JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2021.3.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

The first bug-fix update for PhpStorm 2021.3 is now available. You can update to it using the Toolbox App or right from inside the IDE. You can also download PhpStorm 2021.3.1 from the website. Besides bug fixes and enhancements, this release brings an important new feature: trusted projects.

This release introduces the concept of trusted projects, designed to mitigate the risks associated with working with projects from unknown and untrusted sources. When you open a project, PhpStorm doesn’t execute any code from it and checks whether it is trusted or from a trusted location. If the project currently is not trusted, the IDE will ask you to choose whether to open it in safe mode or full-trust mode.

If you open a project in safe mode, many IDE features, such as error highlighting, will be disabled. However, you can still browse the project’s contents and open its source files in the editor. The IDE will also warn you about all potential code execution, which includes running Composer commands and refreshing the versions for configured test frameworks and PHP command-line tools.

To avoid showing warnings for every project, PhpStorm lets you define trusted locations under Preferences/Settings | Build, Execution, Deployment | Trusted Locations. Projects in directories specified as “Trusted Locations” are always considered trusted. To ensure that you get the untrusted project warnings only when something out of the ordinary is happening, it is recommended adding the directory where you usually create projects to trusted locations.

If you want to disable the untrusted project warnings, you can add your machine’s root directory to the trusted locations. But since this could potentially leave you open to an attack, it is generally not recommended.