JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2022.3.3 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PhpStorm 2022.3.3 is a minor update, and it includes a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. You can update by using the Toolbox App or from right inside the IDE.

Added: Monitor database connections/sessions [DBE-299]

Added: Run query periodically [DBE-11963]

Added: Actions on Save: add ability to disable/enable actions via File | Settings for New Projects [IDEA-283423]

Added: Option to restore old behavior of Copy/Cut/Paste from empty selection [IDEA-307158]

Downloadable shared indexes for most popular PHP packages [WI-57197]

Fixed: Tailwind CSS completion is extremely slow [WEB-58840]

Fixed: IDEA loses a “Shelf” tab in the “Commit” tool window sometimes [IDEA-305906]

Added: Option to prevent inserting line break when pasting a line copied using Copy/Cut from empty selection [IDEA-77691]

Fixed: Table -> tools -> modify grants generates ‘drop table’-SQL [DBE-17017]

The full list of changes in PhpStorm 2022.3.3 is available in the release notes. You can download PhpStorm 2022.3.3 here.