op de pagina gaat, ook zonder daarvoor vooraf toestemming te vragen of het te melden aan de gebruiker.

Het vastleggen van gedrag op individueel niveau voor commerciële doeleinden is, zonder expliciete toestemming is wijdverbreid op internet. Als individueel niveau niet lukt, bijvoorbeeld door het niet inloggen en het afwijzen van cookies, wordt door partijen de tracking gebaseerd op IP-adres (al dan niet inclusief device kenmerken).


Deze feature zorgt er voor dat je nog specifieker kunt zijn, door de type dynamiek te gebruiken ter indentificatie. Je kunt een gebruiker dan per keyboard indentificeten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 5 januari 2022 14:03]

+1Saven
@djwice5 januari 2022 09:48
Mwah, het ging wel om een valide probleem/argument van MS. Voor de meeste mensen verandert er niet veel want voor QWERTY-toetsenborden waren die waardes toch al hetzelfde.

Ja, er zijn zorgen geuit over mogelijke fingerprinting, maar die impact lijkt mij te verwaarlozen. Daar zijn veel meer en betere methodes voor. Lijkt mij idd ook belangrijker om de juiste toetsaanslagen te kunnen registreren :)
+2ByteBuster
5 januari 2022 11:36
Apart dat er niet gerept word over de CVE welke met deze update opgelost wordt.
Zoals te lezen valt op security.nl, CVE-2022-0096
https://www.security.nl/p...e+kwetsbaarheid+in+Chrome
+1beerse
@ByteBuster5 januari 2022 14:12
In dit artikel staat geen enkele CVE, misschien wel voor de leesbaarheid. In de 'bug en security fixes', de eerste link in het bovenstaande artikel, staan ze wel genoemd, met jouw nummer ongeveer bovenaan de lijst: https://chromereleases.go...l-update-for-desktop.html
0Loller1

5 januari 2022 09:02
Versie x.x van de V8 engine? Whoa.

