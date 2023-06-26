JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2023.1.3 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder samengevat:

Notable changes in this update: Fix: Test root imported from phpunit.xml located in a subdirectory overwrites the correct one [WI-72035]

Fix: TypeScript parsing incorrectly identifies function exports from Redux Toolkit [WEB-42559]

Fix: IDEA crashes on using “navigation” raycast feature [IDEA-317346]

Introduce Volar support for Vue to fix a problem with Typescript 5.0 in Vue SFC [WEB-60063]

Fix: Showing “combineLatest” function from rxjs as deprecated [WEB-51889]

Fix: Vue+Typescript: enum key is not resolved in template [WEB-60418]

Fix: CSS color preview in gutter looks faded since 2023.1 [WEB-60930]

Add option to enable/disable automatic interpolation of string literals [WEB-60546] The full list of changes is available in the release notes.