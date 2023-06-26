Software-update: PhpStorm 2023.1.3

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2023.1.3 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder samengevat:

Notable changes in this update:
  • Fix: Test root imported from phpunit.xml located in a subdirectory overwrites the correct one [WI-72035]
  • Fix: TypeScript parsing incorrectly identifies function exports from Redux Toolkit [WEB-42559]
  • Fix: IDEA crashes on using “navigation” raycast feature [IDEA-317346]
  • Introduce Volar support for Vue to fix a problem with Typescript 5.0 in Vue SFC [WEB-60063]
  • Fix: Showing “combineLatest” function from rxjs as deprecated [WEB-51889]
  • Fix: Vue+Typescript: enum key is not resolved in template [WEB-60418]
  • Fix: CSS color preview in gutter looks faded since 2023.1 [WEB-60930]
  • Add option to enable/disable automatic interpolation of string literals [WEB-60546]
The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

Versienummer 2023.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-06-2023 20:42
12 • submitter: L00_Cyph3r

26-06-2023 • 20:42

12

Submitter: L00_Cyph3r

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

13-08 PhpStorm 2024.2 8
04-'24 PhpStorm 2024.1 6
12-'23 PhpStorm 2023.3 1
08-'23 PhpStorm 2023.2.1 0
08-'23 PhpStorm 2023.2 7
06-'23 PhpStorm 2023.1.3 12
05-'23 PhpStorm 2023.1.2 0
04-'23 PhpStorm 2023.1 29
03-'23 PhpStorm 2022.3.3 0
12-'22 PhpStorm 2022.3.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

PhpStorm

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
9
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 26 juni 2023 23:28
maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis
Dat vind ik een beetje vreemd want ergens staat niet-commercieel gebruik toch min of meer gelijk met gewoon thuisgebruik. En ja ook voor thuisgebruik kan je iets vatten onder open source project lijkt mij.
Christoxz @Roel196627 juni 2023 08:13
Maar iets thuis, is niet persee 'open source' in de zin dat het public is.

https://opensource.org/osd/
https://www.jetbrains.com/community/opensource/#support
Roel1966 @Christoxz27 juni 2023 18:03
Maar iets thuis, is niet persee 'open source' in de zin dat het public is.
Waar ik meer op doel is niet-commercieel zoals open source en thuisgebruik normaal gesproken ook niet commercieel is. Dus een beetje vreemd dan dat open source wel gratis is maar thuisgebruik weer niet gratis is.
Christoxz @Roel196627 juni 2023 18:40
Open source is niet bij definitie niet-commercieel, en thuis gebruik is bij definitie ook niet open source.

Open source: denoting software for which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified.

Het is niet alleen op basis van niet commercieel(zoals thuis). Het is in combinatie met opensource.
Dus als jouw project code openbaar is, kom je in aanmerking onder hun voorwaarden.
cariolive23 @Roel196627 juni 2023 10:34
Jetbrains sponsort onderwijs en opensource projecten, mits niet-commercieel.

Wanneer jij thuis bijdragen levert aan een opensource project, kom je wellicht in aanmerking voor een gratis licentie. Het is aan jou om te beslissen of jouw code wel of niet opensource is en hoe je dat publiceert.

Maar omdat je de software thuis gebruikt, wil dat niet zeggen dat jouw code opensource is of aan de rest van hun voorwaarden voldoet...
PommeFritz @cariolive2327 juni 2023 10:49
Je moet wat informatie aan ze doorgeven over de publieke repository en je developer profiel (bijvoorbeeld op Github) en dan beoordelen ze of je een licentie mag hebben.

Ik heb op die manier al heel veel jaren zo'n licentie voor alle producten van hen! (waarvan ik alleen Rider en IntelliJ gebruik)
cariolive23 @PommeFritz27 juni 2023 12:27
Wij hebben de licenties gekocht, zijn commercieel, en betalen per medewerker ongeveer 2 euro per dag voor alle producten. Geen geld voor een goede gereedschapskist! Bespaart zoveel tijd, die 2 euro per dag, 400 euro per jaar, is het meer dan waard.
klepje @Roel196627 juni 2023 00:52
Volgens mij bedoelen ze dat als je een open source project hebt, maar waar je wel geld mee verdiend (bijv. door middel van een hosted variant) je dan alsnog de licentiekosten moet betalen.

Thuisgebruik hoeft niet open source te zijn, aangezien je het gewoon op een private Github repo kunt zetten. Als je het op een openbare Github repo zet is het open source, maar ik verwacht dat ze wel iets van eisen stellen aan de repo, zoals je hier ook ziet: https://www.jetbrains.com/community/opensource/#support
dewfuz 27 juni 2023 19:04
Als developer, zowel professioneel als andere talen voor prive doeleinden (met potentieel alsnog een licht commercieel karakter, ooit) heb ik zelf een all products pack abbo genomen. Dat is de eerste 2 jaar met 30+ (verkijk je niet op de btw) eu nog een van m'n duurdere abonnementen. Maar 3e jaar is het al 40% goedkoper. Daarmee stuk beter betaalbaar dan eenzelfde licentie voor m'n werkgever. (En daar is het eigenlijk niet nodig met idea community)

Hoewel ik niet van plan ben te switchen van werkgever, bouw je geen persoonlijke korting op met een bedrijfslicentie. En zo is de keus aan mezelf. Ja je mag de licentie ook meenemen naar je werk.
Wmm @dewfuz28 juni 2023 12:19
Het klinkt alsof je een "personal license" gebruikt voor je werk, en dat is niet toegestaan. Zie https://sales.jetbrains.c...al-and-personal-licenses-
A Personal license is an option for private individuals who purchase a license with their own funds, and solely for their own use. Personal licenses are not to be purchased, refunded or in any way financed by companies.
dewfuz @Wmm28 juni 2023 12:49
er staat dat een persoonlijke licentie niet betaald of terugbetaald of op een andere manier ge financierd mag worden. Indirect betekent dat een bedrijf niet van zijn medewerkers kan eissen dat ze een persoonlijke licentie nemen.

daarin staat niet of je je vrijwillig aangeschafte licence ook op je werk mag gebruiken.

Dat staat ergens anders in die faq wel
Yes, you can use your personal license at work as well as at home. You can use it working on your personal projects as well as your projects in your company. Our EULAs do not restrict this.
en dus is de conclusie dat het, mits uit eigen beweging, wel degelijk toegestaan is.


ik denk dat dat 'solely for their own use' met name slaat op dat bedrijfslicentie's niet persee op naam zijn, en deze persoonlijke licentie dat dus wel is.. bedrijfslicenties kun je transferen van medewerker. deze persoonlijke licentie kun je niet transferen naar andere personen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dewfuz op 25 juli 2024 00:21]

Wmm @dewfuz28 juni 2023 15:57
Interessant, dan denk ik dat jij gelijk hebt idd. Je persoonlijke licentie mag je dus wel voor je werkgever gebruiken, maar je werkgever mag het niet vergoeden. Dat lijkt de enige restrictie te zijn. Beetje verwarrend hoe ze het in eerste instantie verwoorden met "and solely for their own use."

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq